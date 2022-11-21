Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The biggest sale event of the year, Black Friday is just days away, but that hasn’t stopped retailers and brands dropping daily deals over the past few weeks.

Of course, the team here at IndyBest has been working hard to bring you the biggest savings from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, Very, Dyson, Shark, Apple and Ninja.

However, while you may associate Black Friday with home appliances, beauty products or fashion, one area you may have missed is travel.

As temperatures plummet, you may be wishfully thinking of your summer holiday. Luckily for you, Booking.com has launched its Black Friday sale, offering 30 per cent (and in some cases even more) off hotel stays.

With deals available from 21-30 November, it’s the ideal opportunity to book a relaxing trip, sightseeing city break or soak up some winter sun, all while saving money.

We love a good bargain, and, given we’re already counting down the days to our next holiday, this couldn’t have come at a better time. Keep reading to find out the best savings on hotel stays in Booking.com’s Black Friday sale.

One thing to note – prices may vary depending on when you book for and how long your stay is. In our shopping guide, we’ve selected dates to give an example of what deals you can expect.

Read more:

Rome - Luxury on the River: Was £626, now £278, Booking.com

(Booking.com)

If Rome is on your bucket list, now’s the ideal time to book a trip. We looked at a three-night stay from 17-20 January in this riverside guest house, in a classic double room with city view, and found there’s currently a £348 saving to snap up. The room has a large double bed, a river view, free wifi and a mini bar, all with free cancellation until 23:59 on 14 January – you won’t need to pay anything until 12 January either. Situated in the real heart of Rome, it boasts a location, cleanliness and comfort score of 9.4, and is within walking distance of some of Rome’s biggest tourist sites – it’s 500 yards from the Ara Pacis Museum, the Piazza del Popolo is reachable on foot in 20 minutes, and Saint Peter’s Square is just 0.9 miles away.

Buy now

Lisbon - Grape Harbor Prata Apartments: Was £397, now £280, Booking.com

(Booking.com)

Fancy a long weekend in Lisbon this coming February? We’ve spotted £100 off a three day, two night stay in a studio room (with a city view no less) in the highly rated Grape Harbor Prata Apartments. Located in Lisbon’s Old Town, every room comes with a a fully equipped kitchenette, seating area, flat-screen TV and private bathroom. You can choose to cook for yourself or venture out and try traditional local Portuguese cuisine. It’s just a seven-minute walk to Chiado, home to shops and cafés, eight minutes from Bairro Alto for lively nightlife, and the Humberto Delgado Airport is only 4.3 miles away. It has an impressive track record with guests too, with a 9.5 rating for staff, 9.4 for cleanliness, 9.5 for comfort and 9.9 for location.

Buy now

Amsterdam - Yotel Amsterdam: Was £1,036, now £634, Booking.com

(Booking.com)

If you book a week-long stay in mid-March in a premium queen room in Yotel Amsterdam, you can save more than £400 – an absolute steal. Offering an en-suite bathroom, flat-screen TV with streaming services, free wifi and amenities such as a hair dryer, laptop safe and free toiletries, it’s perfect for relaxing in after a busy day exploring the city. It’s a four-star hotel that also offers bike hire, and cycling is one of the best ways to soak up the sights. As for the reviews, previous guests have awarded it 8.6 for cleanliness, 8.3 for facilities and 8.5 for comfort.

Buy now

Istanbul - Wanda Vista Istanbul: Was £821, now £468, Booking.com

(Booking.com)

Is Istanbul on your travel to-do list? Snap up this deal, which will save you £353 to spend Christmas 2022 in the city. Perfect for a trip with friends, this saving is across a deluxe twin room, with a city view, en-suite bathroom and free wifi. It’s home to two swimming pools and a spa and wellness centre – perfect for some end-of-year downtime, along with a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. With ratings of 8.6 for cleanliness, 8.4 for facilities and 8.5 for comfort, it’s a deal too good to miss.

Buy now

Barcelona - Icon Bcn: Was £425, now £301, Booking.com

(Booking.com)

Spend a long romantic weekend in Barcelona, thanks to this impressive £124 saving on a double room. Complete with breakfast included, an en-suite bathroom, free bicycle use and modern decor, the boutique hotel has everything you need. The bar and restaurant offers Mediterranean cuisine and you can also hire scooters to explore the city. It’s situated a seven-minute walk away from the Gothic Quarter, Gaudi’s La Pedrera is only 800 yards away and Ciutadella Park is 15-minutes by foot. As for how its rating, visitors have given it 9.5 for staff, 9.2 for comfort and 9.2 for cleanliness.

Buy now

