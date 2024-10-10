Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Amazon Big Deal Days sale (aka October Prime Day) kicked off on 8 October, bringing with it heaps of offers on everything from mattresses and coffee machines to electric toothbrushes, laptops and Apple tech, but, as of last night (9 October) at 11.59pm, the sale officially ended. If you missed out on bagging a bargain, fear not, as there are still plenty of discounts available at Amazon, and we’ve been busy rounding up the best of the bunch.

Exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, the Big Deal Days sale saw prices slashed across third-party brands such as Apple, Shark, CeraVe, Elemis and Philips, as well as offers on Amazon’s own devices (think Kindles, Echo Dot smart speakers and Fire tablets).

Plenty of big-ticket products fell to their lowest ever price during the sale, too, such as the AirPods Pro 2 earbuds, which were reduced to just £179.

While many of the current post-sale discounts aren’t quite as impressive as the offers available during Prime Day, there are still countless deals to be had at Amazon right now. Keep scrolling for our team’s handpicked selection of the very best Amazon deals available today.

Best post-Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK:

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £8.90, Amazon.co.uk

Was £12.99, now £8.90, Amazon.co.uk Tassimo Bosch my way 2: Was £99.99, now £74, Amazon.co.uk

Was £99.99, now £74, Amazon.co.uk Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p smart TV, 32in: Was £249.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £249.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk CeraVe hydrating cream-to-foam cleanser: Was £14.50, now £10.88, Amazon.co.uk

Was £14.50, now £10.88, Amazon.co.uk Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £40, Amazon.co.uk

Was £100, now £40, Amazon.co.uk Beats studio3 headphones: Was £349.95, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

Was £349.95, now £169, Amazon.co.uk Black+Decker heated clothes airer: Was £155, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £8.90, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Maybelline New York )

It’s in our beauty hall of fame and it’s no surprise with its precise wand and long-lasting formula. Not to mention the fact that it’s formed quite the fan group on TikTok and even the social media-averse are aboard the sky high train. Seriously, one tube of Maybelline lash sensational is sold every seven seconds in the UK. Plus, our tester found the product to live up to its lofty claims, remarking that, “[her] eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and most impressively, stayed that way all day.”

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This Prime Day saving has stuck around, which means you can save a third on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. With this gadget, you’ll be able to watch your favourite programmes via various streaming services, and in 4K resolution. While it does cost more, the crisper picture on offer makes it a worthy investment if you own a 4K television.

Tassimo Bosch my way 2: Was £99.99, now £74, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

With more features than its price tag would suggest, Bosch’s my way 2 has been reduced to less than £80. In our review of the my way, our writer noted the built-in Brita water filter, its ease of use, and how the settings can be tailored to your preferences. “Once you’ve found your perfect blend, you can set it as a favourite – there’s memory for four favourites, so, all coffee drinkers in the test house were able to have theirs saved,” our reviewer said.

CeraVe hydrating cream-to-foam cleanser: Was £14.50, now £10.88, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Tried and tested by us, CeraVe’s hydrating cream-to-foam cleanser is trending for a reason. When we pitted the original version (£10, Amazon.co.uk), against this latest iteration, our reviewer said they were "pleasantly surprised at how rich and creamy the lather felt on [their] skin.” They added: “If you love the hydrating cleanser but want a bit more make-up removing power and hydration thanks to the amino acids, we’d suggest trying the new version” – especially with 25 per cent off.

Amazon Echo Show 5, 3rd gen smart display: Was £89.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

In his review, our tech writer, Alex Lee, dubbed the Amazon Echo show 5 (3rd gen) as the best Amazon Echo for your bedroom. “The sound is leaps and bounds better than the previous model, with thumpier bass and louder volume”, he said. It’s also “neat to use as a digital photo frame”, he added, explaining that the new chipset makes it faster than ever. It was reduced by 44 per cent in the Prime Day sale, and it still is now.

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £40, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re in the market for a new toothbrush, this Oral B electric model not only secured the top spot in our review but is now reduced by a huge 60 per cent. “It has everything you really need and none of the frills: it’s compatible with the standard Oral-B brush heads, it has a timer with 30-second pacing buzzes, three modes, a pressure sensor and a two-week battery life,” our tester said. Featuring three brushing modes, it happily left our tester with that trademark “just been to the dentist” feeling.

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling wireless headphones: Was £379, now £298.98, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Sony’s flagship over-ear wireless headphones have earned the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless headphones, so we can attest to their quality. As well as incredible active noise cancellation, smart features, such as quick attention, which lowers the volume when you need to chat, as well as Alexa integration. But more importantly, our writer said that these sound absolutely divine. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handles it all with poise and gumption, it never misses a beat”.

COSRX advanced snail 96 mucin power essence: Was £23.99, now £12.15, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( COSRX/The Independent )

COSRX’s skincare has taken off on TikTok in a big way recently. If you’re keen to try it, one of the most popular iterations of COSRX’s advanced snail mucin collection is still on sale. The slippy, hydrating serum is deeply soothing on agitated skin, and it’s nearly half price. Reviewing it in our guide to the best Korean skincare products, we deduced the mucin “leaves your skin looking youthful and bouncy and, despite its odd mollusc-based origins, is a real hero for irritated skin”.

Revlon one-step volumiser plus: Was £69.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

While Revlon’s one-step volumiser plus was reduced by £30 this Prime Day sale, you can still snap it up with a 36 per cent discount (£25 off). TikTok-famous, and rightly so, it’s the worst-kept secret when it comes to gaining a bouncy blow dry, giving you 1980s-bouffant texture and depth in, well, one step. Reviewing the original volumiser (with this being the slightly faster-working plus edition) in our guide to the best hot brushes, we praised how it “gives your locks a speedy volume boost”, adding: “It doesn’t get tangled or leave hair frizzy.”

Beats studio3 headphones: Was £349.95, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( beats/The Independent )

The Beats studio3 headphones were the go-to choice for iPhone-users before the arrival of the Airpods Max, and the cans are currently better than half price. The Apple-owned brand was one of the first to use the W1 chip, giving it seamless integration with iPhones and iPads along with high-end audio fidelity and active noise cancellation. While not quite as hefty as the discount you could have nabbed during the Prime Day sale, this is still an excellent saving.

Dove summer revived medium to dark gradual tan lotion: Was £8.50, now £4.25, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Dove’s gradual tan lotion if proof that high performing formulas don’t need to come at a high price. After testing this shade, our reviewer was impressed, and saw “a noticeable difference after one application”, while “the colour that developed was really natural-looking.” A bestseller for a reason, you can pick up a bottle right now for half the usual price.

Vanish gold oxi action stain remover: Was £26, now £11.70, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This stain remover from Vanish is still better than half price. What’s more, it claims to get rid of stains at temperatures as low as 20C, so you’ll be able to save money as well as energy, once you’ve added this to your basket. It promises to remove odours and marks while the natural bright-white nature of clothes is restored.

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p smart TV, 32in: Was £249.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Amazon’s 32in Fire TV plummeted to its lowest-ever price this Prime Day. While the viewing experience may not be as needle-sharp as that of some of the more pricey TV sets, you’ll be able to change programmes and more using just your voice, thanks to Alexa capabilities, and there’s built-in access to all the main streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. Right now, you can pick up the set with a 28 per cent discount, which is still a decent saving.

Blink video doorbell: Was £59.99, now £32.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Secure your home for less with Blink’s video doorbell, which was rated in our round-up. Considered the best budget buy, it “offers great functionality at a lower price point”. The “audio quality was decent” and our tester found setup and installation to be easy, too.

Nutravita 60 billion CFU pro bio cultures complex: Was £18.99, now £18.04, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nutravita )

When it comes to supercharging your gut health, probiotics are key – and Nutravita’s took the top spot in our review of the best. Our tester said that after taking the recommended dose, “their digestion became noticeably more efficient within days”, which “manifested as more frequent and easier pooping, with no wind or stomach bloating”. We’re adding this to our basket.

Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush: Was £499.99, now £281.20, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oral-B )

Oral-B’s iO9 toothbrush landed a spot in our review of the best electric toothbrushes, and it’s now been reduced to its lowest-ever price. “The oscillating action of the iO9 seems to be more effective than a sonic brush for cleaning around orthodontics, too, presumably because the mechanical action of the fast-moving brush can more easily get into those hard-to-reach areas – our implant-wearing tester was impressed by the results,” noted our review. You’ll also “get real-time reports on your brushing technique, helping you achieve a consistently thorough clean and improve your oral hygiene over time”.

Kérastase elixir ultime hair oil: Was £58, now £41, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re in the market for something that’ll transform your locks, this might be it. Taking the top spot review of the best hair oils, our writer said that they loved using it to refresh their “hair when it’s feeling somewhat dull and super frizzy”, and “found that it also provides an instantly smooth and nourished feel”. Don’t miss out on this saving.

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ202UKT: Was £279.99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Countless Shark vacuum models have made it into our tried and tested guides, so you know you’re in safe hands with the brand. Complete with the brand’s famous anti-hair-wrap technology, 40 minutes of runtime and LED lights for extra precision, this cordless stick model turns into a handheld model for hard-to-reach areas, too.

Lumie sunrise alarm: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

As we head into autumn and winter, sunrise alarm clocks can help us rise and shine naturally. Tried and tested by the team, Lumie’s pocket-friendly model is now even more of a steal. It has a sunrise and sunset function complete with 10 brightness levels, and it has six alarm sounds. What’s more, our tester noted that “it can also be used for mood lighting, with six different colour options for the rest of the day”.

Philips lumea series 8000: Was £509.99, now £419.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Philips )

If you’re tired of dealing with the upkeep that comes with regular hair removal, you need an at-home IPL – or intense pulsed light– machine. If you’re after a recommendation, look to Philips’s lumea 8000, which landed a spot in our tried and tested review of the best IPL machines. It comes with four detachable heads to use on different areas, and saw our tester’s “hair becoming sparser after just four treatments”. It was reduced by £150 this Prime Day, but there’s still a saving of £90 to be had.

Elizabeth Arden eight hour cream: Was £29, now £13.79, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Considered an absolute handbag essential, eight hour cream can be used for just about anything, be that dry cuticles or chapped lips. With a luxury spa-like scent and a texture that is best described as a thick cleansing balm, it comes together to feel deeply nourishing. Even better? It’s less than half price.

Black+Decker heated clothes airer: Was £155, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Boasting the IndyBest seal of approval, our reviewer dubbed this Black+Decker model the best-heated airer for families. It “can handle a full washing machine load of clothes and more”, while the “rails are spaced out more than on other rail-based airer models, which makes arranging clothes over it fast and simple”, they said.

Shark corded upright vacuum cleaner, NZ801UKTBK: Was £299.99, now £262.83, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

As far as the best vacuum cleaners go, Shark is a tried and trusted name to have on your radar. With LED headlights for making it easy to spot dust, a lift-away handle for cleaning stairs or hard-to-reach areas and an anti-allergen seal to stop dust from escaping, the corded upright vacuum cleaner is a must-have. While we haven’t tested this exact model, a similar model bagged the top spot in our review of the best corded vacuum cleaners, where it provided “exceptional power at an affordable price”.

Tefal easy fry max digital air fryer: Was £119.99, now £76.62, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This entry-level air fryer is currently sliced in price by a tempting 36 per cent. Complete with a sizeable 5l capacity pan to cater for up to four people, it boasts 10 different cooking presets (think frying, roasting, baking and more) There’s a digital touch screen for ease, while its rapid-air-technology feature makes fried dishes with fewer calories and uses 70 per cent less energy than your oven. Plus, the non-stick air frying basket is dishwasher safe, helping with easy clean-up and a stress-free cooking experience.

Olaplex no 3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £19.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/The Independent )

One of the best hair products in the biz, Olaplex’s No.3 hair perfector is the ultimate revitaliser for your locks and will transform them from lacklustre to luscious. Testing the pre-shampoo mask in our guide to the best Olaplex hair products, our reviewer commented that not only does No.3 (along with No.0) contain the highest level of the patented bond-builder that’s signature to the brand, it “worked wonders on split ends” and made our tester’s hair visibly shinier. With 29 per cent off, now’s your time to pick up a bottle for less.

Amazon Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K TV: Was £749.99, now £519.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced by 31 per cent, you can save over £200 on Amazon’s Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K model right now. For vibrant, clear and crisp pictures, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Fire TV. Thanks to QLED technology you can expect all your favourite movies and shows to be leaping off the screen with vivid lifelike colours. This TV is, however, more than just a pretty picture. It’s made for streaming so you will have total easy access to all your favourite subscriptions from Netflix and Disney Plus too, of course, Amazon Prime Video and many more.

Apple iPad (9th gen, 2021): Was £329, now £279, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

It might not be the latest iPad on the block – in fact, you won’t be able to buy this model directly from Apple anymore – but if you’re after a tablet for casual use then it’s still an excellent choice. With its bright, sharp 10.2in retina display and all-day battery life, it’s reduced by a sizeable £50 with this post-Prime Day deal.

Echo Pop smart speaker: Was £44.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced by nearly 60 per cent, the Echo pop looks like the Echo Dot sliced in half. “But don’t be deceived by its minuscule price tag, this semi-spherical machine with a slanting speaker packs a punch,” our tester said. Unlike the Echo Dot, the sound is directional in the 180-degree format – but if you’re looking to fill a small room or corner, this isn’t a problem. If you need further convincing, you can get the pop for less than £20, thanks to this post-Amazon Prime Day deal.

Nutrition Geeks magnesium glycinate 3-in-1 complex: Was £13.99, now £8.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

You probably already know that magnesium is a supplement with huge potential health benefits. Not only does it help with sleep and energy levels, but it also supports muscle recovery and healing. This triple complex from Nutrition Geeks offers three types of magnesium for maximum health benefits. Magnesium glycinate and malate help with energy and sleep while magnesium citrate promotes digestion and mineral absorption. Each pack contains 90 vegan capsules and comes reduced by 36 per cent.

Best of the rest

Apple AirPods Max: Was £499, now £429, Amazon.co.uk

Was £499, now £429, Amazon.co.uk CeraVe face and body moisturiser cream : Was £17, now £12.75, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £17, now £12.75, Amazon.co.uk Shark stratos cordless stick vacuum: Was £429.99, now £353.88, Amazon.co.uk

Was £429.99, now £353.88, Amazon.co.uk eufy X10 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £799, now £661.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £799, now £661.99, Amazon.co.uk Braun silk epilator: Was £219.99, now £149.75, Amazon.co.uk

Was £219.99, now £149.75, Amazon.co.uk Lenovo IdeaPad clim 3 chromebook : Was £249.99, now £182.95, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £249.99, now £182.95, Amazon.co.uk Philips 3000 series handheld steamer: Was £49.99, now £38.99, Amazon.co.uk

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon’s Prime Day Deal Days sale kicked off on Tuesday 8 October 2024 and ran until the end of Wednesday 9 October. If you missed the sale, you’ll be pleased to know there are still some great discounts up for grabs at Amazon.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is a two-day annual sale event for Amazon Prime members. Held in October to kick start Christmas shopping, the event features deals across top brands, from Apple to Elemis, as well as offers on its bestselling own tech, including Kindles and Echo dot smart speakers.

