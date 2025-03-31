Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Attention, deal hunters: the Amazon Spring Sale 2025 is coming to an end tonight, but there’s still time to bag a bargain before the clock strikes midnight. Whatever you’re in the market for, from Amazon’s own devices to skincare and beauty buys, here is where I’ll be bringing you the offers that are actually worth your hard-earned cash.

Since 2022, Amazon has hosted a March deals event, and while it’s changed names a few times – from Spring Deals to Spring Sale to Spring Deal Days (yes, it gets progressively more convoluted) – the discounts have remained a constant.

This year’s sale has been bigger than ever, taking place over seven days and including hundreds of thousands of deals across tech, beauty, home and more, from big-ticket brands such as Shark, Adidas, Ninja, and Philips.

Right now, my favourite wireless headphones are reduced to less than £250 (Amazon.co.uk) and a top-rated Ninja air fryer has 26 per cent off (was £269.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk). As for skincare, Cosrx’s advanced snail 96 mucin power essence is better than half price (was £25.99, now £12.60, Amazon.co.uk). Amazon is slashing the price of its own appliances, too, so you can get the Echo Pop for nearly half price (was £44.99, now £22.99, Amazon.co.uk).

If you’ve got something on your wishlist, the rest of the IndyBest team and I have been busy sifting through the offers, to bring you the best Amazon Spring Sale deals in the 2025 event. Now is the time to grab a bargain.

Best Amazon Spring Sale deals

Ninja foodi max dual zone air fryer: Was £239.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

In the market for an air fryer? Don’t miss this 25 per cent saving on a Ninja dual zone model. With two separate cooking drawers, you can cook different foods simultaneously with different programs and times or sync them for simultaneous completion. Thanks to its 9.5l capacity, you can feed up to eight people, with each drawer fitting up to 1.4kg of fries or a 2kg chicken. The only drawback is that so far only this copper colourway is on sale. While the colour is a little different, it’s still the same model that made Lauren’s round-up, so you’re in safe hands.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Was £1,119, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

There’s very little difference between the iPhone 16 Pro Max and this older phone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max. In fact, I still use this older generation from 2023. In tech critic David Phelan’s iPhone 15 Pro review, he said the phone was “spectacularly fast”, has “an efficient, as well as a powerful, chip”, and a strong battery life that will last a full day and then some. Sound good? With this deal, you can save £220 on the price, too.

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The newest generation of Amazon Fire TV stick is reduced by more than 40 per cent. It’s a great way to cheaply upgrade your TV – with a Fire TV stick, you can stream countless films and series on Netflix and Prime Video, all in crystal-clear 4K. You can even control the TV using your voice.

Oura ring generation 3: Was £249, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Independent's Fitness and Wellbeing Editor, Emilie, found that the Oura ring gen 3 is one of the easiest ways “to take steps to optimise your sleep and energy,” adding that it’s a great way to “track your readiness for exercise and your cycle more effectively”. In her tried and tested review, Emilie discovered that the ring offers “impressive” sleep and readiness tracking accuracy, a period tracker and predictor, and more. It’s pricey, but you can save £50 on the ring (3rd generation) with this Spring Sale deal.

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish: Was £275, now £192, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

In our review of the dish, it was found to be “perfect for making slow-roasted dishes such as casseroles, but we also whipped up a loaf of bread, which cooked evenly and with a nice, crispy crust”. The exact discount does depend on the colourway you choose.

Fitbit inspire 3 fitness tracker: Was £84.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Fitbit )

If you're looking for a deal on a fitness tracker, make a beeline for this 30 per cent discount on the Fitbit inspire 3. In her review, IndyBest tester Zoe Griffin recommended the device for anyone just getting started on their fitness journey. “Many beginners make the mistake of thinking fitness is all about workouts, but by tracking stress levels and sleep, this tracker reminded me fitness is a holistic concept”, Zoe said. In terms of metrics, it covers heart rate, stress, menstrual health, sleep monitoring and more.

Panasonic series 700 ES-ALT4B 3-blade wet and dry electric shaver: Was £88.99, now £60, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Panasonic/The Independent )

When IndyBest reviewer Lee Kynaston put this Panasonic shaver to the test, he found it performed well, “thanks to three foil blades, an ultra-flexible head and a built-in shaving sensor that allows the shaver to adapt to different beard densities”. He also said the 700 had a “beautiful design, featuring a matte, metallic blue finish on the handle”, and a pop-up trimmer, which “makes sideburn edging and removing stray hairs under the nose a cinch”. Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can nab the handy grooming tool for just £60.

Lumie bodyclock luxe 750DAB: Was £229, now £166.39, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lumie )

“This clock is truly multitasking – it doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, has a USB port to charge your phone and comes with a DAB+ radio built-in,” said Indybest tester Siobhan, in her review. The sunrise alarm clock has a whopping 33 sounds to help you wake up or go to sleep but Siobhan found the light alone was enough to help her rise and shine, as it's “very bright and mimics the colours of a real sunrise”. If you like the idea of ditching harsh alarms and want to wake up more naturally, nab this model while there's more than £60 off the price.

Russell Hobbs steam genie two-in-one handheld clothes steamer: Was £59.99, now £37.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Russell Hobbs )

This clothes steamer won the top spot in IndyBest writer Daisy's review, owing largely to the fact it also works as a standard iron when used on a flat surface. “With its 150ml water capacity, it lasted well during steaming sessions, and its impressive power output meant each section could be smoothed in just one or two rounds,” Daisy said. She also loved the steam-trigger function when it came to smoothing stubborn creases. In Amazon's Spring Sale, you can snap up the steamer for 38 per cent cheaper.

Amazon Fire HD 8 kids tablet: Was £149.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The best kids’ tablet in our tried and tested review, the Amazon Fire HD 8, is less than half price. For peace of mind, it has a parental dashboard, so if your child tries to “download anything that is not appropriate for their age, the person with parental control will get an email and you can allow or deny them the ability to download it”, our IndyBest tester explained. It has a protective and “super grippy” cover and comes with a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+.

MySweetSmile teeth whitening powder: Was £24.99, now £17.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The best teeth whitening powder in our review, with results seen after just two weeks of use. More importantly, our tester didn’t experience any issues around sensitivity. The process involves brushing the power onto the teeth before using regular toothpaste, which was found to be an easy process. This deal sees the tried and tested treatment reduced by 30 per cent.

Nothing Ear wireless earbuds: Was £129, now £98, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( David Phelan )

If you’re after a deal on wireless earbuds, listen up. In tech critic David Phelan's review of the best, he dubbed this offering from London tech company Nothing the most stylish, thanks to the transparent finish, which looks "classy and premium", in David's opinion. The buds boast good sound and a noise-cancelling feature, too. With this Amazon Spring Sale deal, you can pick up a pair for less than £100.

Philips lumea IPL 9000 series: Was £489.99, now £373, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Our IndyBest tester discovered that the Philips lumea IPL 9000 series is the best IPL machine you can buy. It’s one of the more expensive on the market, but this Spring Sale deal will see you save 24 per cent, a saving of more than £100. This versatile machine can be used in corded or cordless modes. It has dedicated heads for the face and body, which makes for precise treatment. Our reviewer found it “only took a few sessions before [they] saw lighter and sparser hairs growing back ”.

Elizabeth Arden retinol+HPR ceramide rapid skin renewing water cream: Was £75, now £41.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Look Fantastic )

Beauty writer Sabine Wiesel saw “real results after just seven days” of using this retinol cream. In her review, she noted her skin felt smoother and looked brighter. The formula is potent yet gentle, and can be worn during the day, with the ingredients list covering the likes of plumping peptides, hyaluronic acid and soothing bisabolol. Sabine described the texture as "a lightweight gel-meets-cream", which her skin drank up in seconds, "leaving behind a veil of moisture”. Try it for yourself and enjoy a 45 per cent discount, thanks to this deal.

Kindle scribe (2022): Was £329.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Bookworms, rejoice: there’s 24 per cent off the Kindle scribe (2022 version). This ereader lets you write notes in the margins and, as tech critic David Phelan explained in his review, “collects your notes together in one place”. He also found the “big display means you can squeeze more words into a page, resulting in fewer page turns”. As for the writing experience, the “screen is designed to be slightly rougher, so it feels more like pen on paper”, David noted.

Philips sonicare cordless power flosser 3000: Was £119.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Philips )

This power flosser took the top spot in IndyBest's guide to the best water flossers, but it was also among the most expensive models on test. So, we’d make the most of this discount, which sees £50 sliced off the price tag. The device has three intensity settings and two flossing modes, but our tester found that even the standard mode left their mouth “feeling super fresh”, with the device “visibly dislodging any food particles trapped between teeth”. Plus, the battery was still going strong after close to two weeks of daily use.

Blink video doorbell: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This model was dubbed the best budget option in IndyBest reviewer Zoe's guide to top video doorbells. Now, with 40 per cent off in Amazon's sale, it’s even more purse-friendly. The device enables you to see who's at your door via your smartphone and features 1080p HD day and infrared night video. You can also set customised alerts when motion is detected. “It offers great functionality”, said Zoe, who described setup and installation as "easy", with the app taking you through the whole process.

Nutravita 60 billion CFU pro bio cultures complex, 60 capsules: Was £19.99, now £16.14, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nutravita )

In IndyBest's review of the best probiotics, these capsules from Nutravita secured the top spot. This supplement was praised for its excellent value for money, potency, and the diversity of strains it includes. With this Amazon deal, you can get nearly 20 per cent off the price tag. If you’re looking to try a probiotic, make the most of this offer while you can.

Eufy X10 pro omni robot vacuum cleaner: Was £849, now £649, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Steve Hogarty/The Independent )

This is the gold standard when it comes to robot vacuum cleaners. Eufy’s X10 pro omni landed the top spot in tech writer Steve Hogarty’s review. He found it to be the “most hands-off machine” he tried and noted its excellent mopping function which “scrubs the floorboards, helping get rid of dried coffee stains”, and the brand’s “best-in-class object avoidance tech” – and with £200 off, there’s even more reason to hoover it up for yourself.

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £8.74, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

A staple in The Independent beauty team’s makeup bag, one tube of Maybelline lash sensational is reportedly sold every seven seconds in the UK. Assistant shopping editor Sarah Jones found the product to live up to its lofty claims, remarking that, “[her] eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and most impressively, stayed that way all day.”

Amazon Echo Pop (newest gen): Was £44.99, now £22.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

You can save a huge 49 per cent on Amazon’s small but mighty Echo Pop smart speaker. I put it through its paces for an in-depth review last year, finding that it’s a cute, no-nonsense smart directional speaker at a fair price. If your priority is sound quality, I’d suggest going for the Echo Dot (was £54, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk), but those on a budget should consider that you could get two Echo Pops for the price of one Echo Dot right now.

CeraVe AM facial moisturising lotion SPF 50: Was £16.50, now £9.53, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This CeraVe facial lotion is a bathroom cabinet must-have. Just ask beauty editor Lucy, who dubbed it the best SPF moisturiser for those with normal skin. She praised how “it instantly absorbs into the skin for long-lasting moisture that’s neither sticky nor shiny.” It has ceramides to keep skin – especially dryer, mature skin – hydrated and youthful-looking, while niacinamide works to keep excess shine at bay. It now has a 40 per cent discount, which makes this lotion much more affordable.

Shark corded upright vacuum cleaner: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Upgrade your vacuum with this 33 per cent saving on Shark’s upright vacuum cleaner. The corded model is designed to handle various floor types and pet-related cleaning challenges, boasting LED headlights and anti-hair wrap technology. Unlike most upright vacuum cleaners, this is easy to use on stairs - you can lift the canister away from the body, turning the vacuum into a nimble handheld unit.

Anker zolo power bank: Was £34.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Anker )

My favourite tried and tested power bank from Anker has been reduced by 30 per cent at Amazon. I was impressed by the huge battery capacity, managing to eke it out for a whole week-long trip.

Dupray neat steam cleaner: Was £229.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

In her review of the best steam cleaners, Indybest tester Zoe Phillimore loved the Dupray neat steam cleaner – in fact, it proved to be the best on test. “It has a telescopic handle for carrying it around, and the cord wraps under the unit, so it’s all neat and tidy,” Zoe said. It also comes with two retractable handles for mopping and for cleaning high places., as well as “five nozzle brushes, including one for cleaning brass, such as barbecue and oven racks – genius”.

Dr Sebagh serum repair: Was £69, now £51.84, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

This formula was dubbed the best luxury hyaluronic acid serum by IndyBest beauty writer Lucy Smith. The product works to “boost the skin’s elasticity and reduce the appearance of even the deepest wrinkles”, Lucy explained. Plus, it “stimulates collagen production, to minimise signs of ageing going forward” and imparts a “subtle dew” to the skin. It is undoubtedly a premium buy but this Amazon Spring Sale deal sees the serum discounted by 25 per cent, so, now is an ideal time to invest.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £299.99, now £246, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Give your daily soundtrack an upgrade with these tried and tested wireless headphones. This pair from Sony was selected as the best buy in my review, thanks to their fantastic sound, excellent noise cancellation and intelligent features. They pause automatically when you take them off your ears, and if you cup the right ear, they turn down your music and switch off noise cancellation – perfect for quickly listening to a train announcement.

When does the Amazon Spring Sale start?

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days kicked off on Tuesday 25 March and will run right through to 11:59pm on Monday 31 March.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale?

Amazon's Spring Sale is a seasonal shopping event that first launched in 2022, bringing discounts across tech, homeware, beauty and more. Much like Prime Day, the Spring Sale offers limited-time deals, but what’s nice is that you don’t need a Prime membership to take advantage of the offers.

While the sale has gone through a few name changes – from Spring Deals in 2022 to Spring Sale in 2023 and Spring Deal Days in 2024 – the concept remains the same: big discounts across all shopping categories.

Why trust IndyBest’s Amazon Spring Sale coverage

The shopping experts at IndyBest have years of experience at picking the best deals on the only products worth buying. From the Black Friday sales to Amazon Prime Day, we have covered the best deals for years. We’ve been on top of Amazon’s Spring Sale since it first launched in 2022. Unlike other publishers, we only bring you deals on products our experts have tried and tested first-hand. Our experts range from dedicated tech critics to beauty industry insiders, with other consumer journalists covering the latest in fashion, home appliances and fitness products. We have tested thousands of products at IndyBest, but our Amazon Spring Sale coverage only includes products that we’d buy ourselves.

