Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The wait is over. Amazon’s second Prime Day event of the year – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is here.

The pre-Black Friday shopping bonanza will run until midnight tonight (12 October), so you’ve not got long left to bag a bargain on everything from tech, laptops, and gaming to home appliances, household essentials and so much more.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

Where big-name brands are concerned, true to form, Amazon has gone large, offering some seriously impressive deals and discounts on the likes of Shark, Ninja, Olaplex, Lego, Apple, Fitbit, ghd and, of course, Amazon’s own-brand gadgets.

The sale can feel a little overwhelming, but our crack team of deal-hunters will be providing minute-by-minute coverage, to help you discover the best bargains. Keep reading to discover nothing but the crème de la crème.

Read more:

Apple iPhone 13 pro max: Was £1,549, now £1,379, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Looking to upgrade your iPhone during the Prime Early Access Sale? Amazon has just discounted the price of Apple’s premium iPhone 13 pro max from last year. While it’s only a modest saving, it’s more than a miracle for the tech giant, which has a notorious allergy to big-ticket sales events.

The iPhone 13 pro max has a large 6.7in OLED screen, perfect for watching films while you’re on the go, or editing photos and videos. “The swathe of photographic improvements alone is worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors, but there’s plenty more under the hood,” our tester said in our review of the handset. The iPhone’s first 120Hz display is another highlight.

Buy now

Tefal actifry genius+ air fryer: Was £219.99, now £123.96, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Make life easier in the kitchen with Tefal’s nifty air fryer. Not only will it use far less energy than your cooker, the kitchen appliance will also help rustle up healthier meals in half the time. Its six-portion capacity makes it a great option for families and large households while the one-pot cooking design means you can make everything from stir-frys to paellas, curries, or casseroles. And when you’re feeling peckish between meals, the actifry’s snacking tray helps create nuggets, chips, and more. Right now, you can save 40 per cent on the appliance.

Buy now

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ103UKGB: Was £319, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

If you’re searching for a new cordless vacuum, look no further, as Shark’s stick cleaner is reduced by a whopping 44 per cent in Amazon’s Early Access Sale. Complete with a car kit, a handy two-in-one duster crevice tool and upholstery tool, the model also has anti-hair-wrap technology, LED headlights and a run time of up to 40 minutes, helping to make light work of your household chores. We named a similar Shark model the best cleaner for pet owners in our round-up of cordless cleaners, where our reviewer praised “its anti-hair-wrap technology, which removes hair as it vacuums, so you don’t need to stop and detangle.”

Buy now

Nintendo Switch OLED with ‘Lego Harry Potter’: Was £344.98, now £291.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Searching for a deal on the best version of the Nintendo Switch to date? Amazon has come to the rescue during its Prime Day extravaganza. The bundle contains the all-new console, along with Lego Harry Potter Collectionfor just over £290. Dare we say it, this will make a little one extremely happy on Christmas morning. What’s more, the bundle is at its cheapest ever price. You can’t argue with that.

Buy now

Bose QuietComfort earbuds: Was £249.95, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’ve been meaning to invest in a pair of headphones, but don’t want the bulk of an over-ear model, you’ll be pleased to see that Amazon is selling Bose’s quietcomfort earbuds with an eye-catching 45 per cent off. These buds come with three different tip sizes so you can find the right fit for you, while changing the track number, volume and more can be done with a simple tap and swipe on the bud with your finger. If you’re still on the fence, it’s worth noting that these wireless earbuds landed a spot in our review of the best, where our tech writer described their audio as “outstanding: rich, lively and full of detail, they’re arguably the best on test”.

Buy now

Apple AirTag Bluetooth item find, four-pack: Was £119, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Using a Bluetooth connection, these nifty devices help you track down lost items, and can even use the location of millions of other iPhones to help you find your misplaced belongings. When our tech guru, Alex Lee roadtested them, he noted that the “AirTag is incredibly cheap for what it is, and it works like an absolute charm. For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make.”

Buy now

Fitbit versa 3: Was £199.99, now £122.55, Amazon.co.uk

(Fitbit)

The Fitbit Versa range is the company’s “mass appeal smartwatch” and it offers almost everything you’d want out of an everyday smartwatch and fitness tracker. While a new Versa 4 has recently launched, it’s the versa 3 that’s on sale. “Although the Versa 3 definitely has its main focus on the fitness market, there’s also heavy investment in general wellness, through ECG, sleep and blood oxygen saturation sensors,” our writer said in their round-up of the best Fitbit devices. “This is the smartwatch for fitness-focused users that still want a good-looking, contemporary-styled product with enough smart features to help in everyday life.”

Buy now

Silentnight comfort control electric blanket, single: Was £60, now £30, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As energy prices soar, many of us are looking to hold off turning the central heating on for as long as possible this winter. Enter: an electric blanket. A cost-effective way to snay snug as the weather cools, right now you can save 50 per cent on Silentnight’s comfort control design that claims to cost just 1p a night to run. The snuggly fleece material is teamed with three heat settings and a feature that prevents overheating. With two similar Silentnight blankets earning a spot in our round-up of the best, you know you’re in safe hands with the sleep brand.

Buy now

Ghd ultimate styling gift set: Was £297.95, now £215, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

It may be October but if you’re looking to avoid last-minute Christmas shopping, we’ve found the perfect gift for beauty buffs in Amazon’s Early Access Sale. Reduced by nearly 30 per cent, you can shop ghd’s professional styler, air hairdryer, heat-protect spray and paddle brush in a gift set bundle for just over £200. Plus, it’s exclusive to Amazon, meaning you won’t find it anywhere else. A titan in the hair tool world, coveted ghd products have featured in everything from our straightener to hot brush reviews.

Buy now

iRobot roomba s9+ robot vacuum cleaner: Was £1,499.99, now £969, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Taking the top spot in our review of the best robot vacuums, the iRobot roomba s9+ is a much-loved gadget here at IndyBest. With a whopping saving of £530, if you were in two minds about investing before, the Prime Day sale is the perfect time to take the plunge. Our tester found it “hard to fault”, praising it for being “powerful” and able to clean every floor in their home. For a device that gets “the job done brilliantly”, you can’t go wrong.

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro: Was £239, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

When it comes to savings on Apple products, Amazon’s sale offers the perfect time to upgrade your tech. If it’s earbuds you’re after, listen up because the AirPods pro earbuds are just £189. When we reviewed the Airpods pro, our tester said they “are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. As for the noise quality, our tester added that “it’s a sound topped by few rivals”, with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise.

Buy now

Lego botanical collection flower bouquet: Was £54.99, now £40.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to save on Lego sets. Earning a place in our round-up of the best builds for adults, the Danish brick brand’s flower bouquet is designed to encourage creativity and ease stress – and our tester was “totally hooked”. Inspired by real flowers, including roses, poppies and daises, the whole set is made from a plant-based plastic produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane for more eco-friendly play, and with just 756 pieces, the set won’t take long to build. Our tester wrote: “The shapes and colours of the petals are beautifully realistic and look great arranged in a vase or jar at home – we had several compliments from visitors on ours.” Now, you can save 25 per cent for Amazon’s Early Access Sale.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV stick with Alexa voice remote, 3rd gen: Was £39.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV stick with the Alexa voice remote currently has 38 per cent off in the Prime Early Access Sale, saving you £15. It’s a 1,080px media streamer, and is a quick and easy way to add smart capabilities to a dumb TV. It supports HDR for a more vivid picture quality, Dolby Atmos for surround sound and thousands of apps to sink your teeth into. Plus, it’s 50 per cent faster than the 2019 model, and features that handy Alexa remote, so you can navigate and play content with just your voice.

Buy now

Foreo UFO mini smart mask treatment device: Was £115, now £65, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Foreo is the beauty-tech brand to know, its face lift device featured in our review of the best facial massage tools and we’ve raved about the cleansing brush too. Owing to the brand’s reputation, naturally, we jumped at the 40 per cent saving on this LED mask. It works by using heat to open your pores and helps the face mask work even harder, while the RGB LED light is said to tackle signs of tiredness and ageing. A hardworking high-tech device for just £65? Sign us up.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot 4th gen: Was £49.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With the imminent launch of the 5th gen Echo dot (£54.99, Amazon.co.uk), Amazon has discounted last year’s 4th gen Echo dot smart speaker by a massive 60 per cent, saving you £30. The device found its way onto our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our writer saying: “If you’re an Alexa user, or dipping your toe into the world of smart speakers, the Echo dot is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem.”

Buy now

Philips lumea IPL prestige: Was £399, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Philips)

Prime Day is always a good opportunity to nab a deal on pricey beauty tech, including this nearly 40 per cent saving on the Philips lumea IPL machine. Complete with two attachments, the tool can effectively remove hair from your bikini area, armpits, face areas and lower legs, with the corded device suitable for most hair colours and skin tones. In our review of a similar Philips model, our tester found that it only took three treatments for their hair to decrease in both thickness and density. Reduced by £150, now’s the time to invest.

Buy now

Panasonic JX600BZ 50in 4K smart TV, 2021: Was £479.99, now £309.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Panasonic)

Panasonic added the affordable JX600BZ to its 2021 line-up late last year, in an effort to create a cheaper TV that gamers and film fans could enjoy. Powered by Panasonic’s 4K colour engine, the TV supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, giving you more vivid colours and darker blacks, as well as Dolby Atmos for more immersive, cinematic audio. You can also control the TV using either Alexa or “Hey, Google”, and you’ll gain access to Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Twitch out of the box.

Buy now

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish: Was £215, now £135.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

When it comes to kitchenware, Le Creuset is hard to beat. So much so that the brand’s oval dish, which is very similar to this one, took the top spot in our review of the best casserole dishes. Our writer noted that it’s “a one-in-a-lifetime investment you won’t regret, thanks to its versatile shape, easy-clean interior and curiously manageable weight”. The round dish here currently has nearly 40 per cent off, and a capacious 2.4l capacity, making it ideal for every type of meal. Buy it for yourself, or as a housewarming gift for someone you really like, either way, its recipient will certainly be in for a treat.

Buy now

Oral-B smart 6 electric toothbrush: Was £219.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Oral-B is a name to trust when it comes to your toothbrush – it featured twice in our review of the best electric toothbrushes. This particular model is 70 per cent off and has a number of features, including five different cleaning modes and varied pressure control. You can also connect it to your phone via the Oral-B app, so you can record how you brush your teeth and get helpful feedback on your routine and how to improve it.

Buy now

Microsoft Surface laptop studio: Was £2,479, now £1,989.55, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Surface laptop studio is a monster of a Windows laptop with an articulated design that enables you to pull the touchscreen towards you, like a graphics tablet. In our review, our tester said: “It’s a creativity-focused portable with tonnes of processing power, enough memory to juggle enormous media files without breaking a sweat, and a stunning 120Hz display that feels more fluid and responsive than most other screens we’ve tested.” A specialist machine for stylus-wielding creative professionals who want to stand out from the MacBook crowd, the Surface laptop studio has almost £500 off in the sale.

Buy now

Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £129.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The mid-range Kindle paperwhite is one of the most popular Kindle devices Amazon has ever made, and the 2021 model currently has 27 per cent off in the Prime Early Access Sale. It features a large 6.8in screen, smaller bezels, an adjustable warm light, increased LED backlighting for more-even illumination and USB-C charging. In our review of the device, our writer said “the all-new Kindle paperwhite is the best Kindle Amazon has made, narrowing the feature gap between the mid-range Kindle paperwhite and the high-end Kindle oasis enough that we can’t recommend the most expensive Kindle over the newest one.”

Buy now

Furbo dog camera: Was £245, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

(Furbo)

If you’re looking for a way to keep an eye on your four-legged friend while you’re out and about, this Furbo device took the top spot in our review of the best pet cameras. Our writer praised it for being a “neatly built machine with good design”. The lid releases dog treats, but it’s “secure enough to prevent canine interference but easy enough to be removed by humans”. It features an “effective 1080px HD camera and good two-way audio”, which “means you can see and hear clearly, even in darkened rooms, though night vision is monochrome only”.

Buy now

Xbox series S certified refurbished: Was £229.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Xbox series S would typically set you back £249.99, and while this is a refurbished unit, it will save you £50. If you’re put off by the fact it’s a like-new device, you can rest assured, because it’s been put through a rigorous certification process – refurbished to original specifications for electric performance and tested to confirm it’s working properly and inspected for hardware and cosmetic quality. If you need more persuasion, the Xbox series S landed a spot in our guide to the best consoles, so you can trust that it’s a high-performing gaming device.

Buy now

CeraVe hydrating cleanser: Was £8.79, now £6.33, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you could do with supercharging your skincare regime, you’ll be glad to know Amazon has slashed the price of CeraVe products. This hydrating cleanser took the top spot in our review of the best Cerave products, and our tester noted that it’s “perfect for using first thing in the morning, as it instantly softens skin and leaves you feeling refreshed”. It also “feels soothing on the skin and won’t exacerbate any irritation”, making it an ideal go-to during breakouts.

Buy now

Echo buds, 2nd gen: Was £129.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Sure, everyone and their dog has a pair of wireless earbuds now, but they’re not exactly the most affordable option – we’re looking at you, AirPods pro. The Amazon Echo buds with Alexa usually cost £129.99, but Amazon’s whacked them down to £79.99. They’re smaller and more lightweight than the previous model, feature active noise cancellation, and they can be controlled by your voice with Alexa. There’s also a wireless chargeable case, which is always handy.

Buy now

Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £62.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Revlon)

Searching for a Dyson airwrap deal? Take it from us, your veteran sale shoppers, you’re unlikely to find one. But Revlon’s one-step dryer is the perfect dupe. It landed a spot in our review of the best hot brushes, thanks to its “affordability and the oodles of volume it delivers”. With a whopping 40 per cent saving, it’s time to snap it up and call off the airwrap deal search.

Buy now

Huawei matebook D16: Was £999.99, now £899.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s £100 off the newest 16in laptop from Huawei in the Prime Day Early Access Sale. Packing the latest 12th-generation Core i7 processor, a generous 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage, it’s a super-fast and performance-focused portable that can handle high workloads and even some light gaming.

Buy now

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you only want the latest and greatest bits of tech, you’ll want to hear about this deal on the 2022 entry-level Fire 7 tablet. Released in May, it’s already been discounted by 42 per cent in the Early Access Sale. It’s the first of Amazon’s Fire tablets to run on the company’s new Fire OS8 operating system. It boasts a battery life of up to 10 hours and also features a 30 per cent faster quad-core processor. It also has Alexa built in, so you can use the Amazon voice assistant just as you would on other devices.

Buy now

Renpho massage gun: Was £109.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Calling all fitness fanatics, if you’re looking to relieve sore and tired muscles, this percussive tool is just the answer. In our review of the best massage guns, it was noted that the “five heads and five speeds are more than enough to treat the occasional sore shoulder or weary quad”, and it “comes with a case and charges over USB-C”. Plus, our writer noted that the helpful features “make it versatile”. Snap this up while it’s nearly 30 per cent off and say goodbye to DOMS once and for all.

Buy now

Simba hybrid mattress, double: Was £999, now £455.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of our go-to mattress brands, we’ve already done a thorough review of the double-size Simba hybrid mattress – and it’s safe to say we were impressed. “The Simba hybrid mattress is one that gives an instant and cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges,” shared our tester. They recommended it for “medium-firmness fans, side and front sleepers, back-pain sufferers and people who get hot at night”. And now, with an impressive 45 per cent saving, you’re sure to like it even more.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max: Was £54.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s flagship Fire TV stick max currently has 27 per cent off in this Early Access deal. It’s 40 per cent faster than the OG Fire TV stick 4K (was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk), so apps load faster and everything feels smoother. In fact, this is something our writer was particularly impressed with when they featured it in our guide to the best streaming devices. They said. “We found that older generations of Fire TV sticks were underpowered – apps would stutter and navigation would often lag and feel unresponsive – but the latest version of the device addresses these problems with an improved processor and more efficient software.”

Buy now

Crocs unisex baya clog: Was £39.99, now £23.80, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Love them or loathe them, Crocs are back. Perhaps the most practical fashion fad, the rubber clogs are designed with comfort in mind. Durable, lightweight and waterproof, the shoes are a steal at just £18 during the Prime Early Access Sale. In our Crocs review, our tester said: “Crafted from a soft rubber-like material and the company’s own “Croslite” technology, the shoes promise to mould to your feet – and that they did. Combine this with the heel strap for a more secure fit, and ventilation ports, and we can see why they’ve become a staple of off-duty style.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals– We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more