Member of 80s group Bucks Fizz announces he’s quitting live on radio

One third of 1980s hit band Bucks Fizz has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the year, during a live radio interview.

Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston appeared on BBC Radio 2 with Michael Ball, when Nolan revealed “personal reasons” would prevent him from performing anymore.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a long, long time, and I just thought, this is the time to do it”, he told the host, joking that Ball could take his place.

Cheryl and Jay plan to continue the group, now known as The Fizz.