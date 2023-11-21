Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gamers, the week of Black Friday sales arrived. It’s time to get this Mario party started, and sizeable Nintendo Switch discounts have been dropping all month long.

The biggest sale of the season sees prices slashed on the hybrid games console, Switch accessories and games from all the top retailers, including Amazon, Argos, Very, Currys, John Lewis & Partners and more. With the Nintendo Switch 2 rumoured to be coming soon, the deals are set to be even bigger this year.

Nintendo kicked off its Black Friday savings in the UK on 16 November, releasing a Switch OLED Mario Kart bundle, a Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch bundle, as well as discounted Nintendo Switch Lite Aloha editions.

On top of gaming, we’re seeing hefty discounts on tech from Apple, devices from Amazon, laptops and TVs. Meanwhile, home and kitchen appliances such as air fryers and dehumidifiers have received price cuts during the shopping bonanza. But if it’s Nintendo Switch offers you’re after, we’ve outlined the best Switch Black Friday deals to get excited about.

The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2023

Nintendo Switch OLED with a free copy of ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ and a three-month Switch Online membership: Was £346.97, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos )

This Switch OLED bundle has been reduced by nearly £50 in the Argos Black Friday sale. It’s the best console that Nintendo has ever made, our review praised its “colourful display, better build quality and bigger storage makes it the best version yet”. With this deal, you’re essentially just paying for the console and getting Mario Kart and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for free. Pick it up now and you’ll be racing around Rainbow Road (online) in no time.

If you spend £10 more and purchase this bundle at House of Fraser, the retailer will throw in a £50 House of Fraser gift card to sweeten the deal (£309, Houseoffraser.co.uk).

Buy now

Nintendo Switch with a free copy of ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’: Was £299.99, now £259, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Very has a bundle deal on the original Nintendo Switch console this Black Friday. You essentially pay full price for the console, but then get the all-new Super Mario Bros. Wonder game, which usually costs £49.99, absolutely free. The game, which was released a few weeks ago, made it onto our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch games. The first 2D Mario game in years, our reviewer said it was “heaps of fun, very inventive and gorgeous to look at.”

Buy now

Nintendo Switch Lite Aloha Edition with a free copy of ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ and an extra free game: Was £269.97, now £194.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos )

Another bundle deal in the Black Friday sales gets you the new Aloha Animal Crossing edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite alongside a copy of the Animal Crossing game. It’s Nintendo’s cheaper, handheld-only machine that is essentially the spiritual successor to the Nintendo DS. If you buy it from Argos, the retailer will throw in an extra game of your choice. The most expensive title on the list of free games is Fire Emblem, which costs £34.99, but you can also opt for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime and more.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch with a free copy of ‘Nintendo Switch Sports’ and a three-month Switch Online membership: Was £296.98, now £259, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Nintendo has just dropped a new bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch console, and you can now get a free copy of Nintendo Switch Sports and a free three months of Nintendo Switch Online. Together, these two items cost £37.98, but you get them free when you buy the console. “Nintendo Switch Sports is a strong continuation of a tried and tested formula that will find near-universal appeal with anybody who remembers the glory days of the Nintendo Wii, or even younger audiences who will wonder what all the fuss was about 15 years ago,” our writer said in their review of the game. “Volleyball and badminton also make for a grand entrance that are suitable additions to a bag filled with varied game modes.”

Buy now

Nintendo Switch OLED and select game: Was £349.98, now £329.99, Smythstoys.com

(Smyths Toys)

Smyths Toys currently has a bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED, which bags you the console and a free game. You can choose from either Pikmin 4, Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The first two titles are new games for 2023 and the last two are staples that every Switch gamer needs in their arsenal. You’ll pay just £15 for the game instead of £40.

Buy now

‘Super Mario RPG’, Nintendo Switch: Was £49.99, now £39.85, Shopto.net

(Nintendo)

Nintendo’s Super Mario RPG has just launched, and independent games retailer ShopTo has a tasty deal in the Black Friday sales. When you buy the game, you can save more than £10 on the price of the physical copy, plus you’ll get an A4 poster thrown in for free. In this colourful RPG, you’ll team up with Mario, Bowser, Peach, Mallow and Geno, to save the Star Road and stop the Smithy Gang, who are busy causing trouble.

Buy now

‘EA Sports FC 24’, Nintendo Switch: Was £54.99, now £27.49, Nintendo.co.uk

(Nintendo )

For the first time ever, Switch gamers aren’t forced to play a legacy version of Fifa. With EA Sports FC 24, Switch fans can play the full-fat game, including ultimate team, just without cross-play and HyperMotion V. Even better, thanks to Nintendo’s Black Friday sale, you can save 50 per cent on the football game right now.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday always takes place at the same time every year – the day after US holiday Thanksgiving. However, the deals are no longer confined to just a single day – Black Friday 2023 will take place from Friday 24 November, right through the weekend and into Monday 27 November, which is dubbed Cyber Monday.

When will the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals start in 2023?

While Black Friday doesn’t officially kick off until 24 November, the deals start well in advance of that date. Some of the best Nintendo Switch discounts can be discovered right through the month. Last year, we saw console and bundle deals land from Friday 4 November onwards.

As mentioned, Nintendo has already confirmed its Black Friday 2023 dates, and the discounts will kick off from 16 November this year.

The best deals will always be found during the week leading up to Black Friday, from 20 November. We are predicting Nintendo Switch deals will end on Cyber Monday.

What were the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals last year and what can we expect this year?

One of the best Nintendo Switch deals from last year was seen across almost every retailer. Stores were selling the console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for £259.99. That means you paid full price for the console, but got the game and membership for free. We didn’t see too many deals on the Nintendo Switch OLED, however.

Games on the official Nintendo Store were also heavily discounted, including Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. We are expecting to see more deals on the console this year, given the machine is seven years old at this point.

Nintendo has confirmed it, along with third-party retailers, will be releasing a new Super Mario Bros. Wonder bundle on 16 November, as well as another Switch Sports bundle and a Switch Lite biundle, plus plenty of new games, including EA Sports FC 24.

