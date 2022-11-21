Black Friday deals 2022 – live: Latest savings on Ninja, Xbox, Apple iPhone, Pixel 7 and more
The sale starts on Friday, but you can already find discounts from KitchenAid, Pandora and more
There are just a few days left until Black Friday, but if you’re on the lookout for a bargain you’ll find early discounts on everything from air fryers to TVs at Currys, Amazon, Argos and other retailers.
Ahead of the sale itself, stores are slashing the price of Lego sets, laptops, mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys. But with deals coming in thick and fast, it can be hard to spot the good offers from the bad ones.
That’s why our team of IndyBest deal-hunters is on hand to guide you through the discounts and find the sales that are really worth your time. So, whether you’re in the market for Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers, we’re here to help. Happy shopping!
The Echo dot is half-price at Amazon
Amazon’s Black Friday sale is in full swing already. We’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday discounts at Amazon over in our full guide, which includes 50 per cent off the Echo dot smart speaker.
Amazon Echo dot 5th generation speaker: Was £54.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk
The brand’s latest Echo dot speaker has 51 per cent slashed off its price for Black Friday – a great deal for those looking to connect their home. For this model, the audio architecture has been redesigned, and Amazon claims it delivers up to double the base of the gen 4. It also features new sensors, including a room-temperature sensor, so Alexa can take action when the room gets too hot or too cold.
Get an Xbox series S for £189.99
Bwerp bwerp. That’s the Black Friday alarm. It only goes off when we spot an especially good deal, such as this Xbox series S discount at Amazon.
The less powerful version of the more expensive Xbox series X, the Xbox series S plays all of the same games at a slightly lower resolution, so you won’t be missing out on the latest releases.
At £189.99 for Black Friday, it’s the cheapest Microsoft’s console has ever been.
Xbox series S: Was £249.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk
The Xbox series S is remarkably good value for a gaming console in 2022. With the lowest price point for any of the major next-gen console manufacturers, it’s a good option for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time.
Meta Quest 2 with ‘Beat Saber’ and ‘Resident Evil 4’ is £50 off
Want to grab a deal on a new virtual reality headset? The Meta Quest 2 is currently £50 off its asking price, and it even comes with two games included.
The Meta quest 2 and Resident Evil 4 bundle (Was £399.99, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk) also includes a copy of Beat Saber – a rhythm dancing game that uses the Quest’s controllers to slash boxes to the beat of the track. Resident Evil 4 is, well, one of the best horror games ever made reimagined for the VR platform, so it’s definitely worth investigating on that promise alone.
Morning, bargain hunters
Happy Monday, and welcome back to our Black Friday deals liveblog!
With the sheer volume of offers flying around it might feel like Black Friday is already here, but there are still a few days until the event officially kicks off. That’s how the days of the week work.
We’ve got a giant directory of expert-driven Black Friday guides for you to explore, which we’ll link to below. If you want to be on top of the best Black Friday deals as they happen, stick with us right here on the liveblog.
