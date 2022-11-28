Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cyber Monday has arrived and it’s the last day in this weekend bargain bonanza, which is undoubtedly the biggest sales event of the year. With savings on products ranging from the latest TVs and tech, to mattresses, air fryers, dehumidifiers and essential home appliances, if there’s something on your Christmas wish list, the annual sale is a great opportunity to shop.

Here at IndyBest, we’ve been keeping a keen eye on all the best Cyber Monday deals, with bargains spotted so far including savings from big-name brands such as Apple, Shark, Ninja and Dyson.

Follow live: The best Cyber Monday 2022 deals

One particular area seeing some decent bargains for Cyber Monday is gaming, with the latest games on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch receiving a decent discount from Argos, Amazon, Currys and more.

Accessories such as gaming laptops, monitors and keyboards can be found with a significant price decrease as well, and we’ve even managed to spot a bargain on one of the latest generation of consoles.

At IndyBest, we’re simply giddy for a good deal, so, like the ever-vigilant deal hunters we are, we’ve done our duty to get the best Cyber Monday gaming deals that we think are worth your time. For the full round-up, keep reading below.

The best Cyber Monday 2022 gaming deals

Xbox series X: Was £449.99, now £429.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The company’s latest flagship console received a glowing review by our tech writer, Steve Hogarty. “It’s a thunderously powerful next-generation console,” he said. “In terms of the performance, inside the box, you’ll find some seriously powerful components. “The familiar user interface is snappier than ever, dropping you into games in fractions of a second. ‘Quick resume’ freezes your game’s progress whenever you jump back to the dashboard, enabling you to resume playing when you’re ready, without loading times.” Right now, there’s a rare discount of £20 on the console courtesy of Amazon – but you’ll want to be quick.

Buy now

Xbox series S: Was £249, now £189, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

If you’re looking to pick up a budget-friendly Xbox console, the Xbox series S is currently discounted by £60 – and that’s the cheapest price we’ve seen it.

The Xbox series S is a digital-only console that can play all the latest Xbox games. In our round-up of the best gaming consoles in 2022, we said: “The Xbox series S is remarkably good value for a gaming console in 2022. With the lowest price point for any of the major next-gen console manufacturers, it’s a good option for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time.”

It’s a fantastic option if you want to pick up an Xbox Game Pass subscription, which will give you access to more than 100 games on the console, including big exclusives such as Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.

Buy now

Meta Quest 2 128GB with ‘Resident Evil 4’ bundle: Was £399.99, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re after one of the best VR headsets you can buy right now, the Meta (formerly Oculus) Quest 2 has seen a big discount with one of the greatest games of all time reimagined for the virtual-reality platform.

Each quest already comes bundled with Beat Saber – VR’s equivalent of Dance Dance Revolution – but this deal also includes Resident Evil 4 for VR, with a saving of £50.99 to be had.

Buy now

Read more: Best Meta Quest 2 deals

Xbox wireless controller: Was £54.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

While both the Xbox series X and S come bundled with a wireless controller, if you’re hoping to play some two-player titles such as FIFA 23 with a friend, you won’t get very far sharing the same gamepad. Luckily, Amazon has discounted several colourways of the standard controller by a decent £20 for Cyber Monday.

The Xbox controller is a well-rounded device and is compatible with both Xbox consoles as well as PC if you prefer a gamepad over a keyboard and mouse. In our round-up of best gaming controllers for PC, we said: “If you’re more of a casual controller user, this is the ideal device for you.”

At this price, you have a choice of carbon black, pulse red, electric volt, and robot white, so make sure you pick your colourway of preference in the dropdown menu before you add it to your basket.

Buy now

PlayStation 5 HD camera: Was £51.97, now £25, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Here’s a deal that has over 40 per cent off the official HD camera for the PlayStation 5 console. Available now through Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, the camera appears in our guide to the best accessories for your PS5 console. Our reporter said: “If you’re keen to be the next Twitch gaming sensation, the HD camera is a must-have. It’s remarkably easy to set up – simply plug it into a relevant port on your PlayStation 5 then take a moment to align it, so it captures your face perfectly. Once set up, you can hit the Share button on your controller and begin streaming away, so viewers can see your facial reactions while you play.”

Buy now

Xbox wireless controller and ‘Gotham Knights’: Was £119.98, now £64.94, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

You can save a generous 45 per cent on this gaming bundle from Amazon. The deal includes an Xbox wireless controller in blue and the Gotham Knights game for Xbox series S and X. Our videogame reporter said of Gotham Knights (which was only released on 21 October): “The new story features four familiar heroes contending with the death of their mentor Batman as well as an enigmatic society of adversaries known as the “Court of Owls”. In two-player co-op, you will be able to control Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood or Bat Girl in an effort to face-off against this new threat and clean up the streets of Gotham City.”

Buy now

‘The Last of Us Part I’ for PS5: Was £69.99, now £41.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Here’s a deal to sink your teeth into. The Last of Us Part I is a remaster of the critically acclaimed PS3 title that has been optimised for PS5, with improved loading times, animations and accessibility settings – always a big plus, in our book.

In our review of the game, we said: “If Naughty Dog’s original PS3 version was the critically acclaimed theatrical release, then Part I is the Criterion 4K remaster complete with commentary and behind-the-scenes footage.”

Our biggest gripe with this remaster was its price tag but, now that barrier to entry has been removed, it’s a great time to pick up this title, especially if you’re looking forward to The Last of Us HBO show that is set to premiere next January. Just don’t blame us if you tear up in the first 10 minutes.

Buy now

‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Game.co.uk

(TT Games)

If you’re after a light-hearted, family-friendly title that both kids and parents can enjoy, then Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga currently has a £20 discount on PS4, PS5 and Xbox consoles at Game.

The Lego games have been around for years and Skywalker Saga is the biggest yet, encompassing all three mainline Star Wars trilogies with hundreds of playable characters. In our review of the game, we said: “Fans of both properties will enjoy it, especially those young enough to have missed the first few instalments. For longtime fans of Lego Star Wars, there’s enough of an improvement to the tried and tested formula to warrant some intrigue, if only to see how far the series has come along.”

Buy now

Razer kishi for iPhone: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Razer.com

(Razer)

Mobile gaming can be fun, with titles such as Apex Legends, Diablo Immortal or Genshin Impact making big waves on the handheld scene but touch controls aren’t for everyone. That’s why a controller cradle like Razer’s own kishi is perfect for those wanting to game on the go but who still prefer the clicky buttons of a standard console. This model is designed to work with iPhone but there is also an Android version available at a discount as well.

Buy Razer kishi for iPhone

Buy Razer kishi for Android

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’: Was £69.99, now £56.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Activision)

Another year, another Call of Duty hits our store shelves but this year’s entry takes the franchise back to a modern setting after last year’s tepid response to Vanguard. Modern Warfare 2 puts players back in the boots of Task Force 141 as they infiltrate, exfiltrate and dehydrate behind enemy lines.

Of course, one of Call of Duty’s biggest selling points is its excellent online multiplayer, and with the free-to-play Warzone 2 releasing on 16 November, it’s a great way to hit the ground running with this 19 per cent saving on the full release.

Buy now on PlayStation

Buy now on Xbox

HP victus 16in gaming laptop: Was £1,249, now £849, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

While they don’t boast the same kind of horsepower as a dedicated gaming PC, a good gaming laptop is a compact, more affordable, and streamlined solution if you want to take your PC games on the go - not to mention they often come with a high-end screen. With this whopping £400 saving on HP’s victus range, it’s a great value proposition if you want to take a dive into PC gaming for less than £1,000.

With an RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM and a Ryzen 7, this model will comfortably run games such as Fortnite at 1080p without any issues and with a 144Hz screen, you will really notice the difference in those silky framerates compared to most console games on an HD TV. Unlike other gaming laptops, the victus has a more discreet casing that would look the part in a board room or LAN party, if you’re looking for something to use for work and gameplay.

Buy now

Samsung odyssey G3 32in gaming monitor: Was £299, now £189, Samsung.com

(Currys)

If you happen to be in the market for a new gaming monitor and want to prioritise higher framerates over resolution, the odyssey G3 from Samsung is now a more affordable prospect, with a £100 saving.

While it’s limited to playing games at 1,080px, it does have a 165Hz refresh rate, meaning games will look silky smooth and responsive, which can make all the difference if you’re playing competitive multiplayers, where every frame counts.

If a higher resolution is non-negotiable, the G7 27in monitor is also discounted (Was £549.99, now £419, Currys.co.uk). This monitor can handle resolutions of 4K ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160px) with a still fairly impressive 144Hz refresh rate.

Buy now

X Rocker battle high sleeper gaming desk and bed: Was £450, now £360, Argos.co.uk

(Argos )

A great gift for the young gamer in your life – this bed and desk hybrid will seriously elevate their playing experience. The single bed is complete with a gaming desk beneath, where there’s plenty of space for multiple monitors, keyboards and a decent size gaming chair. The handy shelves leave room for controllers and other gaming accessories, while the black and white painted finish gives it a sleek industrial feel.

Buy now

Fifa 23 standard edition (PS5): Was £69.99, now £46.99, Amazon.co.uk

(EA Sports)

With the World Cup taking place at the moment, there’s no better time to pick up a copy of Fifa 23. This is the PlayStation 5 version and it has been reduced by 33 per cent at Amazon. As we’re sure you don’t need reminding, this is the last Fifa game to be made by EA Sports, and will be replaced by an all-new game next year. Fifa 23 includes both the men’s and women’s game, and both World Cup tournaments for the first time. The game has also been reduced on PS4, Xbox series X and Xbox one.

Buy now (PS5)

Buy now (PS4)

Buy now (Xbox series S and X)

Buy now (Xbox one)

‘Splatoon 3’: Was £49.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Nintendo)

Nintendo’s own competitive splat-em-up Splatoon 3 has seen a sizeable discount this month, with a decent saving of 26 per cent.

We loved our time with Splatoon 3. In our round-up of our favourite Nintendo Switch games, we said: “It’s one of the most enjoyable and accessible multiplayer experiences currently available on the Switch. By sticking to its guns (or paint rollers), Nintendo has crafted a competitive shooter with near-universal appeal in both its presentation and simplistic take on team-based deathmatches.”

Shoppers should take note that to access the game’s online features, a Nintendo Switch Online account will be required.

Buy now

‘God of War Ragnarok’ for PS5: Was £69.99, now £61.95, Amazon.co.uk

(PlayStation)

If you’re hoping to save on this new PlayStation game, Amazon currently has a deal on God of War Ragnarok that will save shoppers 13 per cent.

It’s one of our favourite games released this year. In our 5/5 review, we said: “After the dust has settled and the credits have rolled, God of War Ragnarok is as strong a continuation as anyone could have hoped for, and a fitting end to Kratos’s latest chapter. On its own merits, it’s difficult to fault but on the foundations of 2018’s God of War, it’s nothing short of a masterpiece.”

Buy now

‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Pokémon Violet’: Was £49.99, now £41.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Nintendo)

The latest ’mon-catching games are finally here with both Scarlet and Violet being offered at a generous 16 per cent discount.

Each version of the game will have different Pokémon exclusive as well as different characters players will meet on their journey.

Pre-order Pokémon Scarlet

Pre-order Pokémon Violet

‘FIFA 23’ digital code and PS5 dualsense wireless controller: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re hoping to pick up a copy of FIFA 23 this Cyber Monday, there’s currently a 30 per cent saving on a bundle that includes a brand new controller, so you can play matches (friendly or otherwise) with a second player locally.

Taking into consideration the cost of the digital version of the game (£69.99, Playstation.com) and the white dualsense controller (£59.99, Playstation.com), customers will be saving a massive £50 with this bundle, making it exceptional value for money. The deal can be shopped at both Amazon and Argos, depending on your retailer of preference.

Buy now from Amazon

Buy now from Argos

‘Nintendo Switch Sports’: Was £39.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Swing, bump and kick your way through a kitbag of sporting games. A spiritial successor to the monumentally successful Wii Sports, Switch Sports includes fan favourites such as tennis and bowling, with a few new additions, such as volleyball.

In our review of the game, we said: “Nintendo Switch Sports is a strong continuation of a tried-and-tested formula that will find near-universal appeal with anybody who remembers the glory days of the Nintendo Wii, or even younger audiences who will wonder what all the fuss was about 15 years ago”.

A leg strap is included in the box, which means players can also attach their joy-cons to their leg to try out the penalty shootout game mode – or you can use it as a makeshift wedding garter, if you’re in a pinch.

Buy now

Arcade 1-up ‘Pac-Man’ collectorcade: Was £79.99, now £59.99, Sportsdirect.com

(Arcade1Up)

Have you ever wanted to feel like a giant in an Eighties arcade? Then this miniaturised arcade of a retro classic could be for you. The cabinet isn’t your usual arcade machine, only standing at around 13in tall, which not only makes it a great space-saver but would also work well as a desk toy.

With a £20 saving, the cabinet contains classic arcade games, including (of course) Pac-Man, Galaga and Galaxian,which can be played on the 3.2in screen with its tiny joystick and buttons.

Buy now

Razer tarok gaming chair: Was £279, now £199, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

It wouldn’t be a Cyber Monday sale without some discounted gaming chairs, would it? Thankfully, trusted peripheral manufacturer Razer has a discount on one of its thrones, with a saving of £80 at Currys.

The chair is built on a steel frame with custom-moulded foam for support, as well as two removable cushions to offer neck and the oh-so important lumbar support. It even has “By gamers, for gamers” emblazoned on the seat, in case you were ever in doubt about the manufacturer’s credentials.

Buy now

Razer barracuda X gaming headset: Was £99.99, now £65.20 Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Razer’s barracuda X wireless gaming headset is currently discounted by 44 per cent at Amazon and is suitable to work across PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android devices.

The peripheral comes in a black premium-quality finish in a discreet design and the attached microphone is designed to supress background noise and can also easily be removed.

Buy now

SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo, 128GB: Was £34.99, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Okay, there’s nothing particularly riveting about upgradeable storage but if you’re planning to load up your Nintendo Switch with some beefy games, the 32GB that comes built in just won’t cut the mustard. Luckily, there’s an excellent deal to be had with this 63 per cent saving on a 128GB memory card, which will give your Nintendo console ample room for your games to live on.

The Nintendo-branded memory card is just that, designed to work with your favourite handheld console. It’s able to transfer up to 100mb/s for faster loading of games, though it’s unconfirmed if the mushroom logo affects performance.

Buy now

Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse: Was £119.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Designed to be the essential accessory for every esports professional, this wireless mouse from Logitech has spent over two years in the making. The team collaborated with more than 50 professional players to ensure the shape, weight and feel are ideal. Featuring lightspeed wireless and hero 25k sensor technologies from the brand, it’s a steal at less than half price in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.

Buy now

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the final day in a long weekend of sales which officially begins on Black Friday. The shopping extravaganza originally started in the US as a one-day event, the day after Thanksgiving, to help clear out old stock before the latest products hit the shelves in time for Christmas. But, now it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer from just about every major retailer. For most brands and retailers, the sale spans across the whole weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.

Many UK retailers take part and slash the prices of big-name brands, including Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo, Asos, Flannels, Sky and more.

UK retailers have been hosting sales events for Black Friday and Cyber Monday for a number of years and, as such, those sales periods have noticeably become bigger and better.

