It’s your very last chance to bag yourself a Black Friday 2023 bargain. Cyber Monday is here and when the clock strikes midnight, all the Apple deals on AirPods, iPhones, Apple Watches and more will come to an end, including Apple’s own Apple Store gift card promotions.

Many of Apple’s top gadgets have plummeted to their lowest-ever price, and more are continuing to drop this Cyber Monday. There are loads of discounts on the iPhone 14, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, MacBook Air, the iPad and iPad Pro and Beats headphones at Amazon, Very, Currys and more.

It’s not just Apple devices that are continuing to receive price cuts. There are lots of Cyber Monday offers across a whole host of tech, including laptops, TVs, wireless headphones and more. You can also find discounted home appliances – from coveted air fryers and dehumidifiers to vacuum cleaners (the robot variety included). We’ve rounded up the best Apple Cyber Monday deals below.

The best Apple Cyber Monday 2023 deals

Apple AirPods Pro, 2nd generation wireless earbuds: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have plummeted under £200 for the first time ever. Our tech critic David Phelan said in his review that they offer extra features over the previous AirPods Pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise cancellation and better battery life. The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app. They were updated with new features in September.

Buy now

Apple AirPods, 3rd generation: Was £169, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

David Phelan has also tested these AirPods. In his review, he noted that they were a “very big step up from the second-generation model”. Phelan added that the “improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape”. He did add though that the AirPods pro sound that bit better, thanks to noise-cancelling, so if you want to block out any external noise, we’d opt for the above earbuds.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 15 with 300GB data: Was £99 upfront and £39pm, now £0 upfront, Affordablemobiles.co.uk

(Apple)

The iPhone 15 has only been out for two months, but already we’ve found a fantastic deal that takes the upfront price down from £99 to absolutely zero. The 24-month contract, which comes from the Affordable Mobiles sale, includes 300GB of monthly 5G data from Three (plus unlimited calls and texts) for £39 a month. This deal includes the 128GB version of iPhone 15, and all five colour options – black, blue, green, pink and yellow – are available.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 14, 128GB: Was £699, now £649, Very.co.uk

(Apple )

It might not be the newest iPhone in the range, but the iPhone 14 is still a powerful smartphone with some big internal upgrades over its predecessor. “This is a fast and attractive smartphone, with Apple’s excellent design and build quality, the now-routine features, such as water resistance and strong screen, and a significantly improved camera,” our writer said in their review of the handset. While Very says that you can save £115 on the device, it’s more like £50 given the 14 has had a price cut. Still, that’s a pretty sweet discount.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Was £799, now £749, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Here’s a £50 saving on last year’s iPhone 14 Plus. The embiggened iPhone 14 is essentially the same device as the basic iPhone 14, but it gets a larger 6.7in display and a bigger battery to boot.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Pro (M3, 2023): Was £1,699 now £1,579, Very.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s latest and greatest MacBook Pro is powered by the newest M3 processor, promising bleeding-edge speeds capable of handling the most processor-intensive tasks. In our MacBook Pro M3 review, our tester described it as “blazingly fast” with performance “geared to creatives or advanced users”. This model only launched recently, but this £120 saving is the best deal we’ve found online.

Buy now

Apple iPad, 10th gen, 2022: Was £499, now £437, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

With £60 off in the Cyber Monday sale, the 2022 iPad is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon. The discount has apparently proven popular, with Amazon warning of dispatch times of up to two months before your tablet arrives. Want it sooner? There’s a £60 saving on the 256GB model too (was £679, now £619, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air M1, 2020, 256GB SSD: Was £949, now £799, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Although it’s a few years old now, the MacBook air M1 is still sold by Apple, and Very has sliced off a handy £150 in its Cyber monday sale. This model of MacBook Air previously featured in our round-up of the best laptops. Our tester said: “The MacBook air is remarkably lightweight and slim, an effect made more appealing thanks to a tapering design – at its thinnest point, it’s 0.41cm thick. But the new version is the first to use Apple’s own silicon instead of an Intel processor. The M1 chip is breathtakingly fast.”

Buy now

Apple Watch Ultra: Was £699, now £599, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon has slashed the price of the original premium smartwatch, to coincide with the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 launching. Featuring double the battery life of other Apple Watches and a bigger screen, it was the first to be available in only titanium and with cellular connectivity. Now, you can save on the price at Amazon. “The display is fantastic, offering outstanding brightness and exceptional readability, thanks to the size and flatness of the screen. It’s called the Ultra because it does more than previous models – from crash detection to depth monitoring to having a design that works with thick gloves underwater, for instance,” our tech critic said in their review.

Buy now

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We haven’t seen a pack of four AirTags drop this low since March, so if you’re an item loser like us, then now is the perfect time to pick up some of Apple’s AirTags with this £24 saving. The neat thing about the AirTag is that when you’re close enough, you can get real-time turn-by-turn directions to your item. “Precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and the fact it’s powered by removable batteries is a real bonus,” our writer said in their review. “There are just so many devices connected to the Find My network that you’ll always be able to locate your AirTag if it goes AWOL.”

Buy now

Apple AirPods 2nd gen with wired charging case: Was £129, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

While the AirPods 2 have been superseded by the AirPods 3, the second-generation model still packs a punch, though they forgo the active noise cancellation found on the AirPods Pro. They’ve dropped to their lowest price for Cyber Monday. Our writer noted in their review that they are “some of the very lightest in-ears you can find”, adding that “the design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that, like on the pro model, you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds”.

Buy now

Apple iPad 9th gen, 2021: Was £369, now £299, Very.co.uk

(Amazon)

Apple discounts are rare, so a saving of £70 on this iPad is a real gem. Reduced by nearly 15 per cent, Apple’s 2021 iPad is one of the cheapest models you can buy. The 9th generation tablet boasts a 10.2in screen and full-sounding stereo speakers. Compatible with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, the iPad is complete with a back camera and front camera, for extra versatility.

Buy now

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS, 45mm, red: Was £549, now £379, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

This Apple Watch comes packed with lots of new functionality, including temperature sensing, crash detection and sleep stage monitoring. It’s a huge upgrade over the Series 7 and still contains all the step-counting, calories and workout tracking. In our review of the smartwatch, our reviewer said: “It has a heart-rate monitor so that it can warn you if your heart rate goes unexpectedly high or low, or tell you if you have an irregular heart rhythm, along with notifications of cardio fitness.”

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air, M2, 2023, 256GB SSD: Was £1,399, now £1,254.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

It’s only four months old, but Apple’s 15in MacBook Air with the M2 chip has already had a sizeable 10 per cent sliced off its price at Amazon. “Apple’s MacBook Air 15in pulls off a clever trick: it adds significant extra screen size without losing the Air’s signature super-thin and super-light qualities,” our writer said in their review. “Performance is similar to the 13.6in MacBook air, that is, the M2 processor is more than fast enough for most needs, handling all tasks effortlessly and silently.”

Buy now

Apple Watch SE, 2nd gen, 40mm: Was £219, now £209, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Here’s a nice little £10 saving on the current-generation Apple Watch SE. More specifically, this is the smaller 40mm version with an aluminium case finished in a pale gold colour, which Apple calls starlight. It also comes with a small/medium size rubber sport band. The swim-proof Watch SE does exercise, sleep and activity tracking, plus it has GPS, Bluetooth for music streaming, a heart rate monitor and even car crash detection with an emergency call function.

Buy now

Apple Watch SE, 2nd gen, 44mm: Was £249, now £229, Johnlewis.com

(Apple)

The Apple Watch SE is the budget smartwatch from the tech giant. Released last year, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen the entry-level SE 2. While lacking some of the best features found on the Series 8, our writer praised its fast processor in their review, saying that its “performance is smooth and responsive”. They added that the “SE 2 also has cardio fitness notifications and, crucially, can let you know if your heart rate is irregular or goes surprisingly high or low, as well as crash detection and fall detection.” This deal is for the larger 44mm version of the SE.

Buy now

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

This year, Cyber Monday will take place on Monday 27 November, though, deals on Apple products are already available. Black Friday and Cyber Monday isn’t just a four-day event anymore, it’s a month-long deal-dropping bonanza that lasts the whole of November.

Will Apple have a Cyber Monday sale in 2023?

Yes, in a roundabout way. As mentioned above, Apple takes part in Cyber Monday in its own kind of style. You won’t be able to save money on the product you’re about to buy, but you will be able to get a gift card of varying value for a future purchase.

These gift card deals are available between 24 and 27 November. If you buy a Mac or Mac Mini, you can get a gift card worth up to £160. If you buy an iPhone 14, 13 or SE, Apple will give you a gift card worth up to £60. An iPad Pro, iPad Air, a 10th generation iPad or an iPad Mini will bag you a gift card worth up to £80, while an Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch SE will secure you up to £40, and the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3rd gen and AirPods Max will land you a gift card worth up to £60.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place at the same time every year – the first Friday after the US holiday of Thanksgiving. It stretches across the last weekend of November, with the whole shebang concluding on the following Monday, which is dubbed Cyber Monday. This year, Black Friday officially started on Friday 24 November and will run through to Monday 27 November.

Will Apple have a Black Friday sale in 2023?

Apple doesn’t really take part in sales such as Black Friday. You won’t find any of its products discounted on the tech giant’s official store. Instead, when you purchase an item, you’ll be able to claim gift cards that can be used at the Apple Store in the future.

On 17 November, Apple announced that its Black Friday Apple Store deals will begin on 24 November and end on 27 November.

If you buy a Mac or Mac Mini, you can get a gift card worth up to £160. If you buy an iPhone 14, 13 or SE, Apple will give you a gift card worth up to £60. An iPad Pro, iPad Air, a 10th generation iPad or an iPad Mini will bag you a gift card worth up to £80, while an Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch SE will secure you up to £40, and the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3rd gen and AirPods Max will land you a gift card worth up to £60.

If you want a discount on the Apple product you are just about to buy, instead of a future purchase, you have to turn to third-party retailers.

Where to find the best Black Friday deals on Apple products

In the absence of Black Friday deals from the Apple Store itself, you’ll have to turn to retailers such as Amazon, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Very, AO and more. In the past, these retailers have discounted the price of Apple’s devices by hundreds of pounds during Black Friday. We’ve rounded up a few of the best ones below.

