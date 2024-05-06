Everything you need to know about the Met Gala 2024

The Met Gala is taking place in New York City this evening (6 May), and celebrities along with fashion icons, will grace the red carpet at the Met Museum.

The theme for this year's gala is 'The Garden Of Time', inspired by JG Ballard's story.

Held by Vogue's Anna Wintour, her co-chairs for 2024 include Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny, with Loewe and TikTok as sponsors.

Details, including the event's guest list, are kept firmly under wraps, and once inside, guests will be prohibited from using their phones to capture it.