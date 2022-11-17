Black Friday deals 2022 – live: Latest savings on Ninja, Gymshark, Asda and more
The sale starts on 25 November, but you can already find discounts from Nintendo Switch, Sonos, Amazon and more
There is now just over a week to go until Black Friday 2022, the biggest sale event of the year but if you’re already looking for a bargain, then the good news is that plenty of big-name brands have been dropping their deals early in the lead up to the big day.
All of our favourite retailers, such as Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots, and Dyson, have started slashing the price of everything from Lego, TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys, the sale is the best time to bag a bargain.
Not to brag, but, at IndyBest, we like to consider ourselves experts on how to find the best Black Friday deals. Our team of dedicated deal hunters is on hand to guide you through the labyrinth of discounts to find the sales that are really worth your time. So, whether you’re in the market for Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers, we’re here to help. Happy shopping!
Read more:
When does Amazon’s Black Friday sale start?
Black Friday is synonymous with Amazon, as the retailer slashes prices across thousands of products in its biggest sale of the year.
This year, it confirmed its mammoth sale will begin on Friday 18 November. Don’t worry about trawling through pages of products, however, as our team of experts will be carefully handpicking the biggest savings, to save you time, energy and, most importantly, money.
Before the main event kicks off, Amazon has been dropping early deals and flash sales across big-name brands, including Sony, Braun, Vax, Philips, Shark, Samsung and many more.
In our shopping guide below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the shopping bonanza:
Amazon Black Friday 2022 – these are the best early deals we’ve found
Amazon has released its early deals for Black Friday 2022 - here are the best live offers plus more deals to expect on doorbells, smartwatches and Echo dot
Looking for a Dyson dupe? There's £20 off the Shark HD120UK style iQ hair dryer
Shark HD120UK style iQ hair dryer: Was £199.99, now £179.99, Sharkclean.co.uk
If Dyson’s supersonic hairdryer is out of your budget, this high-tech hair tool from Shark costs a lot less and currently has £20 off. We can first-hand vouch for the brand’s ability to give you a salon-quality blowdry, given a very similar model featured in our round-up of the best hair dryers.
Here’s what our reviewer had to say: “What we liked the most about this hair dryer was its versatility. The diffuser is adjustable, meaning it suits both longer and shorter hair – all you need to do is extend the prongs. The concentrator nozzle can be narrowed too, depending on the section of hair you’re working on. And, with three speed settings and three heat settings, it puts you firmly in control and helps you to achieve the hair of your dreams at home.
For more money off Shark products, including its popular cordless vacuum claners, read our round-up of the best Black Friday deals at Shark below:
The Shark Black Friday sale has landed, with more than £100 off vacuums
Shark’s Black Friday sale 2022 has landed with more than £100 off cordless vacuums, hair tools and more
Enjoy 25% off all orders above £150 at Soak & Sleep
Whether you’re in need of new bedding, a mattress, duvets or towels, Soak & Sleep is offering customers 25% off all orders above £150 when you use our voucher code NovSU at checkout.
We’re big fans of the brand and were impressed by its Hungarian goose down pillow (from £75, Soakandsleep.com) when we slept on it ourselves.
In our review, our tester said: “We were surprised just how well aligned our head and neck felt, and the decent loft meant we didn’t need an extra pillow underneath. If you yearn for the swish five-star feel of down but don’t want to break the bank, Soak&Sleep’s ultimate Hungarian goose down pillow is a no-brainer.”
That’s not all – we’ve also tested Soak & Sleep’s French linen bedding (from £30, Soakandsleep.com) which earned a five-star review from our writer.
They said: “Our double duvet cover, fitted sheet and pair of standard pillowcases looked great from the get-go but even better once they’d been washed and left to air dry naturally. Without the need to iron our sheets, we loved the ease at which they went straight from the washing line to the bed – ready for us to dive into.”
Speaking of bedding, if you’re in the market for a new duvet, read our guide to the best winter duvets below:
Keep warm with the best duvets for the winter
What are tog ratings, and which winter duvet will keep you warm? Synthetic or down, these are the best winter duvets from Simba, Silentnight, Nectar and more
What Dyson deals are already available?
Dyson is one of the most coveted brands to shop on Black Friday as shoppers clamour to get their hands on its stylish vacuum cleaners, air treatments and hair styling tools for cheap.
Luckily for you, we’ve compiled all the early-bird offers you can snap up as well as our predictions on what to expect when the official sale starts on 25 November.
So far we’ve spotted £100 of its cordless vacuum cleaners and a free gift with purchase on its cult favourite supersonic hair dryer or airwrap.
For the full lowdown on what Dyson will be discounting for 2022, bookmark our shopping guide below:
Dyson’s Black Friday sale has started already
Dyson’s Black Friday 2022 sale has started already – these are the best deals to shop now, including £100 off vacuums
Black Friday voucher codes that’ll save you even more money
For Black Friday, we’ll be showcasing the best deals across everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty and fashion.
With retailers launching offers earlier then ever, we’ve been busy hunting down the most impressive savings, however, we also have plenty of voucher codes to help you bag even bigger bargains.
If you’re in need of a new VPN to make your internet browsing even more secure, make sure you pay a visit to our NordVPN page where you’ll be able to score 68% off a two-year plan, with the first three months free and a NordVPN coupon, when you enter the code INDEPENDENT at checkout on NordVPN’s website.
Featuring in our guide to the best VPN’s, our tester rated it the best VPN for PC and Mac in their review. They also said: “It’s one of the most reliable VPNs on the market and works especially well on desktop. NordVPN is also pretty darn fast, working on a multitude of platforms, including Android, iOS and fire stick.”
Save £70 on the NuFace mini facial toning device
NuFace mini facial toning device: Was £175, now £105, Lookfantastic.com
Seeking a toned complexion this party season? Pop this NuFace bargain in your basket and add it to your skincare routine ASAP. Using microcurrent technology, it delivers five-minute treatments that send low-level electrical vibrations through the skin, for a more-lifted appearance. It comes with a primer that can be used on top of the skin prior to the machine. Plus, when you enter Code 5OFF, you’ll get an extra £5 off.
What are the best early Black Friday air fryer deals?
Air fryers have fast become a hot commodity, not just because they’re energy efficient – costing on average just 17p a day to run – they also use less oil, so you can whip up healthy meals in minutes.
We’ve already seen big-name brands such as Ninja, Tefal, Tower and Russell Hobbs slash the prices of their models in the early Black Friday sales, and our team of experts at IndyBest is across the latest deals as they launch.
Our shopping guide below has everything you need to know if you’re in the market for a new air fryer this Black Friday, from the retailers taking part to the biggest savings from previous years, along with savings you can shop right now.
The best Black Friday air fryer deals that are anything but hot air
Black Friday 2022 is nearly upon us, and these are the best early air fryer deals to shop now from Ninja, Instant Pot, Tefal and more
There’s 20% off these sheepskin slippers at John Lewis
John Lewis sheepskin cropped boot slippers, brown: Was £73.75, now £59, Johnlewis.com
Keep your feet warm and cosy this winter with these super-soft sheepskin slippers. Similar in style to the Ugg ultra mini boot, you can shop them in this classic brown shade or a fun pastel pink. With 20 per cent off, we’ll be adding them to our basket ASAP. You’ll find us wearing ours while working from home and pottering around the house.
What are the best TV deals in the Black Friday sales?
Sony Bravia XE55A80J: Was £1,399, now £999, Currys.co.uk
Upgrade your telly and save a huge £400 in this deal from Currys. The Sony Bravia XE55A80J offers a host of impressive features, including a 55in 4K OLED screen, a Google TV interface and Dolby Atmos sound, and Sony’s “acoustic surface audio technology”, which transforms the entire screen into a speaker. Perfect for movie night and streaming your favourite shows, it’s one of the biggest deals we’ve found on TVs this Black Friday.
Stay up to date on all the early bird Black Friday TV offers with our shopping guide:
Black Friday 2022: Best TV deals and discounts
Get early Black Friday 2022 discounts. From LG and Samsung to Sony and Hisense, these are the best television deals to look out for
Get poker-straight locks with Babyliss’s cordless straighteners - now with £140 off
Babyliss 9000 cordless straightener: Was £200, now £60, Lookfantastic.com
Babyliss’s range of cordless hair styling tools has left us impressed, but this pair of straighteners is a firm favourite. In our review, our writer said: “We could straighten anywhere – no socket nearby necessary – and it made curling the ends a doddle.” Another big draw was the impressive way it performed on a low-heat setting, and how the design enabled our tester to straighten from right at the very “root”. With a huge £140 saving at lookfantastic right now, this is a bargain too good to miss.
For more deals on hair-styling tools, read of our guide to the best beauty Black Friday offers below:
Top up your beauty stash in the Black Friday sale 2022
We’ve got all the info on the best Black Friday beauty and perfume deals 2022, from Tom Ford, Clinique, Oral-B and more
