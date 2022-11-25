Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lookfantastic is home to some of the best beauty brands around, stocking everything from Dior and YSL to Mac and Nars. In fact, with a whopping 650 brands on its books, and more than 22,000 products, it’s a one-stop shop for beauty buffs, gift-givers and those looking to fill up their bathroom cabinets without any fuss.

Skincare, haircare and make-up are in no short supply, but you may be surprised to learn there are some serious savings to be had, and they’re not solely reserved for this season either. With regular deals and discount codes, if you play your cards right, you could really cut down the costs with this online giant, and we’re here to help.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

Lookfantastic has now launched its Cyber Beauty Showcase, getting a headstart on Black Friday bargains with discounts that change daily. Right now, on 16 November, there is up to 40 per cent off palettes, NuFace and Kérastase and 20 per cent off a selection of other products when using code FLASH at checkout.

You can also bag a further five per cent off almost everything with discount code 5OFF, and receive two free gifts – one of which is a month of Grind coffee – just to sweeten the deal. Students can receive up to 30 per cent off when using an ac.uk email address, and there’s a 22 per cent saving to be had on your first app order with code APP22.

That may be an overload of information, granted. So, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite beauty bargains on the site to buy right now to get you on the right track. We’ll also be updating this page for Black Friday and beyond, diligently finding the best deals and discount codes to use, so be sure to check back in to spot the savings as they start to seep through.

Lookfantastic beauty advent calendar 2022: Was £95, now £75.05, Lookfantastic.com

(Sabine Wiesel)

If you’re still after an advent calendar, this may be the saving for you. Our tester did a full review of this festive find, sharing, “the variety of products is spot-on, from everyday skincare must-haves to party-perfect make-up for the festive season. Plus, there’s haircare and body care to boot, as well as finds for the home”. Use code FLASH at the checkout to get 20 per cent off.

Buy now

Medik8 C-tetra serum: Was £39, now £29.25, Lookfantastic.com

(Look Fantastic)

Named the IndyBest best buy in our vitamin C round-up, the Medik8 C-tetra serum is one of our skincare saviours. So, seeing it on sale is certainly exciting. At 25 per cent off, with the 5OFF code taking it down to £27.78, we’d strongly encourage you to give it a try. Our tester raved about the ingredients, ease of use and skin-brightening results and still uses this product as part of their daily routine.

Buy now

Morphe 35A up ’til dawn artistry palette: Was £25, now £15, Lookfantastic.com

(Morphe)

This eyeshadow palette was given the great title of best overall in our eyeshadow round-up. Praising the number of shades, intensity of the pigments and handy mirrored lid, our tester had nothing but good things to say about it. Now, with a whopping saving of 40 per cent, plus an extra 5 per cent, if using code 5OFF, it comes down to just £14.24.

Buy now

NuFace mini facial toning device: Was £175, now £105, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

NuFace is one of the more luxury labels on the lookfantastic site. Famous for facial tools that are designed to tone and sculpt facial skin, it’s racked up a rather impressive fan and celebrity following. This mini set comes with a primer to be used on top of the skin, and the device uses microcurrent technology for a five-minute treatment. Code 5OFF will take it down to less than £100, too.

Buy now

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian bum bum cream: Was £46, now £36.80, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

To say the Sol de Janeiro bum bum cream is a fan favourite would be an understatement. While it may have a funny-sounding name, the potent product has been heralded as a go-to for soft, supply skin. Now 20 per cent off, it’s been thrown into the bargain bucket with a saving of £9.20.

Buy now

Estée Lauder advanced night repair synchronized multi-recovery complex serum: Was £64, now £57.60, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Named best for people in their 50s in our anti-ageing serum round-up, this serum left our tester with more-hydrated and visibly plumper skin. They claimed it helped to clear their skin and leave a healthy-looking glow, and we couldn’t ask for much more than that. It currently has 10 per cent off on the site, which sweetens its selling point as a great Christmas gift.

Buy now

Kérastase nutritive bain satin and lait vital travel size bundle: Was £70.91, now £42.55, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

At 40 per cent off, there’s a serious saving to be had on this haircare set. Including a nourishing shampoo, a regular-sized conditioner, and two travel-sized bottles, it’s the perfect pick for anyone who can never finish the two at the same time. Code 5OFF takes it down even further to £40.42, meaning you can bag a bargain on an everyday essential.

Buy now

Sleek Make-up dip it eyeliner: Was £5.99, now £2.40, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Sleek Make-up is already a low-cost label, but that can sometimes makes the sale price just that much sweeter. The liquid eyeliner is set to retail at just over £5, but with a huge 60 per cent saving, it’s not cheaper than your everyday coffee. And you can also add code 5OFF to take it down to just £2.27, what a bargain.

Buy now

NYX Professional Make-up ultimate shadow palette: Was £16, now £11.20, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Scoring 4.5/5 stars in our best eyeshadow guide, the NYX ultimate shadow palette was named the best colourful pick. Our tester shared that it’s best “for anyone looking to get wild with their make-up, whether you just go for green, red or a whole rainbow of colours”. So, it may make the perfect gift for a make-up-loving friend or family member. Code 5OFF takes the price down even further, too, so it may make it into a secret-Santa budget, depending on your price point.

Buy now

Babyliss 9000 cordless straightener: Was £200, now £60, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

With a huge saving of 70 per cent, this Babyliss cordless straightener has shot up to the top of our bargain bucket wish list. We’ve already given this tool a thorough IndyBest review, praising how easy it was to use, the long-lasting results and the portable aspect that made it perfect for big nights out or on-the-go top-ups. Dropping down to just £60, if you’re in need of a new straightener or are looking for a standout Christmas gift, we strongly encourage you to take a closer look. Sadly, there are no extra savings to be had on this one right now, although £140 off seems generous enough.

Buy now

