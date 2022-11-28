Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If your winter wardrobe is looking a little thin on the ground, it’s time to take advantage of the Cyber Monday savings and invest in some new trousers, shirts, dresses and jackets before the bargain bonanza comes to an end.

A whole host of brands and retailers have taken part in this year’s seasonal sale event. In fact, we’ve spotted some fantastic deals on bags and jewellery from luxury labels such as Mulberry and Monica Vinader, as well as some out of this world offers at high street heroes Mango, Pandora, AllSaints and many more.

To save you from sifting through thousands of deals, though, we’ve created our extensive Cyber Monday shopping guides. From Boots and Amazon to John Lewis & Partner, we’ve got every corner of the sale covered to help you navigate your way through the weekend.

Read on for our top pick of the fashion and jewellery sales, from Ganni and Missoma to Asos, H&M, Zara and more. And when you’re finished shopping for something that makes you feel fabulous, there are also savings to be had on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys.

Best Cyber Monday fashion and jewellery deals

Ganni women’s pleated georgette midi dress: Was £275, now £138, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

If you ask any big fashion fan their favourite three brands, best believe Ganni will be up there. So when there’s a near 50 per cent saving on the brand we have to jump on it. This animal print dress is sure to shoot to the top of many a wishlist now that it’s down to £138. It’s made with more planet-friendly practices in line with the brand’s ethos and is sure to last a lifetime in your wardrobe without having cost you the earth.

Buy now

Dr. Martens 1460 bex double stitch leather boots: Was £19, now £139, Drmartens.com

(Dr. Martens)

At 30 per cent off these Dr. Martens are even more tempting than usual. The chunky black boots are a regular feature in many people’s wardrobes and promise to keep your feet warm and dry all winter long. This double-stitched version of the original style is classic in shape yet has that slight twist for that fashionable flair.

Buy now

Cos regular-fit crew-neck jumper: Was £55, now £44, Cos.com

(Cos)

The Cos Cyber Monday sale is always one to watch, with clean-cut jumpers, jackets and trousers all receiving a 20 per cent price cut. This organic cotton jumper is sure to be cosy and comfortable for the cooler season, while the bold blue tone will brighten up even the darkest of days.

Buy now

Lululemon swift speed high-rise tight 28in: Was £118, now £69, Lululemon.co.uk

(Lululemon)

We’re big fans of Lululemon here at Indybest, with two of its legging styles featuring in our guide to the best yoga pants and leggings. This pair is designed specifically for running, with discreet side pockets for your phone and keys, a zipped back pocket for secure storage, reflective details for extra safety and a drawcord to stop them rolling or sliding down.

Buy now

Galleria Armadōrō speira large band ring: Was £87.84, now £61.49, Galleriaarmadoro.com

(Galleria Armadoro)

Named best for chunky gold jewellery in our best tarnish-free jewellery guide, Galleria Armadōrō is offering 30 per cent off all its products site-wide until midnight tonight. And among the many glittering pieces on sale is this 18ct gold plated speria large band ring, which was one of our favourite finds with its standout design and easily stackable style.

Buy now

Crocs unisex’s baya clogs: Was £39.99, now £22.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whether you love them or hate them, Crocs are back in style and here to stay. The baya clogs are a twist on the classic design, providing more ventilation and durability. At Amazon this Cyber Monday, you can now save more than £17 on a pair of these shoes.

Buy now

Boux Avenue stocking fleece pyjamas in a bag: Was £30, now £24, Bouxavenue.com

(Boux Avenue)

As the days get shorter, the sky darker and the pull of our sofas stronger, pyjamas are a little treat that can really boost your mood. In a festive stocking print, these are sure to see you through that all-important Christmas morning too. They also come in a decorative bag, making them the perfect present for a sister, friend or girlfriend, too.

Buy now

Converse Chuck Taylor all star lift platform canvas: Was £75, now £52.50, Converse.com

(Converse )

Converse’s Chuck Taylor high tops are a cult classic for good reason. From the lace up front to the canvas design, the retro trainer remains mostly unchanged since its first iteration in the 1920s.The chunky sole on this pair of platform all stars adds a contemporary touch while the black colourway will complement just about everything in your wardrobe. For Cyber Monday, the shoe brand is offering up to 30 per cent off selected items, meaning you can save more than £20 on the Chuck Taylor style.

Buy now

Illusion crystal hoops in gold: Was £65, now £48.75, Astridandmiyu.com

(Astrid & Miyu)

Affordable accessories brand Astrid & Miyu featured in our guide to the best tarnish-free jewellery brands, and is best known for its huggies, piercing bars and welded bracelets. If you’re keen to expand your collection, its Cyber Monday sale is offering 25 per cent off everything on site. We’ve got our eye on these gold-plated sterling silver hoops, which give the illusion of two piercings in one. Keep things minimal by wearing them on their own or stack them with studs for a statement ear.

Buy now

The North Face parka jacket: Was £340, now £279, Houseoffraser.com

(House of Fraser)

House of Fraser has big discounts across fashion and jewellery in the Cyber Monday sales, such as on this The North Face coat. The winter piece features recycled and insulating materials, an adjustable and removable hood and a water-repellent finish, perfect for cold days.

Buy now

Aspinal of London Stella pebble leather satchel bag: Was £450, now £270, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

There’s a huge 40 per cent off this handcrafted Italian cross-body bag by Aspinal of London. The shape is inspired by a classic equestrian saddle bag, and the tan colour is a timeless shade. Thanks to its adjustable strap, you can wear it as a shoulder bag too, and it’s spacious enough to fit all your essentials. A great everyday bag with a luxury feel, it will match with most of your wardrobe, so we’re sure it’ll get plenty of use.

Buy now

Brook Taverner 35in sleeve double cuff non-iron Dobby check 100 per cent cotton shirt: Was £44.95, now £17.95, Brooktaverner.co.uk

(Brook Taverner)

With suits receiving a £100 discount and knitwear, trousers and ties all included in the Cyber Monday sale, Brook Taverner is rising up on many a wish list when it comes to this year’s bargain bonanza. This Dobby check cotton shirt has a saving of 60 per cent or can be bought under the brand’s three shirts for £50 offer. Sounds like a bargain to us.

Buy now

Missoma Lucy Williams square malachite necklace: Was £98, now £68.50, Missoma.com

(Missoma)

Missoma is much loved for its classic takes on jewellery trends, all at relatively affordable prices. For Cyber Monday, you can save 30 per cent on everything (yes, everything) on the site. From necklaces to earrings, there’s a treasure trove of jewellery-box staples – but we particularly love this emerald-hued emblem necklace. A great alternative to a simple gold necklace, the malachite gemstone will add a touch of colour to your ensembles.

Buy now

Barbour SL Bedale waxed cotton jacket: Was £279, now £181, Barbour.com

(Barbour)

Saving on a winter coat at this time of year is incredibly savvy, and few outerwear brands are as famous as Barbour. Included in its Cyber Monday sale is this waxed jacket which has a classic design and is sure to see you through this winter and beyond. Oh, and did we mention that it has been reduced by 35 per cent? Consider it a wise investment.

Buy now

Mejuri dot chain bracelet: Was £200, now £160, Mejuri.com

(Mejuri)

Mejuri specialises in fine jewellry that’s affordable enough to buy as a gift to yourself. In the Cyber Monday sale, it’s better value than ever with 20 per cent off everything when you spend £100. This chic bracelet is made from 14k solid gold, so it will never oxidise and discolour your wrist. Wear it for day or for night and shine brighter as it catches the light.

Buy now

Coach the Tabby bag, wine multi: Was £395, now £279, Houseoffraser.com

(House of Fraser)

House of Fraser also has this tabby bag by Coach. Reduced from £395 to £279, this wine-coloured shoulder bag is a timeless statement piece worth investing in while it’s on sale. The perfect accompaniment for your night out yet roomy enough to hold all your daytime essentials, it’s a wardrobe staple for years to come.

Buy now

Ugg maxi curly sliders, sand: Was £95, now £75, Office.co.uk

(Office)

If slippers are on your Cyber Monday wish list, look no further than this saving on a pair of Ugg maxi sliders, courtesy of the huge Office sale. The cosy-looking slip-ons boast a sand-hued sheepskin upper and insole, as well as a rubber outsole for improved grip and durability. You can save 20 per cent on the WFH-hero slippers right now.

Buy now

Monica Vinader gold snake chain necklace: Was £170, now £119, Monicavinader.com

(Monica Vinader)

In Monica Vinader’s Cyber Monday sale, some jewellery items have up to 50 per cent off. This classic, gold snake chain currently features a saving of 30 per cent, taking the price down to £119. Handmade from recycled 18ct gold vermeil, this is a necklace you will wear time and time again.

Buy now

AllSaints Hadley sequin dress: Was £199, now £139.30, AllSaints.com

(AllSaints)

Also in the AllSaints Cyber Monday sale is a selection of dresses, including this champagne-gold sequin number, which would be sure to turn heads this festive season. Reduced by 30 per cent, this dress is made from recycled fabric and is complete with a cowl neck and adjustable straps. It’s available in black, too.

Buy now

Nike air force 1 ‘07: Was £114.95, now £86.21, Nike.com

(Nike)

As you may already know, the Cyber Monday sales end at midnight. However, sportswear giant Nike is bucking that trend and is offering 25 per cent off across its site right through until 8am on Tuesday 29 November. All you need to do between now and then is pop in the code “GOBIG22” at checkout to get your discounts.

As one of the brand’s bestselling products, we're personally opting to use our Cyber Monday discount on the Nike air force trainers which are one of the brand’s bestsellers and can be styled in a whole host of ways. So for under £90, you can’t go too far wrong.

Buy now

Cece earrings: Was £53, now £32, Heyharpershop.com

(Hey Harper)

Hey Harper is offering 40 per cent off all its jewellery sitewide, so you can up your accessory game at a discount just in time for party season. What’s pretty great about this brand is that all its jewellery is completely waterproof – meaning you no longer have to worry about tarnished pieces that will eventually need throwing away. Sustainable saving at its best.

Buy now

Green faux fur hooded parka with gold zip pockets: Was £115, now £69, Sosandar.com

(Sosandar)

Sosandar’s website is having a super sale for Cyber Monday – with all items up to 70 per cent off across the entire weekend. This classic parka coat is no exception, with an almost £50 price reduction. It comes in a gorgeous green colour, which is perfect for autumn/winter and will see you into the new year and beyond. Featuring a faux fur hood, drawstring waist and gold hardware detailing, it’ll be the perfect companion this season – taking you from cosy winter walks to weekend brunches.

Ted Baker Immie deep pink satin midi dress: Was £250, now £150, TedBaker.com

(Ted Baker)

Shopping for a party dress that makes you feel invincible? Ted Baker has several options reduced in the Cyber Monday sale, with savings of £100 and more. This cape-sleeved satin midi dress perfectly combines feminine elegance with sex appeal. Made from pure satin, it’s sure to feel divine next to your skin.

Buy now

Daphine moune rings: Was £80, now £40, Daphine.com

(Daphine)

One of our favourite online jewellery brands Daphine is hosting a dazzling Cyber Monday sale, with up to 50 per cent off selected pieces. If you’re stuck for present ideas or are looking for a new piece of jewellery yourself, these rings are a timeless addition to any collection. The three bands can be stacked together or worn separately, and better still, they’re currently half price.

Buy now

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is a one-day sales event taking place on the Monday following the Black Friday sales. While it was traditionally held online and Black Friday in-store only, the two events have, for the most part, merged into one giant sale, despite many retailers rebranding their deals once Cyber Monday arrives.

When does Black Friday end 2022?

A sales event often spanning over several days and weeks, Black Friday technically ends when Cyber Monday begins. This marks the last day of the annual extravaganza, ideal for bagging a bargain before Christmas.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts across clothing and accessories, and more offers, try the links below:

