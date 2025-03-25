Amazon Spring Sale – live: Best discounts in the 2025 event
Whether you’re after a Ninja air fryer or Maybelline mascara, find the best deals here
The Amazon Spring Sale 2025 is officially underway – meaning you’ve got until Monday 31 March to bag a bargain in what could be one of the biggest sale events of the year.
Spanning seven full days, the shopping bonanza sees savings across iPhones and iPads, tech, beauty, appliances, mattresses, home essentials, toys and so much more.
The sale is the perfect opportunity to snap up discounts on everything from laptops and TVs to air fryers, Apple iPhones and, of course, Amazon’s own devices. Plus, you don’t even need to be a Prime member to shop the deals.
As always, we’ll be working around the clock to find some of the biggest and best savings up for grabs. Aside from our dedicated guides, our liveblog will provide you with the most impressive deals as they drop.
Shop luxury beauty for less
Whether you after a hair oil or IPL machine, Amazon’s Spring Sale is your chance to shop premium beauty staples for (a lot) less. Beauty writer Lucy has been rounding up the best offers in her guide - you’re welcome.
Kérastase elixir ultime hair oil: Was £42.80, now £29.95, Amazon.co.uk
Kérastase's elixir ultime hair oil has earned a devoted following, and for good reason. In fact, beauty writer Lauren found that this is the best hair oil on the market in her guide to the best hair oils. Packed with hair-loving ingredients like amla extract, camellia, and argan oil, it strengthens hair, promotes growth, and helps prevent premature greying. The oil also provides heat protection up to 230C, smooths frizz, seals split ends and enhances shine.
Elizabeth Arden retinol + HPR ceramide water cream: Was £75, now £41.49, Amazon.co.uk
In her guide to the best anti-ageing day creams, Sabine – a mature skin expert – found Elizabeth Arden’s retinol + HPR ceramide water cream to be ideal for daytime use. She noted how she was “surprised to see real results after just seven days, with [her] skin feeling smoother and looking brighter.” This advanced formula combines the power of HPR, a gentler yet highly effective retinoid, with peptides, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and bisabolol (a soothing ingredient from chamomile).
Best beauty deals in the Amazon Spring Sale 2025
When does the Amazon Spring Sale start?
Amazon’s Spring Deal Days kicked off today (25 March) and will run right through to 11:59pm on Monday 31 March. That means you’ve got a full seven days of deal shopping.
A seasonal shopping event that first launched in 2022, the mega sale brings you discounts across tech, homeware, beauty and more. Much like Prime Day, the Spring Sale offers limited-time deals, but what’s nice is that you don’t need a Prime membership to take advantage of the offers.
While the sale has gone through a few name changes – from Spring Deals in 2022 to Spring Sale in 2023 and Spring Deal Days in 2024 – the concept remains the same: big discounts across all shopping categories.
Sizzling saving on an air fryer
In the market for an air fryer? Don’t miss this 25 per cent saving on a Ninja dual zone model.
Ninja foodi max dual zone air fryer: Was £239.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk
With two separate cooking drawers, you can cook different foods simultaneously with different programs and times, or sync them for simultaneous completion. Thanks to its 9.5l capacity, you can feed up to eight people, with each drawer fitting up to 1.4kg of fries or a 2kg chicken. The only drawback is that so far only this copper colourway is on sale. While the colour is a little different, it’s still the same model that made Lauren’s round-up, so you’re in safe hands.
This viral Maybelline mascara costs just £8 right now
Maybelline’s lash sensational sky high mascara is a viral sensation, and assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones is a huge fan. Luckily for those looking to invest, the mascara is a steal right now.
Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £8.24, Amazon.co.uk
In her review, she noted: “One coat of the mascara made an instant difference to the length of my lashes,” and highlighted its ability to provide dramatic length and lift. The formula, enriched with bamboo extract and fibres ensures a lightweight, non-clumpy finish, while the flexible wand helps coat each lash, even in hard-to-reach areas. Ideal for both one-coat and layered voluminous finishes, this tubing mascara is a must-try, especially with nearly 40 per cent off right now.
Why you can trust IndyBest sales coverage
At IndyBest, our shopping experts have years of experience picking the best deals on the products worth buying. Whether it’s the Black Friday sales or Amazon’s flagship summer sale, Amazon Prime Day, we have been covering Amazon’s Spring Sale since it first launched in 2022.
But what makes our coverage different? Well, we only bring you deals on the products we have tried and tested ourselves. From tech to beauty, all our Amazon Spring Sale coverage includes deals on products that we recommend, and from brands that we trust. In short, we know when we see a deal worth shouting about.
The Amazon Spring Sale 2025 has arrived
This year’s Amazon Spring Sale is bigger than ever, taking place over seven days and including hundreds of thousands of deals across tech, beauty, home and more from big-ticket brands like Shark, Adidas, Ninja, and Philips.
If you’ve got something on your wish list, the IndyBest team of shopping experts have been working overtime to bring you the best Amazon Spring Sale deals in the 2025 event. Trust me, you won’t find better deals outside of Black Friday.