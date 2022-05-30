Disney movies may be made for children, but often, it seems that producers had their parents and babysitters in mind when they were making them.
From Toy Story and Frozen to Aladdin and Ratatouille, Disney films are littered with sexual innuendos.
This means there’s plenty of entertainment there for the grown-ups, too.
Some of the jokes are visual and shockingly obvious, while others lay hidden in the script.
Click through the gallery to see some of the best rude references in Disney movies.
17 of the best sexual innuendos in Disney filmsShow all 17
For some of the funniest film title translations, from Friends with Benefits to Fargo, click here.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies