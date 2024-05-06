The weirdest and wildest moments from the 2023 Met Gala

New York City is ramping up for the 2024 Met Gala this evening (6 May), but following the weird and wonderful events of last year’s red carpet, there are big shoes to fill.

In a year dedicated to late fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld, celebrities took to the Met Museum’s steps honouring him - including an appearance from Jared Leto as Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette.

Doja Cat also followed a similar trajectory, only agreeing to answer interviewers with “meow”.

‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ is the theme for 2024.