Joining a whole host of other Black Friday beauty, home appliance and tech bargains to be had, there’s no short supply of ghd products in this year’s Black Friday sale.

The brand has launched its biggest-ever savings with more than 20 per cent off its cult tools, while Boots, Lookfantastic, Sephora and Very have also gotten in on the action.

Follow live: The best of the Black Friday sale 2022

Ghd’s name is synonymous with hair straighteners, so it’s no surprise that 11 of the brand’s bestselling models are included in the sale. Of course its famed hair dryers, hot brushes and curling tools are also up for grabs too, so there really is something to suit every hair care need.

The game-changing and innovative products regularly feature in our IndyBest reviews, and the brand has more than 300 beauty awards under its belt. Selling more than 2 million stylers every year, it’s safe to say that ghd’s hair tools deserve a place in every beauty arsenal.

From its helios hair dryer to platinum+ hair straightener, these are the best deals to shop in ghd’s Black Friday sale, and we’ve price-matched across every retailer to make sure these really are the best bargains.

Ghd original hair straightener: Was £119, now £83.30, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Sometimes, you can’t beat an original, and with 30 per cent off, the OG just got even better. Whether you’re replacing an old beloved model, are trying the brand for the best time, or are after a great Christmas gift, we don’t think you can go wrong with this. Don’t go thinking the original is an older model either, it was actually given a high-tech upgrade earlier this year, which you can read all about here.

Buy now

Ghd glide hot brush: Was £159, now £114.99, Amazon.co.uk

(ghd)

There are a lot of offers available on the ghd glide hot brush, but Amazon comes out on top for savings. Designed to tame and smooth dry hair quickly while eliminating frizz, it’s a stellar alternative to Dyson’s airwrap paddle brush attachment and is touted as being great for styling in between washes. Boasting the optimal heat temperature of 185C, it also works to protect hair while styling.

Buy now

Ghd rise professional hot brush: Was £169, now £126.75, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic )

Earning a spot in our round-up of the best hot brushes, our tester said the tool is “great for adding a bit of body and bounce.” Shaped like a barrel, the 5mm cool-touch bristles are evenly spread out across the surface to comb through hair, leaving “locks smooth, with added volume and a loose curl.” A great all-rounder, you can save over £40 on the cult tool right now in the Lookfantastic Black Friday sale.

Buy now

Ghd helios professional hair dryer: Was £179, now £134.25, Lookfantastic.com

(ghd)

When comparing this model against Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer, our tester said: “More powerful than the Dyson for two-thirds of the price, the ghd helios is a must-have for any haircare-lover. It’s particularly useful for those with longer, thicker hair, who find their blow dry takes a chunk out of their morning routine.” Praising the helios’s fast drying speed and quietness, our writer lauded ghd’s dryer as “reliable, powerful and easy to use”.

Buy now

Ghd platinum+ hair straightener & helios hair dryer limited edition champagne gold deluxe gift set: Was £419, now £330.99, Justmylook.com

(Justmylook)

If looking for a big blowout Christmas gift – pun fully intended – then look no further than this festive hair care set. With the ghd platinum+ hair straightener and helios hair dryer both included in the limited edition gold colourway, it’s sure to put a smile on any beauty buff’s face. And the red carry case just sweetens the deal.

Buy now

Ghd platinum+ styler: Was £219, now £164.25, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

In our round-up of the best ghd straighteners, the brand’s platinum+ styler was dubbed our favourite overall. Perfect for everyday styling, our writer said: “From the sleek design to the effortlessness of using it, this top-of-the-line straightener is a worthy investment for those that use a styler often.”

Praising the clever heat tech that avoids damaging your hair, they added: “The most high-tech straightener of the collection uses smart technology to predict your hair’s needs for bespoke styling. It recognises the thickness of strands and the styling speed, and responds to both, heating up accordingly.” You can save 25 per cent on the cult tool now for Black Friday.

Buy now

Ghd gold hair straightener: Was £169, now £126.75, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Lauded as the best model for straightening and curling in our ghd round-up, our tester said the gold straighteners are a “versatile option”. Using two heat sensors, “whether you’re looking for loose waves or glamorous bouncy curls, the curved design of the barrel and edges of the plate made quick and easy work of it.”

Buy now

