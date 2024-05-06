Charging hippo bites tourist boat’s rear motor in furious chase

Cameras have caught the moment a hippo charged at a tourist boat on the Chobe River, Namibia, and bit its rear motor.

Jackie Boshoff was part of the group that discovered the hippos, when a male suddenly turned, and managed to out-pace the boat, before launching his attack.

“You hear and read about this stuff, never thinking it could happen to you”, she says.

“Everyone on board the boat actually remained very calm, including me. Fortunately nobody panicked.”

It’s thought the male was protecting a calf when the incident took place.