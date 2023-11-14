Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s November, which means the countdown to Black Friday, aka the biggest shopping event of the year, is on, and Dunelm’s Black Friday sale is about to land.

This year, the sales bonanza, which sees discounts on everything from tech, TVs and laptops to beauty, fashion and jewellery, officially kicks off on Friday 24 November and runs through the entire weekend before culminating on Monday 27 November, which is otherwise known as Cyber Monday.

A host of big-name brands and retailers are expected to take part, including Amazon, Boots and Very but, for homebodies at least, Dunelm may just top them all.

One of the largest UK interiors retailers, Dunelm is a one-stop shop for all things home-related, from furniture and home décor to bedding, dinnerware, lighting and even home appliances. So, whether you’re looking to makeover your bedroom, kit out your kitchen with a new air fryer or simply stock up on household essentials, Dunelm has got every space covered.

The retailer is expected to launch its Black Friday sale in a matter of days but, if you can’t wait until then, we’ve rounded up the best discounts you can shop right now. Keep reading for everything we know about Dunelm’s mammoth sale, including how to sign up for early access.

Best early Dunelm Black Friday deals

Salter 7.6l dual air fryer: Was £140, now £98, Dunelm.co.uk

(Dunelm)

If you’re yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, now is your chance, as there’s a whopping 30 per cent off this model from Salter. Designed with two baskets, which have a combined capacity of 7.6l, it allows you to cook two different dishes concurrently, saving you time and effort. It also has a digital display and a scheduled start time feature that allows you to plan your meals in advance.

Buy now

Elements Freja drinks trolley: Was £69, now £34.50, Dunelm.co.uk

(Dunelm)

The festive season is almost upon us, which is as good an excuse as any to invest in a drinks trolley – especially one that’s half-price. The trolley is available in white or black, and it comes with two shelves that provide ample space for everything you need to serve drinks, including glassware and your favourite bottles of booze.

Buy now

Dunelm Iris sherpa rocking chair: Was £169, now £118.30, Dunelm.co.uk

(Dunelm)

This Scandi-inspired rocking chair would make a great addition to any living room or nursery. Designed with comfort in mind, it is upholstered in a soft boucle fabric and even comes with a removable seat, making it easy to clean. The chair is available in a choice of ivory or blue and sits on a black metal frame with wooden rocking legs.

Buy now

Dunelm Delphi grey small sideboard: Was £339, now £169.50, Dunelm.co.uk

(Dunelm)

Give any room in your home an instant update by adding this stylish sideboard, which currently has 50 per cent off. Finished in a light grey ash veneer, it has a natural wood grain and features an intricately carved pattern with mirrored fronts that help to brighten your living space. Inside, you’ll find two fixed and two adjustable shelves, which give you plenty of storage space.

Buy now

Dunelm metro dome matt kettle: Was £40, now £28, Dunelm.co.uk

(Dunelm)

If your kettle could do with an upgrade, look no further than this stylish model, which promises to make a statement in your kitchen. With a vintage-inspired design, it has a matte finish, 1.7l capacity and practical internal cup markers that indicate how much water you need to make a hot cuppa. Timeless and now even more affordable, it comes in a choice of black or cream.

Buy now

Dunelm infinity copper base 3-piece saucepan set: Was £120, now £60, Dunelm.co.uk

(Dunelm)

We’re all guilty of hanging on to pots and pans that are well past their best, so consider this impressive deal your sign to overhaul your kitchen kit once and for all. This lidded saucepan trio features ergonomic handles, a non-stick finish and copper bottoms, all of which are designed to take all the hassle out of whipping up a hot meal. Designed with pouring spouts and fitted with drainers in each pan lid, this set is also guaranteed for 15 years.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

This year’s Black Friday sale will start on Friday 24 November and continue through to Cyber Monday, which lands on Monday 27 November. However, many retailers start dropping prices earlier in the month, so make sure to check back here, as we will keep you updated on all the best deals.

When will the Dunelm Black Friday sale start in 2023?

Dunelm has revealed its Black Friday sale will run from Saturday 18 November to Monday 27 November. If you’re eager to get ahead of the rush, though, you can sign up for 24 hours early access via this link. Signing up using your email address will give you exclusive access to the sale from Friday 17 November.

What were the best Dunelm Black Friday deals last year?

In 2022, Dunelm had savings of up to 50 per cent across a range of categories, including furniture, home décor, bedding, curtains, kitchen appliances, paint and wallpaper. As well as its own-brand products, the retailer also offered deals on brands such as Russell Hobbs, Dualit, Brabantia, KitchenAid and more.

