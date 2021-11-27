Black Friday has officially begun, and we’re well into the second day of the main event, with retailers offering great discounts on tech, home appliances, mattresses, fashion and more. Here at IndyBest we’re continually scouring the web for all the best offers to be had.

We’ve found such a great deal on this Shark corded upright vacuum cleaner (was £349, now £189, Very.co.uk) that you’re not going to want to blow it off.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals still available now

Competing with the likes of Hoover, Dyson and Vax, the manufacturer has been making some serious headway in the vacuum cleaner stakes. Covering carpets, hard floors and vinyl, the American brand has quickly become better-known thanks to Britain’s beloved cleaning expert and Shark fan, Mrs Hinch.

Retailers including Argos, John Lewis and Amazon are offering discount prices across a whole range of products, including a great selection on Shark devices. With savings on corded, cordless and robot vacuum cleaners to be had, it’s time to get moving.

If you’re looking to battle pet hair, or have quite the mane yourself, then look no further than this great offer on the Shark anti hair wrap upright NZ801UKT vacuum cleaner.

Read more:

Shark anti-wrap upright vacuum cleaner with powered lift-away and true pet NZ801UKT: Was £349, now £189, Very.co.uk

(Shark)

Usually retailing at £349, we don’t have to stress how big a bargain the price for this vacuum cleaner currently is.

With anti hair wrap technology, which actively removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean, you can say goodbye to pulling out clumps from bristles – you know what we’re talking about. It’s also great for pet owners too, as it specifically prevents pet hair from doing this too.

While the powered life-away design means that you can easily go portable to clean those hard to reach areas, like stairs, tops of bookcases or under the stairs.

Thanks to the duoclean technology, there’s no need to change floorheads between carpet, hardwood and vinyl either, making for an easy cleaning experience. It also includes a duster/crevice and upholstery tools, and has an 8m cord.

And with a five-year guarantee, if your appliance breaks, Shark will repair or replace it.

A very similar Shark model was named IndyBest best buy in our best corded vacuum cleaners round-up too. This is the XL version, which shares the same anti hair wrap technology and versatility when it comes to surfaces. Our reviewer said: “We were bowled over by the suction of this upright vacuum, which dealt with even large debris like dried up pasta and grains of rice without hesitation.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on household tech and homeware offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.