Rescuers smash roof with brick to save baby from Brazil floods

Footage from a body-worn camera has captured the moment rescuers smashed through the roof of a home to save a baby from the floods in Brazil.

The soldier uses a brick to break in while dangling from a helicopter cord - a scene all-too-familiar for those living in the Rio Grande do Sur state, which has been hit by the worst flooding on record.

The tot was just one of many babies seen being rescued from the murky floodwaters and airlifted to safety.

73 people are confirmed to have died as a result of the flooding, while over 100 are still missing.