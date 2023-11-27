Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s no secret that Cyber Monday (aka the Black Friday weekend finale) serves as the ideal time to bag a bargain on everything from tech and beauty to fashion, TVs, mattresses and kitchen appliances. Brands and big retailers such as Coggles, Lookfantastic, Myprotein, Cult Beauty, John Lewis and Amazon have all jumped on the bargain bandwagon – but if there’s one sale that’s really delivering on discounts, it’s Shark.

With the brand having skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, its sale is likely to be a Cyber Monday highlight. Shark leads the way when it comes to gadgets, with everything from upright vacuum cleaners and steam mops to spot cleaners and even hair tools in its roster.

Plus, the brand is an IndyBest favourite, having taken the top spot in many of our round-ups, including the best cordless and best corded vacuum cleaners, proving Shark’s products are bestsellers for a reason.

If you’re yet to see what all the fuss is about or want to add a new appliance to your collection, Shark’s Cyber Monday sale is your chance to potentially save hundreds of pounds – and we’ve found the deals worth snapping up.

Best Shark Cyber Monday 2023 deals

Shark flexstyle 4-in-1 air styler and hair dryer: Was £269.99, now £214.99, Amazon.co.uk

Shark’s four-in-one flexstyle offers similar versatility to Dyson’s cult airwrap. Now reduced by 20 per cent, it comes complete with four attachments, and this version of the viral styler is designed for those with curly and coily hair. Our tester can vouch for its lightweight and powerful design, noting the tool really comes “into its own with its hair dryer function”. “By rotating the nozzle, you can snap Shark’s tool into a more traditional-looking hair dryer, complete with a curl-defining diffuser and styling concentrator,” they said. The inclusion of coanda airflow technology limits heat damage, while auto-wrap curlers and an oval brush help streamline your hair routine for a salon-quality look.

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £499.99, now £292, Amazon.co.uk

Taking the top spot in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, you can trust this model will make light work of your floors. Our tester found that the appliance “makes an ideal vacuum for larger households, pet owners and anyone wanting to take all the effort out of vacuuming and make the process more enjoyable”. During testing, they found that suction power on carpet and hard floor to be a “dream”. There’s never been a better time to upgrade your vacuum.

Shark klik n’ flip automatic steam mop S6003UK: Was £169.99, now £119.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

Steam through the cleaning with this mop from Shark, which is reduced by 30 per cent in the brand’s Cyber Monday event. The aptly named klik n’ flip mop is double sided, meaning you can clean for twice the amount of time before machine washing the pads. Designed to oust common household bacteria using steam, rather than super strong cleaning chemicals, the mop also has a special nozzle that can be used to direct a blast of superheated, concentrated steam when you need some extra cleaning power.

Shark deluxe anti-hair-wrap pet cordless vacuum IZ202UKTDB: Was £279.99, now £169.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

This cordless stick vacuum cleaner features Shark’s revolutionary anti-hair-wrap technology – as well as an anti-allergen complete seal, which is touted as trapping up to 99.9 per cent of allergens. With up to 40 minutes of run time, this device is also suitable for all floor types – with four attachments ranging from a crevice tool to an upholstery tool. Plus, it’s complete with a car detail kit and a spare filter. Grab it now, while there’s nearly £110 off.

Shark floor and handheld steam cleaner S6005UK: Was £199.99, now £129.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

Reduced by £70 in the Shark sale, this model can be used as both a corded and handheld device, giving you greater versatility when it comes to steaming through the housework. In their review of the model, our tester said: “It came into its own when used in the bathroom (as a handheld device), on the white tiles that had appeared – to us, at least – pretty clean prior to our steam session. Apparently we were mistaken.”

Shark carpetxpert deep carpet cleaner with built-in stain striker: Was £300, now £200, Argos.co.uk

Released in September 2023, at first glance, the carpetxpert looks like your average corded vacuum cleaner, but there’s more to it than that. It’s actually a three-in-one vacuum, carpet and spot cleaner, and it’s currently reduced by £100. According to Shark, the model is so powerful, it can dislodge eight times as much dirt as an average vacuum, and that’s before you’ve used the carpet cleaner function. Spills or pet mess can be targeted easily with a spot cleaner built into the wand, and, if that wasn’t enough, it also comes with a five-year guarantee.

Shark anti-hair-wrap upright vacuum NZ690UK: Was £249.99, now £169, Sharkclean.co.uk

Reduced by £80 in the brand’s Cyber Monday sale, this upright vacuum boasts the signature anti-hair-wrap technology, modes for carpets and hard floors, as well as an anti-allergen complete seal for capturing dust. There’s also a detachable main unit, transforming it into a portable vacuum for cleaning the stairs and anywhere up high.

Shark speedstyle 3-in-1 hair dryer for curly and coily hair: Was £199.99, now £159.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

Made with curly and coily hair in mind, Shark’s speedstyle features a rapid gloss finisher, for all those pesky flyaways, and is said to make your locks look six times less frizzy. The hair dryer also comes with a quick smooth brush and (the holy grail for curly hair) a de-frizz fast diffuser. A sweet £30 off doesn’t hurt, either.

Shark quick cleaning bundle: Was £269.98, now £219.98, Sharkclean.co.uk

This offer will see you bag Shark’s wandvac two-in-one cordless vacuum cleaner with anti-hair-wrap technology, as well as the Shark steam mop, which is said to get rid of 99 per cent of bacteria, using water alone. Already an impressive combo, now there’s £50 off, to sweeten the deal even more.

Will Shark have a Cyber Monday sale this year?

Shark kicked off its month-long Black Friday sale on 1 November this year, with deals set to drop throughout the month, so yes, it is hosting a Cyber Monday sale. Plus, you’ll be able to shop more Shark deals through third-party retailers while the likes of Argos, John Lewis and Amazon run their Black Friday 2023 sales.

