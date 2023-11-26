Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The wait is over. The biggest and best sales event of the year has landed and the best Black Friday mattress deals are here, along with millions of other offers across tech, beauty, fashion, TVs, kitchen appliances and more. Plus, you can also save on designer fashion, thanks to the Coggles Black Friday sale, and beauty at Cult Beauty and Lookfantastic.

If you’re a savvy shopper, you’ll know it’s the perfect time to pick up essentials and big-ticket items for less – and mattresses are no exception. If you’re eager to improve your sleep setup, top sleep brands such as Simba and Emma have kicked off their Black Friday sales with a bang.

Mattresses are costly items, and if you’ve been saving up for one but haven’t found one at the right price, Black Friday is the time to take the plunge. However, these massive sale events can be overwhelming, with so many deals flying about – so, as always, IndyBest’s team of dedicated deal hunters are on hand now – and will continue to be throughout the sales – to bring you the biggest and best deals.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the sale, including shopping tips and the best Black Friday mattress deals to pick up right now.

Best Black Friday mattress deals for 2023

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, king: Was £2,409, now £1,319.45, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

Grab yourself a new king-sized mattress for less than £1,400, thanks to the Simba hybrid luxe model being discounted by 45 per cent. The mattress has 10 layers, made up of different materials, including titanium aerocoil springs, high carbon steel aerocoil springs, foam and a wool-infused bamboo layer. In our review of Simba’s hybrid luxe mattress, our writer said it helped them “sleep more soundly”, adding: “It’s a super-comfortable, supportive and innovatively designed mattress.”

Buy now

Emma luxe cooling mattress, double: Was £1,798, now £629.30, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma)

Popular sleep brand Emma has a sale on right now, with huge savings across many of its bestselling mattresses. We’ve found one of the top deals currently on the market, with the luxe cooling mattress being reduced by a whopping 65 per cent – that’s more than £1,000 knocked off its original price. Perfect for anyone who is prone to becoming too warm, this mattress features a graphite-infused foam that absorbs your body heat and redistributes it to keep your temperature optimal as you sleep. We’ve personally tested the original and premium designs, with both of them getting top marks from testers in our round-up of the best mattresses.

Buy now

Eve Sleep the premium hybrid mattress, double: Was £1,249, now £500, Evesleep.co.uk

(Eve Sleep)

With a saving of close to 60 per cent, this Eve Sleep mattress is quite the steal. We included a similar model from the brand in our best mattress guide, sharing that it “was one of the softer mattresses we tried”. And with more than 1,400 pocket springs and five layers of foam, we have a strong feeling this model will be just as cosy.

Buy now

Hypnos wool origins 6 mattress, double: Was £1,705, now £1,449.25, Mattressman.co.uk

(Hypnos)

Treat your back to unrivalled comfort with this nearly £250 saving on the pocket-sprung mattress that took top spot in our round-up of the best mattresses for 2023. Hailed for its “edge to edge support” and eight layers of British wool which “help with temperature regulation” our reviewer wrote that this mattress is “perfect for even the fussiest of sleepers.”

Buy now

Silentnight Helford 1,200 pocket eco mattress, double: Was £649, now £449, Dreams.co.uk

(Dreams)

Snap up this mattress for a steal while it’s reduced by £200 online at Dreams. Featuring eco comfort fibres made from recycled plastics, you can sleep easy, thanks to the medium comfort grade for all round support – plus the fact you’re saving pennies and the planet. This mattress has a soft, hypoallergenic knitted cover, as well as being traditionally tufted, for that extra level of support.

Buy now

Nectar memory foam mattress, king: Was £1,299, now £519.60, Nectarsleep.co.uk

(Nectar)

If it’s a memory foam mattress you’re looking for, this one from Nectar received high praise when our tester reviewed it. “Regardless of what type of sleeper you are, you should find the Nectar memory foam mattress both comfy and supportive, and it is exceptional at ensuring you don’t disturb your partner,” they wrote. Currently reduced by 60 per cent, add it to your basket while you can.

Buy now

Silentnight revive + geltex 2100 mirapocket spring mattress, king size: Was £889, now £711.20, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

John Lewis currently has 20 per cent off this king size mattress from Silentnight. It offers zoned support aiming to improve spinal alignment, as well as offering pressure relief. A fidgety sleeper? No problem, as each spring responds to your body’s movement so when you move throughout the night, anyone else in the bed won’t feel a thing – so that’s a restful night’s sleep for you both.

Buy now

Dormeo octasmart hybrid plus mattress: Was £699, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

If you’re after a firm, supportive hybrid, the octasmart mattress is reduced by £300 this Black Friday. The octasprings inside are a bit different from traditional mattress springs – they’re biodegradable, for one. They also help to isolate movement, so you’re not disturbed by the movement of anyone you share the bed with. These are complemented by a layer of individual pocket springs to give more bounce and firmer support.

Buy now

Levitex gravity-defying mattress, king: Was £829, now £663.20, Levitex.co.uk

(Levitex.co.uk)

Use code “BF23” to save 20 per cent on this mattress, which is designed to support posture and relieve pressure while you sleep. What’s unusual about this mattress is there are no springs, no pockets, no quadrants and no hybrid layers. Instead, the mattress is made entirely from foam, with the base constructed from 10cm of high-resistance foam, and the top 10cm being pure Levitex foam. The top foam has been engineered to provide comfort, but it’s quite a firm mattress, to help align your joints while you’re asleep.

Buy now

Simba hybrid original, double: Was £1,089, now £593.45, Simba.co.uk

(Simba)

Pick up a Simba double mattress for less than £600, with this hybrid original deal. Designed to help regulate your temperature as you sleep, the medium-firm mattress has five pocket spring and foam layers. Plus, there’s a removable, washable top cover, too. We’ve reviewed this exact mattress, and our tester noted it “offers cloud-like support and comfort.”

Buy now

Otty original hybrid mattress, double: Was £1,049.99, now £569.99, Otty.com

(Otty)

This hybrid mattress combines support from the 16cm pocket springs and comfort from the foam base, while the top layer is made of temperature-regulating memory foam, so you can sleep comfortably all night long. If you can’t wait until Black Friday weekend, nab this saving now, with almost 50 per cent off.

Praised by an IndyBest tester for being a “great all-rounder” that has “multiple layers of support” in our review, this mattress is great for anyone looking to minimise back pain as they sleep.

Buy now

Emma nextgen premium mattress, double: Was £969, now £484.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma)

This premium mattress is reduced by a huge 50 per cent, truly giving you a luxury night’s sleep at an affordable price. The next-gen mattress is not only from an IndyBest-rated brand, it’s also an environmentally friendly choice. Featuring infinity pocket springs that help to regulate temperature, and seven-zone halo memory foam, this mattress also claims to be sustainably made, with 58 per cent less Co2 footprint.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday is an annual sale event that takes place the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving, across the final weekend of November. This year, it takes place from Friday 24 November through to Monday 27 November (Cyber Monday). It’s the perfect time to save on everything from tech, beauty and fashion to TVs, mattresses, kitchen appliances and more,

How to spot a great Black Friday mattress deal

It can be so easy to get swept up in the hoopla surrounding Black Friday that you’re willing to add almost anything with a discount to your online basket. However, it’s important to know not all deals are as good as they first seem, especially when it comes to mattresses.

To get the best deals, we recommend checking different retailers’ websites, as the mattress in question could be being sold elsewhere at a similar price, so the offer may not be as special as it first seemed. Similarly, it’s important to do your research when it comes to brands. If there’s an incredible deal on a mattress from a brand you don’t recognise, do a little digging to make sure its not just a cheaper alternative to a well-known name.

Another good shopping tip to remember is to save products you’ve had your eye on via a wish list on brands’ websites (these can be set up easily by creating an account with the retailer) or bookmark the page on your own device. That way, you’re sure to focus on getting the best deals on the products you actually want, rather than risking getting sidetracked.

If it all feels a bit overwhelming or you don’t have the time to do any prep, the IndyBest team is on hand to sift through the mountain of deals on offer, and we will be bringing you all the best price drops right here. So, if it’s a mattress you’re in the market for, simply bookmark this page and give us a visit when you’re ready to click that “buy now” button.

You also don’t have to rush into buying a new mattress just because it’s Black Friday. Plenty of brands hold discounts on their products year-round and we have a dedicated monthly mattress deals guide in which you can find the latest and greatest offers.

What brands have the best Black Friday mattress deals?

Mattress sellers are competitive, which is good news when it comes to securing a great deal during Black Friday. In terms of brands, we’ve found discounts from the likes of Simba, Emma, Nectar, Otty and Eve, to name a few. It’s also a good idea to keep an eye on retailers such as Very, Bensons for Beds and Dreams, which also take part in the shopping bonanza.

What is the best Simba mattress Black Friday deal?

Right now, Simba is offering up to 55 per cent off its range of mattresses and bedding, as part of its Black Friday sale. The best mattress will largely depend on your personal preferences and sleep needs but we must highlight the Simba hybrid pro, which has an impressive 45 per cent off all sizes. A UK double has been reduced from £1,609 to £879.45 (Simbasleep.com), while a king size mattress has been reduced from £1,759 to £961.95 (Simbasleep.com). However, it’s also available in single, small double, super king and EU queen sizes. This exact model featured in our round-up of the best mattresses for 2023 and was chosen as the best mid-range hybrid mattress, with our tester awarding it four stars out of five.

What is the best Emma mattress Black Friday deal?

Popular sleep brand Emma’s Black Friday sale is already underway, and there’s up to a whopping 65 per cent off many of its bestselling mattresses. There are four different types of mattress to choose from online, three of which are included in the sale, but our top pick has to be the Emma original, which has 20 per cent off all sizes. The UK double has gone from £474 to £379.20 (Emma-sleep.co.uk), while the king size has been reduced from £536 to £428.80 (Emma-sleep.co.uk). The mattress was included in our round-up of the best for 2023 and chosen as the best memory foam offering. “We found this mattress to be very comfortable, with solid support beneath the memory foam layer,” our tester said.

Why should I trust The Independent’s IndyBest team to find the best Black Friday deals?

A valid question for which we have an answer! The IndyBest team are shopping experts. Between us, we have decades of experience working in shopping, commerce, reviews and news at top publications. We are passionate about finding you the genuine best discounts all year round and are adept at spotting a good deal from a bad one. If you want to meet the team and learn more about IndyBest, head to our About Us page. And if you want more expert tips read our seven top tips for shopping Black Friday deals.

