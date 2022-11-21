Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

If you’re in the market for some wireless earphones, or they’re on your Christmas shopping list, we’ve found a great deal in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

The Sony WF-C500 is a pair of wireless earphones with a claimed 20 hours of battery life, compatibility with smartphone voice assistants, and colour options of black, white and green, all of which have been reduced to almost half-price.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

Black Friday is a great time to buy discounted tech products such as wireless earphones. While the big day itself isn’t until 25 November this year, many retailers kicked off their Black Friday sales earlier than ever, with some cutting prices at the start of the month.

As well as wireless earphones, Black Friday deals include money off game consoles such as the Xbox series S (£189.99, Amazon.co.uk ), plus products from brands such as Apple, Dyson, Shark, LG and Nintendo, among many others.

Continue reading this article to find out how to save almost 50 per cent on the Sony WF-C500 wireless earphones.

Read more:

Sony WF-C500 true wireless earphones: Was £90, now £49, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Designed to slip snugly into your ears, the WF-C500 earphones come with a compact charging case that tops up their battery when stored inside. The case charges the earphones quickly enough to produce 10 hours of battery life in just 10 minutes, Sony says.

These Sony earphones appeared in our guide to the best budget headphones of 2022, where they ranked best for sound quality and earned a score of 8/10. Our reviewer said: “Two things make these earbuds a recommended buy for some people: how good they sound and how comfortable they feel in your ears.”

The earphones feature IPX4 water-resistance, so can be used while running in the rain or working up a sweat in the gym, and the voice control system works with Google Assistant and Siri. These earphones lack active noise cancelling, but a selection of rubber tips should ensure a good fit that blocks out plenty of background noise.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For even more discounts, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best air fryer Black Friday deals– from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners