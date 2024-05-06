Met Gala 2024: A look back at the best-dressed stars of all time

One of the biggest events in fashion, The Met Gala, is taking place tonight (6 May), as some of the world's biggest celebrities prepare to dress to impress.

This year's theme is 'The Garden in Time', so plenty of intricate floral numbers are expected, with guests including Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny - who are all co-chairing the event.

Some of the most highly-rated looks of the past few years include Zendaya's Tommy Hilfiger Cinderella-inspired dress which lit up (from 2019), and Cardi B's gold 'Heavenly Bodies' gown in 2018, designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino.