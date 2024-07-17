The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 – live: Top deals from Ninja, Oral B and more
Real-time updates of the big summer sale, including the best discounts
Bargain hunters, start your engines: Amazon Prime Day is now in its final day. The 48-hour annual discount bonanza sees everything from the latest tech, including Amazon devices, laptops and TVs to home appliances, mattresses, beauty and so much more go on sale.
Taking place over two days (Tuesday 16 July and Wednesday 17 July), the retailer’s event is exclusive to Prime members. Amazon’s site-wide version of Black Friday, the deals are arguably just as good as the November sale.
Naturally, we’re on hand to take you through the very best deals that Amazon has to offer, plucking out the good discounts and chucking out the bad – ending tonight. From top shopping tips to the best bargains to shop now, consider this your Prime Day cheet sheet.
The best mattress deals in the Prime Day sale
If your mattress is rubbish and it’s keeping you up, don’t worry – Prime Day has you covered. From Emma to Simba to Dormeo there are plenty of premium brands seeing their prices slashed in the sale.
Simba hybrid mattress: Was £869, now £531.30, Amazon.co.uk
This bestselling mattress from Simba was also a win with our tester, who said they’d “never slept so soundly” thanks to its versatility and attention to detail. Upon trying out the mattress, our tester said: “Sinkage is perfect, as is the balance of support and cloud-like cushioning. Its medium firmness is suited to those who sleep on their side, front or back, while its breathability makes the mattress a stellar option for those who tend to get hot during the night.” Already a great mid-range price, this mattress is now 30 per cent off.
This is the best AirPods Pro deal our tech writer has ever seen
I bring my Apple Airpod Pro absolutely everywhere, but I would have loved them even more if they came with a discount. Luckily, if you’re in the market for the Airpods Pro (second generation), I have just the deal for you. This Prime Day, they’ve plummeted to just £179 – Alex will get you up to speed in his article below.
There’s 40 per cent off the Revlon one-step volumiser
The answer to bouncy, voluminous locks a la Djerf Avenue’s Matilda Djerf, Revlon one-step volumiser has been likened to the cult favourite (and far pricier) Dyson airwrap. A real fan-favourite, the internet loves it, and so does our reviewer.
Revlon one-step volumiser plus: Was £69.99, now £44.28, Amazon.co.uk
With a massive cult following, our reviewer put the original (not the plus) hair styling godsend to the test. They found the styler to “[perform] best when you work on hair in sections, twisting your wrist as you glide through strands to give your locks a speedy volume boost”. Plus, she added: “It doesn’t get tangled or leave hair frizzy.”
Save on household staples this Prime Day
Finish dishwasher machine cleaner: Was £10.50, now £4.45, Amazon.co.uk
Reduced to less than a fiver, deep clean your washing machine with this helpul product from Finish. All you need to do is pop the bottle in an empty dishwasher, begin a high-temperature cycle and enjoy the fresh-smelling results.
Method foaming hand wash: Was £3.25, now £2.38, Amazon.co.uk
Methdod’s washing-up liquid featured in our review of the best eco-friendly cleaning products so it’s safe to say this a brand you can trust. Our tester was delighted with the company ethos: “Method products are cruelty-free, and the company uses biodiesel shipping and offsets the carbon emissions it cannot avoid.”
Amazon’s Echo pop smart speaker is now just £20
The Echo pop is a cute, no-nonsense smart directional speaker that doesn’t cost the Earth, says Alex, our tech writer who’s tried and reviewed a whole host of the retailer’s Echo speakers. And, with this Prime Day discount, it’s just £20.
Echo pop smart speaker: Was £44.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk
Reduced by nearly 60 per cent, the Echo Pop looks like the Echo Dot sliced in half. “But don’t be deceived by its minuscule price tag, this semi-spherical machine with a slanting speaker packs a punch,” our tester said. Unlike the Echo Dot, the sound is directional in the 180-degree format – but if you’re looking to fill a small room or corner, this isn’t a problem.
The team has rounded up the best Amazon device deals below.
Nab a Ninja dual-zone air fryer with a sizzling saving
Air fryers are selling like hotcakes and it’s easy to see why. I’ve been using mine for over a year now, but I’ve been eyeing up some of the more advanced models from big-name brands. When it comes to air fryers, Ninja seems to dominate, and this is a brilliant deal on a top rated model.
Ninja foodi AF400UK 9.5l dual-zone air fryer: Was £249.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk
Living up to the hype in our review, our tester was sold on the supreme cooking power of this air fryer, which meant that not only did the 9.5l dual-zone model cook foods much faster than other models, but foods “ended up a lot tastier and crispier” too. The air fryer comes with six cooking settings, from roasting to reheating, and you can even “sync the drawers to be ready at the same time”, our tester added.
This Prime Day deal will save you £130 on the best cordless vacuum cleaner
Ok, so a new vacuum cleaner isn’t the most exciting Prime Day purchase, but we all need one. And if you want the best, you’ll be paying top dollar (unless you find a stellar deal like this one). Right now, our favourite cordless model is just £299.
Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £429.99, now £299, Amazon.co.uk
The Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum got a whopping five stars from our tester, who found it a joy to use: “If having a clean home fills you with joy, the Shark stratos will make you euphoric. The suction power on carpet and hard floors is a dream. It’s constantly working out what power levels you need to pick up the most mess. All you have to do is steer while it uses clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess you can’t see.”
The internet loves this CeraVe cleanser – and it costs just £10
CeraVe SA smoothing face and body cleanser: Was £14.50, now £10.33, Amazon.co.uk
Now this is a product that the internet loves. CeraVe’s SA smoothing cleanser was released in the UK five years ago, people went ga-ga for it during the pandemic and, now, at sub-£10 it’s still as effective as ever. Our tester commented in her review that “this no-frills product helps [her] manage [her] skin during a flare-up, improving the texture of [her] scarring and banishing any inflammation.” Acne sufferers, this one will be your holy grail.
This sub-£100 electric toothbrush is now even cheaper
I’ve been cleaning my teeth with my trusty Oral-B toothbrush for a while now, but I’m in the market for a newer model. Suri’s sub-£100 electric toothbrush looks lovely, and right now, it’s 25 per cent off.
SURI sustainable sonic toothbrush: Was £95, now £71.25, Amazon.co.uk
An eco-friendly choice, this sleek-looking SURI toothbrush was named best toothbrush under £100 in our best toothbrushes round-up. The brushes have recyclable plant-based heads and bristles, as opposed to plastic bristles, which are used by many other brands. Our expert was impressed by its “comprehensive clean”. With 33,000 sonic vibrations per second, it’s capable of dislodging stubborn plaque build-up.
The team’s best budget video doorbell is now less than £30
Doorbells are smarter than ever these days. Boasting functionality, adjustable motion-detection and a slim design, the Blink video doorbell (now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk) comes tried, tested and approved by our reviewers, and is now 50 per cent off thanks to Amazon Prime Day.
