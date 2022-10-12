Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon Prime Day 2 is here, with the exciting sales event an ideal time to bag a bargain on investment buys and daily-use items, including TVs, laptops, tech, home appliances and household essentials. Technically called Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, this savings extravaganza comes ahead of Black Friday.

Whether you’re looking to pick up some early Christmas presents and make your festive budget go further, or have a specific product in mind, our expert shopping team is closely following all the top bargains until Prime Day 2 ends at midnight tonight.

So far, we’ve spotted great offers on useful items such as a Lenovo laptop, Shark steam cleaner, Apple iPhone, Samsung smartphone and much more. With air fryers continuing their reign as popular energy-saving kitchen appliances, we thought we’d better take a look at some other cooking devices too.

Step forward, this whopping 33 per cent saving on a Swan deep fat fryer, taking the cost of the stainless-steel model to less than £30. That’s a sizzling-hot price cut for sure.

You could make crispy chips or delicious doughnuts, with the £15 reduction leaving cash spare for extra ingredients. Read on to get the full deep fat fryer discount lowdown.

Swan SD6040N deep fat fryer: Was £44.99, now £29.98, Amazon.co.uk

Currently sliced in price by a scorching 33 per cent, this stainless-steel Swan deep fat fryer has a 3l oil capacity. Key features include a fully adjustable thermostat, a safety cut-out element, cool-touch handles on the detachable basket and the fryer pan also has a non-stick coating, which should offer cleaning ease. Plus, a two-year warranty serves up extra shopping peace of mind.

You could make everything from chips and churros to battered chicken and samosas, with lots of deep fat fryer cooking options well worth exploring. We’re envisaging the Christmas party canapés we’d rustle up too.

While we’ve not tried the model in question, we did review a Swan air fryer as part of our best air fryers guide where our reviewer said, “it’s a cinch to keep sparkling, as there’s just one easily cleaned basket, which pulls out completely.” Given that this Swan deep fat fryer also has a removable basket, we’re certainly tempted by the deal.

The compact size is 41cm x 22cm x 26cm, so is likely to be able to slot into your kitchen cupboards, even if you have limited storage space. We’re big fans of this deep fat fryer’s small price too, and would recommend snapping up the steal before Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale ends at midnight.

