This is the one rule celebrities must not break at the Met Gala

The Met Gala 2024 is set to get underway this evening (6 May), but for the A-lister attending, there’s still rules they have to follow.

Arguably the most infamous of the event’s history is that no phones are allowed - which makes the iconic ‘bathroom selfies’ over the years even more special for fans.

Anna Wintour wants all of the details inside the Met Museum kept under wraps, and anyone caught even sneaking a peek at their phone could risk a permanent ban from all future Met Galas.