Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – aka Amazon Prime Day 2 – is here, bringing bargains at an unexpected time of the year, although we’re certainly not complaining.

Shooting in before the Black Friday and Christmas reductions, there’s now not such a long wait to cop some deals across TVs, laptops, tech, home appliances, household essentials and more in time for the festive season. And we’ve got our eye on a certain robot vacuum.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

Granted, they may not be the sexiest thing to save on, but robot vacuums are often an underrated accessory. While people who like them, love them, many of us have not yet made the jump to the sci-fi-looking dust suckers from their corded counterparts. Until now, perhaps...

Eufy is well-known for its range of good value-for-money vacuums, racking up countless customers across the globe. So, its safe to say, a deal like this is rather exciting, especially when somewhat unexpected.

Also included in the sale are huge discounts across Apple, Shark, Fitbit, as well as on Amazon devices like the Dot and Echo, too. Although, if you’ve come this far, you’re sure to be after this saving on the robot vacuum, so we’ve listed everything you need to know below.

Eufy robovac 30C robot vacuum cleaner: Was £209.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk



Surface recommendation : Hard floor, carpet

: Hard floor, carpet Colour : Black

: Black Product dimensions : 32.5L x 32.5W x 7.3H centimetres

: 32.5L x 32.5W x 7.3H centimetres Controller type : Remote control, voice control

: Remote control, voice control Battery life: 100 minutes

Working with the Eufy clean app, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice-control services, this is solidly in the sci-fi category when it comes to home appliances. It comes with boundary strips to stop the machine from falling down stairs or going into any rooms you’d rather not let it roam in, boostIQ technology to cleverly clean at a higher suction power, and a three-point cleaning system has been designed to catch every inch of dirt and dust too.

While we have not yet tested this model for ourselves, this is a brand we love. The Eufy robovac G20 featured in our round-up of the best robot vacuum cleaners where our tester shared that the autodetection between surfaces is second-to-none, and the slim shape fits under most sofas, beds and cabinets to really reach those easy to miss spots.

We also reviewed the Eufy RoboVac G10 hybrid, one of the bestsellers from the brand. Our writer said that it “left hard floors sparkling clean every time”, it doesn’t get much better than that, or so we thought...

Coming in at just over £200, the 30C model is already considerably cheaper than other robot vacuums vying for your attention. But, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale it’s now a third cheaper, which is no small chunk of change.

