Gamers, get your joy-con fingers at the ready, because Cyber Monday – the sales finale following on from Black Friday – has touched down.

The final day of the sales spectacular (which lasted the entire month in the case of some retailers) is your last chance to save on everything from tech and beauty products to home appliances, Apple products, TVs and much more. And the IndyBest team – aka your personal shoppers – have been navigating the deals to find the peachiest (sorry) of them all.

As for gaming gear, the Cyber Monday sales are the time to grab discounted laptops, monitors and keyboards before the Christmas rush begins, and that includes Nintendo Switch games, Switch accessories and, perhaps, even a Nintendo Switch OLED console.

The most sought-after discounts during the Cyber Monday sale tend to be on consoles, games, accessories and subscriptions, and while interest in the PlayStation 5 remains high this year, deals on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED continue to be the most appetising.

As always, we’ll be sniffing out the best Nintendo Switch deals available this Cyber Monday, so you don’t have to. Here, you’ll find our constantly updated list of the best Nintendo Switch deals to help you save big this Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday 2022 Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch in neon red/neon blue with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ and three-months Nintendo Online: Was £316.97, now £259.99, Very.co.uk

(iStock/ The Independent)

There’s a big saving to be had on the original console along with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch online.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has remained Nintendo’s hottest-selling game on the Switch since it first launched in 2017, and for good reason. It improves on the classic Mario Kart formula in just about every conceivable way, with plenty of tracks, characters and karts to choose from. The Nintendo Switch online subscription will also mean you can take your races online with friends and other Switch owners around the world.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch lite: Was £199, now £195, Very.co.uk

(Very)

If you think it’s rare to find a discount on the Nintendo Switch OLED, you’ll be shocked to know it’s even rarer to find one on the fully handheld Nintendo Switch lite. But we’ve only gone and done it for you. It might only be a £4 saving but, considering the Nintendo Switch lite hasn’t had a price cut in a year and a half, this is a deal worth your attention.

The Switch lite is the console for gamers on the go. It’s a compact, lightweight version of the Nintendo Switch, featuring integrated controls. Any Switch game that can be played in handheld mode will work a dream on this machine. Think of it as the Nintendo DS of 2022.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope’: Was £359.98, now £339.98, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

If you’re looking to pick up Nintendo’s latest hybrid console with a brand-new game, look no further. The retailer is offering the OLED console with Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope with a £20 discount. The game only launched a month ago, so this is a pretty good deal.

In our review of the OLED model, we praised it for its bright 7in screen and durable kickstand, compared with the original model, making handheld and tabletop gaming “an absolute joy”.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope follows on from Kingdom Mario + Rabbids Battle (£25.20, Amazon.co.uk) and sees the famous plumber and his friends jet off away from the Mushroom Kingdom to a new galactic setting to save their Spark companions.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch and ‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’: Was £309.98, now £289.98, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Don’t care for the larger screen, more-vivid colours or improved kickstand on the Nintendo Switch OLED? Argos is also offering the OG Nintendo Switch with the same Mario + Rabidds: Sparks of Hope deal, knocking off a significant £20 from the game’s usual price.

Buy now

‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Pokémon Violet’: Was £49.99, now £41.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Nintendo)

The latest ’mon-catching games are finally here and you can pick up a copy of Scarlet or Violet at a generous 16 per cent discount right now at Amazon.

Scarlet and Violet follow the tried-and-tested formula of new Pokémon releases by having two separate versions to choose from. More than simply a different choice of box, each game has characters and monsters unique to each, meaning that, if you want to “catch them all”, as the old adage goes, you’ll need to trade locally or online with someone that has the other version of the game.

Buy Pokémon Scarlet

Buy Pokémon Violet

‘Splatoon 3’: Was £49.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

The ecommerce giant has put the competitive splat-em-up Splatoon 3 game on sale this Cyber Monday. Released just two months ago, you can now save 26 per cent over at Amazon.

In our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch games, our writer said: “It’s one of the most enjoyable and accessible multiplayer experiences currently available on the Switch. By sticking to its guns (or paint rollers), Nintendo has crafted a competitive shooter with near-universal appeal in both its presentation and simplistic take on team-based deathmatches.”

Buy now

PowerA enhanced wired controller for Nintendo Switch: Was £24.99, now £11.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Joy-cons aren’t the most ergonomic controllers in the world. That’s why we’re big fans of PowerA’s enhanced wired controllers, which have been discounted by more than 50 per cent this Cyber Monday. This specific controller is Mario-themed. “Setup takes mere seconds, so it’s far from complicated to get started with and it’s robust with anti-friction rings for smooth thumbtack controls and a build that can withstand a few frustrated blows or shoves,” our writer said in their round-up of the best Nintendo Switch accessories. “It’s great for adding the personal touch for how your kids game.”

Buy now

‘Bayonetta 3’: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Nintendo)

Bayonetta 3 has been discounted this month shortly after it was released last month. It made our list of best Nintendo Switch games you can buy and we said of it in our review: Bayonetta 3 is an outrageous and fitting return to form for the umbra witch and her posse of occultish heavy hitters.”

Right now, there’s a £10 saving to be had and if you’re a fan of over-the-top action games, this is definitely one you want to pick up.

Buy now

‘Ring Fit Adventure’ and ‘Nintendo Switch Sports’: Was £109.98, now £83.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Fitness games have been synonymous with Nintendo since the days of the Wii Fit, and Ring Fit Adventure is the natural evolution of the fitness game. Earlier this year, Nintendo also released Nintendo Switch Sports – the spiritual successor to Wii Sports, and both are on sale at Amazon as part of a bundle at its cheapest ever price.

“Rather than taking up space on your living room floor with a pair of bathroom scales, Ring Fit Adventure uses a Pilates ring-type device and leg strap to help you perform a range of aerobic exercises,” our writer said in their review of the best Nintendo Switch games. “What also makes this game stand out is its framing as an RPG in single player mode. Like an RPG, you wander a path by jogging on the spot and fight monsters with ab-crunches, squats and stretches.”

Nintendo Switch Sports was also a particular favourite, with our reviewer calling it “a strong continuation of a tried and tested formula that will find near-universal appeal with anybody who remembers the glory days of the Nintendo Wii, or even younger audiences who will wonder what all the fuss was about 15 years ago.”

Buy now

‘Monster Hunter Rise’ and Sunbreak set: Was £54.99, now £44.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

In this Cyber Monday deal, Currys has knocked off a healthy £10 from the Monster Hunter Rise game with the Sunbreak set expansion – downloadable content that usually costs £39.99 when bought on its own. The action-adventure roleplaying game is the sixth instalment in the Monster Hunter series and sees you become a legendary hunter, exploring maps and taking down fearsome monsters with a variety of weapons.

The Sunbreak set is a big in-game Monster Hunter Rise expansion pack that launched in June. It features a new story, new hunting grounds, new and returning monsters, and you’ll also receive special layered armour sets for your friendly Palico and Palamute allies.

Buy now

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch: Was £34.99, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Nintendo)

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale has 63 per cent of this SanDisk storage card for the Nintendo Switch. It has a huge 128GB capacity for instantly adding more storage to your Nintendo Switch console, meaning more games and digital content on the go. Since the console has 32GB of storage on its own, adding the card will increase this to a far more useful 160GB. This is such a good deal, it’s only £1 more than a 64GB card with half the capacity.

Buy now

When does Black Friday end?

Despite its name, Black Friday deals often run throughout the entire weekend and are not just restricted to one day. The Black Friday sales have become an event spanning across several days – and sometimes weeks – in the lead-up to this annual sales extravaganza, which officially lands the Friday after Thanksgiving. Subsequently, these savings are in full swing right through until the end of Cyber Monday.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is a one-day sales event taking place on the Monday following the Black Friday sales – that’s today (28 November). While it was traditionally held online and Black Friday was held in-store only, the two events have, for the most part, merged into one giant sale, despite many retailers rebranding their deals once Cyber Monday arrives.

