Black Friday 2021 is finally here. Although Amazon’s sale started a week later this year than it did in 2020, the online giant dropped a huge range of deals a whopping three weeks in advance of the big day. Its early sale kicked off with a bang, with discounts of up to 45 per cent off across every category, including Amazon devices, TVs, gaming, laptops, home appliances, beauty products, kids’ toys and a whole lot more.

Now that the official Black Friday event has arrived, the retailer isn’t holding back, as it is set to drop a huge range of new deals across the weekend.

But that’s not all. In addition to impressive savings on big-ticket items such as the Nintendo Switch, Fitbit and Apple iPads, the retailer is also offering deals on its own streaming services, including Prime and Amazon Music. More of a bookworm? Then now is the time to sign up to Audible because new customers can get three months of membership for just 99p – but the offer is only available until 30 November, so you’ll need to act fast.

There’s no denying that Amazon is one of the best places to shop this Black Friday, but now the main event has started and with so many deals up for grabs it can be tricky to know where to start.

Thankfully, we here at IndyBest have put together this guide to everything you need to know, including a round-up of all the best Amazon Black Friday deals you can snap up right now. Happy shopping!

The best Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals to shop now

Best Amazon own device deals

Amazon Kindle paperwhite, 32GB: Was £119.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whether you’re an avid reader or shopping for a bookworm, now is the time to snap up a Kindle. The device took the top spot in our guide to the best ereaders, with our writer noting that it’s “a big step up from the entry-level Kindle”. It features “a high-resolution screen which is extremely easy to read” and the “design is elegant with the screen flush to the frame”. If you’d rather have the option to download your books away from wifi, then you’ll be glad to know the 3G Kindle paperwhite (was £219.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk) is also reduced, which gives you the option of accessing new books by the pool.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot, 3rd gen: Was £39.99, now £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s Echo dot speakers are some of the hottest items on Black Friday, partly because the online giant slashes the price of its own-brand products by a ridiculously large amount. And third-generation model currently has a whopping 53 per cent off. In our review of the latest Echo dot, our tester said of the range: “Amazon’s smart speakers are wildly popular, with good reason: Alexa is easy to set up, simple to navigate and the speakers themselves are of a high quality.”

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max: Was £54.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

“Amazon’s Fire TV collection has been at the forefront of streaming since the first product arrived on the site in early 2014,” noted our writer in our round-up of the best Android TV boxes. Our tester praised this model for being “very smart” and found that navigation was “smooth”, with apps opening “almost immediately”. It is also “probably the best-value mainstream streaming device on the market”, and with the current Black Friday saving, it’s even more pocket-friendly.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell, 2nd gen: Was £89, now £67, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking to upgrade your at-home security then Ring is the brand to know. While we’re yet to test this exact device, the slightly more advanced Ring video doorbell 3 plus (£159, Amazon.co.uk) took the top spot in our guide to the best video doorbells, with our writer noting that “the clarity of the two-way talk was excellent”. A key similarity between the devices is the 1080p HD video – one of the many features our tester praised in their review. Clearly, Ring is a brand to trust, so snap up this deal while you still can.

Buy now

Amazon Echo show 8, 1st gen: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As Amazon released its second-generation Echo show 8 model earlier this year, there’s a great saving to be had on the older version of the device. Released in 2019, this model gives you rich stereo sound, allows you to set alarms, ask for weather and news updates, display pictures and access streaming services such as Spotify. Plus, if you connect your EE or Vodafone mobile phone account, you can also answer calls on your show.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot, 4th gen: Was £49.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of Amazon’s bestselling home devices, this smart speaker currently has 42 per cent off for Black Friday. Promising crisp vocals and balanced bass, you can use it to listen to music and the radio while also controlling your entertainment by asking it to play tunes, podcasts and audiobooks from streaming services. The device earned a spot in our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our reviewer saying Alexa is "easy to set up, simple to navigate and the speakers themselves are of a high quality".

Buy now

Amazon Fire HD 10 kids pro tablet: Was £199.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon has an impressive range of kid-friendly devices and this one is the retailer’s latest offering. Having reviewed this model, we can confirm it’s “hard to fault”, with our writer noting that “it’s fun, easy to use and with the comprehensive parental controls and decent guarantees, it’s basically hassle-free, and all encased in some pretty decent, grown-up tech”. With such high praise, and 45 per cent off, what are you waiting for?

Buy now

Amazon Echo show 5, 2nd gen: Was £74.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can save nearly 50 per cent right now on Amazon’s popular Echo show 5 device. Not just your run-of-the-mill smart speaker, the device also enables you to video chat, make calls, set alarms, watch movies and more. The compact 5.5in display is perfect for streaming your favourite TV shows or catching up on the news, while access to everything from Prime Video to Netflix means you’re always up to date with the latest releases. If you need further convincing, when our writer reviewed the device for a previous version of our round-up of the best smart speakers, they praised the “front-facing camera, making it great for video calls” and added that the “the screen is useful for visual indications of everything from the weather to sports results”.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot kids, 4th gen: Was £59.99, now £33.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With a nearly 50 per cent saving on Amazon’s own Echo dot kids device, there’s no better time to invest in a smart speaker for your little one. In our review of the savvy gadget, our writer praised the vast amount of content available thanks to the Amazon Kids+ subscription, as well as the advanced parental controls. “It’s incredibly cute, and there’s enough content on Amazon Kids to keep even the most inquisitive child happy almost endlessly,” they said.

Buy now

Amazon Echo buds with charging case, 2nd gen: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Newly launched and a noticeable step up from Amazon’s original Echo buds, this second-generation, pocket-friendly pair are smaller, more lightweight, sweat-resistant and fine in light rain. There are also four earbud sizes and two wing-tip sizes for increased comfort, and they now feature noise cancellation (unlike their predecessors). Battery life is also strong with five hours of playback on a single charge while the case gives you two extra charges – totalling 15 hours of playback. Right now, you can save more than 20 per cent.

Buy now

Amazon Kindle kids: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re finding it difficult to encourage your kids to get reading, then perhaps something a little techy could help them get interested. While we’ve not reviewed this exact model, Amazon’s Kindle comes highly commended in our guide to the best ereaders, with our writer praising the high-resolution screen for being “extremely easy to read” and the design for being “elegant with the screen flush to the frame”. This model comes in a bright colour and with one year’s Amazon Kids+ included, giving your little one access to Harry Potter, Geek Girl and more.

Buy now

Best Amazon gaming deals

Nintendo Switch bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’, ‘Just Dance 2022’ and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership: Was £378.99, now £284.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Nintendo Switch)

This is an excellent bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch console in the neon red and blue colourway. You’re essentially buying the Nintendo Switch and then getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at half its usual price. But then, to sweeten the deal even further, you’re also getting Just Dance 2022 and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for free. As usual, you’ll get two neon joy-cons and a Switch dock for TV play out of the box.

Buy now

HTC Vive cosmos VR headset: Was £699, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Can you hear that? It’s the loud, completely virtual jingle jangle of the metaverse, and it’s the future. If you want to get ready for it, then HTC’s Vive cosmos VR headset is currently on sale at Amazon, which has kindly knocked a whole £200 off its recommended retail price. The PC-tethered headsets features inside-out tracking, a six-camera tracking faceplate and a crisp 3.4in 2880 x 1700 resolution LCD display. With an ever-growing catalogue of VR games on Steam and the Viveport, you’ll always have a virtual world to fight boredom.

Buy now

Turtle Beach recon 70 gaming headset: Was £29.71, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking for an entry-level gaming headset that won’t break the bank, look no further than the Turtle Beach recon 70, which featured in our round-up of the best gaming headsets. “While there’s no memory foam support, the ear cushions feel good and the 40mm drivers go some way to ensure you still get an immersive experience, able to spot where someone is coming from via sounds,” our writer said in their review. And because it’s wired, it’ll work with your PS5, PS4, Xbox series X, Xbox one, Nintendo Switch, PC and basically anything with a headphone jack. Plus, it has a mic that’s easy to flip up. Simple yet effective.

Buy now

Best Amazon home appliance deals

Lumie zest: Was £150, now £104.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Put a spring in your step and some oomph in your boomph this winter with the Lumie zest, a SAD lamp that doubles as a sunrise-simulating alarm clock. SAD lamps mimic the intensity and wavelengths of natural daylight to trick your body into believing that it isn’t pitch dark outside at three in the afternoon, which has been shown to help alleviate tiredness and improve the mood of those with seasonal affective disorder. The Lumie zest can also gently wake you up in the mornings by slowly increasing the intensity of the lamp, simulating a natural sunrise. We featured it our list of the best alarm clocks.

Buy now

Hotel Chocolat velvetiser, copper: Was £109.95, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

‘Tis the season for hot chocolate and now is the best time to upgrade your drinking experience by investing in Hotel Chocolat’s popular velvetiser. Akin to a traditional milk frother, the machine works by simultaneously heating and whisking milk and hot chocolate together to create a silky smooth mixture with a frothy top. In our review of the velvetiser, our tester said it “felt really luxurious” and made “each drink feel like a mini experience”. Just don’t forget the marshmallows.

Buy now

Tower xpress pro T17039 vortx digital air fryer: Was £119.99, now £73.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking to cook up a healthy storm, then an air fryer is the answer. This featured in our review of the best, with our writer praising the rotisserie chicken, “which was cooked to perfection in under an hour”. It has other talents besides air frying, including its ability to “bake, roast or dehydrate”, and features three separate mesh racks for cooking different foods at any one time. A great all-rounder.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo plus XN903840: Was £189.99, now £79, Amazon.co.uk

(Nespresso)

Getting your caffeine fix has never been simpler, or cheaper, than with the Nespresso vertuo plus. From just one machine you will have the choice of five different cup sizes – ranging from espresso to alto – as well as three different capsule sizes, from small to large. We loved it so much that it took one of the top spots in our round-up of the best pod coffee machines, where our tester said it was “incredibly easy to use” and that “a lovely smooth crema wasn’t just confined to the single and double espresso but was even waiting for us atop the huge (414ml) alto drink that the machine produced”.

Buy now

Shark upright vacuum cleaner NV602UK lift-away: Was £249.99, now £168.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

When Mrs Hinch recommends a cleaning brand, it’s good practice to listen up. And now’s the time to save on this Shark vacuum. While we’re yet to review this exact model, a similar one was highly commended in our review of the best pet vacuum cleaners, with our writer praising it for being a “versatile machine”. A key similarity between the two is the lift-away technology that allows the cylinder to disconnect from the body of the vacuum – something our tester found allowed for “more flexibility” when it came to cleaning hard-to-reach spots.

Buy now

Best Amazon tech deals

Apple AirPods pro: Was £239, now £185, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Apple AirPods pro are pretty pricey but, thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale, you can snap them up for a fraction of the cost. In our review of the earbuds, our tester said they “are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. Retaining a similar design to the original AirPods (was £119, now £116, Amazon.co.uk), they feature Apple’s signature glossy white finish but come with three different sized silicone eartips, so you can find the perfect fit for you. As for the noise quality, our tester added that “it’s a sound topped by few rivals,” with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise.

Buy now

Microsoft Surface go 2, 10in tablet: Was £529, now £339, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Microsoft’s budget tablet is a gorgeous portable device that – unlike the rival iPad and Galaxy tab – runs a full-fat version of Windows and so is compatible with all of the same apps, programs and software you can use on your desktop machine. The Surface go 2 appeared in our list of the best tablets in 2021, where our reviewer described how it can “double as a laptop if you add the type cover (was £124.99, now £101.06, Amazon.co.uk), a sturdy keyboard that fits to the front of the tablet and is sold separately.” The more advanced Surface go 3 launched recently, which is why you can pick up last year’s version so cheaply today.

Buy now

Apple Watch series 6 with GPS, 44mm, aluminium: Was £409, now £309, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

In the market for a new fitness tracker? Amazon is currently offering £100 off the 2020 Apple Watch series 6 with the aluminium casing and a navy sports band. This GPS model lets you take calls, reply to texts and get directions while out and about, although you’ll still need your iPhone close by. It also has a blood oxygen sensor and an ECG monitor, and it’s got an always-on display that Apple says is two times brighter outdoors than the previous series 5.

Buy now

Google Nest security camera indoor: Was £129, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Enjoy peace of mind while away from home with the Nest indoor security camera. Connecting to Google’s cloud servers so you can take a look at what’s happening (or not happening, ideally) while you’re out and about anywhere in the world. The camera features in our round-up of the best security cameras, where our reviewer praised its intelligent microphone that “can listen for sounds such as glass breaking”. Night-vision is built into this version and there’s no need for fiddly hub boxes or installation, just grab the Nest app on your phone to be connected to your home 24/7. Pay monthly for Nest Aware and you can unlock bonus features such as archived recordings.

Buy now

Best Amazon TV deals

Sony Bravia KE65A8/P 65in OLED TV: Was £2,399, now £1,699, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

The Bravia range from Sony is well respected for its premium design and quality. In fact, we’ve named the Bravia product as the “best for audio” in our round-up of the best 4K televisions on the market at the moment. This TV features Sony’s X1 Ultimate processor powering the device’s 4K HDR image –meaning there’s dedicated hardware ensuring the best possible picture is delivered. Sony’s clever acoustic surface audio design means that the sound is coming straight from the screen too – invisible vibrations make sure that there’s an exemplary match between what you hear and what you see on-screen.

Buy now

Samsung QE32LS03TCUXXU ‘the frame’ 32in QLED smart TV: Was £599, now £359, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Exclusive to Samsung, the frame is designed to blend into the background when not in use and looks at its absolute best when mounted flush to a wall, preferably with some clever wire-disguising. It uses light sensors to detect ambient conditions and gently adjusts the brightness and temperature of the artwork displayed on screen to create the impression of a painting. Per pixel QLED lighting means the screen can be completely black in a dark room, enhancing the illusion when the TV is off and creating impressive, immersive contrast when used for watching TV and movies.

Buy now

Best Amazon laptop deals

Microsoft surface laptop 4, 13.5in: Was £999, now £779, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The surface laptop 4 is a delight to work on thanks to its stylish design, premium finish and sharp display. The laptop appears in our round-up of the best laptops of 2021, and in our full review our tester was suitably impressed by its performance, describing the device as “as near-to-perfect a Windows experience as you can find”. Right now, the entry-level configuration of this top-rated laptop has £220 off at Amazon’s Black Friday event.

Buy now

Best Amazon beauty deals

St. Tropez self tan express bronzing gel: Was £33, now £17.80, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Top up your winter tan and grab 46 per cent off with this St. Tropez steal. Vegan-friendly, it has a one-hour developing time and the translucent gel formula is infused with hyaluronic acid. An IndyBest favourite, our reviewer put it in the top spot in our best fake tans guide, noting that it is “non-sticky”, “blends effortlessly” and “feels ultra hydrating”. Meanwhile, we rated the St.Tropez x Ashley Graham (was £38, now £25, Amazon.co.uk) ultimate glow kit as best to apply, and it’s also currently reduced.

Buy now

Waterpik ultra professional water flosser: Was £67.99, now £47.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Looking for that dentist-clean feeling? Then look no further than this Waterpik professional water flosser – now with 29 per cent off in the Amazon Black Friday sale. We reviewed a similar product in our round-up of the best water flossers, with our reviewer calling Waterpik an “industry leader”. They went on to say that the device was “very effective for removing trapped food” and felt “very gentle on our gums”. They were also a fan of the “greater choice in water pressure” as well as the fact that it remembered the last setting they used.

Buy now

Panasonic premium wet and dry 4-blade electric shaver: Was £159.99, now £47.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We reviewed a similar model in our round-up of the best wet and dry shavers and are always impressed by the power and smooth shave that Panasonic delivers. Complete with four blades and a flexible head for a comfortable and neat shave on the face, this skin-friendly shaver is designed to adapt to the contours of the skin, by ensuring minimal irritation. With a 70 per cent discount, this is a stellar deal.

Buy now

Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £79.99, now £48.07, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Taking the top spot in our round-up of the best hot air brushes, there’s a reason Revlon’s one-step went viral on TikTok last year. A two-in-one styling tool that gives the power of a dryer and the volume of a styler, our tester said the brush is simple to use and can be used on all hair lengths. “We loved the way the Revlon one-step dryer and volumiser dried and styled our hair with such ease – its bristles glided through our hair and left us with a salon-worthy blow-dry at an affordable price,” they said. This deal is on a special-edition red model.

Buy now

Oral-B smart 4 electric toothbrush with smart pressure sensor: Was £199.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Nearly all dentists recommend the use of an electric toothbrush, which is why we reviewed the best electric toothbrushes available to buy right now. While this set didn’t feature in our top ten we did review several similar options and think it’s a worthy addition to your Black Friday basket. You get two electric toothbrushes included both of which have app connected handles and several settings which span teeth whitening and pressure control to a sensitive option.

Buy now

Best Amazon sport and fitness deals

Fitbit versa 2 martwatch: Was £199.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Here at IndyBest, we love a Fitbit. And although this exact model didn’t feature in our best Fitbit round-up, its sister models did, and we also did an in-depth review of the newer versa 3. Sharing a number of the same functions, including built-in Amazon Alexa, continuous heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking and real-time exercise stats, for those not obsessed with having the latest bit of tech, this could be a great option. Currently on sale with 50 per cent off, this exciting offer will only last for 13 days.

Buy now

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the last day of sale prices before Christmas, so it’s your last chance to bag a bargain.

Originally the phrase described the day when web sales would peak ahead of the festive season, but now it’s become another sale event and serves as a great opportunity to find deals you may have missed out on during Black Friday.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.