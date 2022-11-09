Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lookfantastic is home to some of the best beauty brands around, stocking everything from Dior and YSL to Mac and Nars. In fact, with a whopping 650 brands on its books, and more than 22,000 products, it’s a one-stop shop for beauty buffs, gift-givers and those looking to fill up their bathroom cabinets without any fuss.

Skincare, haircare and make-up are in no short supply, but you may be surprised to learn there are some serious savings to be had, and they’re not solely reserved for this season either. With regular deals and discount codes, if you play your cards right, you could really cut down the costs with this online giant, and we’re here to help.

Right now, the retailer is offering Singles’ Week savings, with up to 40 per cent off ESPA and Eve Lom, three for two on La Roche-Posay and 20 per cent off Benefit. So, that’s another silver lining to flying solo, although, of course, anyone is free to shop the deals, no matter their dating status.

If spending more than £65, you can bag 5 per cent off selected sale products and receive a mystery gift with code EXTRA5. New customers can save 15 per cent with code NEW15, and there’s a 20 per cent saving to be had on your first app order with code APP20. Then, from Monday 14 November onwards, the e-tailer will be announcing its exciting Black Friday deals, joining the booming number of brands getting a headstart on the bargain bonanza.

That may be an overload of information, granted. So, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite beauty bargains on the site to buy right now to get you on the right track. We’ll also be updating this page for Black Friday and beyond, diligently finding the best deals and discount codes to use, so be sure to check back in to spot the savings as they start to seep through.

Yves Saint Laurent black opium eau de parfum extreme, 30ml: Was £62, now £37.20, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

This bestselling perfume has been thrown into the bargain bucket with a huge saving of 40 per cent, taking it down to £37.20. Then, you can roll up your money-saving sleeves even more and use discount code EXTRA5 to get the price down to £35.34, and add two free gifts from a selection of Grind coffee, the Highlight magazine or a Fulfil bar. We told you there were some serious savings to be had, and don’t forget to sign up for a lookfantastic account to gain points for this purchase too.

Buy now

Estée Lauder beauty of the night gift set: Was £78, now £39, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

If you’re looking to bag a bargain on Christmas gifts, this one may pique your interest. With an Estée Lauder advanced night repair serum – a favourite of one of our IndyBest testers – night repair eye cream, hydrating essence lotion, cleanser, night cream and more, all housed in a star-print vanity case, it’s sure to impress gift giver and receiver. Dropping from £78 to £39, it’s already half price, but the code EXTRA5 will take it down to just £37.05 with the option to include free gifts again.

Buy now

Benefit benetint rose-tinted lip and cheek stain: Was £16, now £12.80, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Benefit may feel like a throwback buy, but there’s a reason why its products have stood the test of time. This benetint is one of the brand’s bestsellers, giving a subtle rouge to lips and cheeks that’s designed to last all day. Currently on sale at 20 per cent off, it’s a small yet very handy discount, and the EXTRA5 code can also be used to take it down even further.

Buy now

La Roche-Posay lipikar balm apbiome: £21, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Named best overall in our La Roche-Posay round-up, our tester loved the versatility of this product, dubbing it a miracle balm for the whole family. Falling under the three for two offer, if buying two other CeraVE, Vichy, Decléor or La Roche-Posay products, you’ll receive the cheapest free. Choosing three is the tricky part, as we could happily take anything on offer, but if we really had to pick, we’d go for the pure vitamin C10 serum (£39.76, Lookfantastic.com) and the cicaplast balm (£8, Lookfantastic.com).

Buy now

Babyliss 9000 cordless straightener: Was £200, now £60, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

With a huge saving of 70 per cent, this Babyliss cordless straightener has shot up to the top of our bargain bucket wish list. We’ve already given this tool a thorough IndyBest review, praising how easy it was to use, the long-lasting results and the portable aspect that made it perfect for big nights out or on-the-go top-ups. Dropping down to just £60, if you’re in need of a new straightener or are looking for a standout Christmas gift, we strongly encourage you to take a closer look. Sadly, there are no extra savings to be had on this one right now, although £140 off seems generous enough.

Buy now

Makeup Revolution forever flawless bird of paradise eyeshadow palette: Was £12, now £9, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Makeup Revolution is known for its low-cost beauty buys, but sometimes an extra little discount can go a long way. With a saving of 25 per cent, this palette is perfect for those who like bold and bright make-up. A similar Makeup Revolution palette was named best for jewel tones in our eyeshadow round-up, so we’re confident you’ll be happy with these clashing colours. Be sure to add code EXTRA5 to drop it down to less than £9, and this may be your secret Santa gift sorted.

Buy now

Medik8 C-tetra serum: Was £39, now £31.20, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Named the IndyBest best buy in our vitamin C round-up, the Medik8 C-tetra serum is one of our skincare saviours. So, seeing it on sale is certainly exciting. At 20 per cent off, with the EXTRA5 code taking it down to less than £30, we’d strongly encourage you to give it a try. Our tester raved about the ingredients, ease of use and skin-brightening results and still uses this product as part of their daily routine.

Buy now

Kérastase elixir ultimate l’original hair oil, 30ml: Was £20.90, now £14.63, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

The Kérastase hair oil is rather famous amongst beauty buffs, and this travel-sized bottle is just adorable. Working as a heat protection product, primer, finisher and refresher that also smoothes frizz and fights split ends, there are very few things this hair oil won’t do. Currently on the site with 30 per cent off, it’s fallen down to £14.63, and there’s extra savings to be had with code EXTRA5 too.

Buy now

Eve Lom time retreat regenerative night cream, 50ml: Was £90, now £72, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Included in our best night cream round-up, our tester raved about the rich consistency, floral scent and line-smoothing properties of this night cream. But typically coming in at £90, it certainly isn’t cheap. However, with a 20 per cent saving already on the site, and the EXTRA5 code taking the price down to £68.40, you can now bag it for less.

Buy now

ESPA refreshing fruit water cleansing gel, 185ml: Was £32, now £19.20, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

At 40 per cent off, this cleanser is another bargain buy. Fruit actives are included, to give it a mild exfoliating effect, sloughing off dead skin and dirt every morning and night, and it’s sure to smell divine. Again, code EXTRA5 can be used to take the price down to £18.24 and you’ll also get a choice of free gifts. It can be frustrating to spend money on a face wash, only for it to get washed down the sink, so this deal is very welcome.

Buy now

