The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Save almost 50 per cent on these Sony wireless earphones in Amazon’s Black Friday sale
The deal sees the WF-C500 model reduced to just £49
If you’re in the market for some wireless earphones, or they’re on your Christmas shopping list, we’ve found a great deal in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.
The Sony WF-C500 is a pair of wireless earphones with a claimed 20 hours of battery life, compatibility with smartphone voice assistants, and colour options of black, white and green, all of which have been reduced to almost half-price.
Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals
Black Friday is a great time to buy discounted tech products such as wireless earphones. While the big day itself isn’t until 25 November this year, many retailers kicked off their Black Friday sales earlier than ever, with some cutting prices at the start of the month.
As well as wireless earphones, Black Friday deals include money off game consoles such as the Xbox series S (£189.99, Amazon.co.uk), plus products from brands such as Apple, Dyson, Shark, LG and Nintendo, among many others.
Continue reading this article to find out how to save almost 50 per cent on the Sony WF-C500 wireless earphones.
Read more:
Sony WF-C500 true wireless earphones: Was £90, now £49, Amazon.co.uk
Designed to slip snugly into your ears, the WF-C500 earphones come with a compact charging case that tops up their battery when stored inside. The case charges the earphones quickly enough to produce 10 hours of battery life in just 10 minutes, Sony says.
These Sony earphones appeared in our guide to the best budget headphones of 2022, where they ranked best for sound quality and earned a score of 8/10. Our reviewer said: “Two things make these earbuds a recommended buy for some people: how good they sound and how comfortable they feel in your ears.”
The earphones feature IPX4 water-resistance, so can be used while running in the rain or working up a sweat in the gym, and the voice control system works with Google Assistant and Siri. These earphones lack active noise cancelling, but a selection of rubber tips should ensure a good fit that blocks out plenty of background noise.
Voucher codes
For even more discounts, try the links below:
Read more on Black Friday 2022:
How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare
Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect
Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale
Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device
Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde
Best air fryer Black Friday deals– from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot
Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect
Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers
Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines
Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware
Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more
Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY
Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.