The clocks have gone forward and the bird song is back, which means one thing: spring is very much on the horizon. And if there’s one festivity to look forward to this season, it’s Easter.

Luckily, toy brand Lego is on hand to make celebrating the occasion – which falls on Sunday 17 April – that bit better by offering free gifts.

Yes, you read that right. There are two complimentary toys to choose from, an Easter chicks building kit and an Easter bunny, both of which are available alongside purchases over £40 and £65 respectively.

Making a great option for kids as opposed to buying them chocolate, Lego’s buildable sets really are the gifts that keep on giving.

If this news has got you egg-static, read on for everything there is to know about the two sets, as well as some inspiration on what to buy from Lego.

Lego Easter bunny: Free with purchases over £40, Lego.com

Offering a great alternative to chocolate Easter eggs this year, Lego’s Easter set is super cute. The little one in your life will be able to build the Easter bunny as well as an Easter egg. Judging by the instructions manual, it should be nice and simple. You can get this set for free with purchases over £40.

Lego Easter chicks: Free with purchases over £65, Lego.com

This 318-piece set is ideal for those aged eight and over. It contains everything they need to construct two Easter chicks and a decorative egg that separates into two pieces. It also comes with additional colourful tiles for customisation. The set is available for free with purchases over £65 while stocks last until 16 April.

If you’re unsure on how to top up to £40 or £65 (or more), we’re here to share some inspiration from our review of the best Lego sets for kids.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts astronomy tower: £89.99, Lego.com

Calling all fans of Harry Potter. Our writer noted that this 971-piece set comes with “eight characters (plus Hedwig) and a striking facade of magical turrets”, and “will most definitely impress”. They noted that “it’s one of the few builds we’ve done that engaged the whole family”, and expressed how they loved how every detail was so recognisable from the Harry Potter films. “Inside the tower, there’s Potion Master Horace Slughorn’s classroom and Ravenclaw’s common room, with details like a moving bookshelf” and so much more. A great gift to buy now and hold on to until their birthday.

Lego Friends heartlake city organic café: £24.99, Lego.com

The set includes boy and girl mini-figures, and while it “can be built within a couple of hours” our writer noted that it “will continue to be played with for far longer”. They said the “café isn’t just a place to enjoy a sandwich and a smoothie; it’s designed to showcase eco-possibilities for kids, with a garden for growing your own vegetables, a recycling/composting area, and a bike for emission-free juice deliveries”.

Lego Vidiyo punk pirate beatbox: £12.59, Lego.com

Owing to Lego’s ambition to bring toys to life through apps, it launched this “Vidiyo series, which has 12 BandMates, over 90 BeatBits and six BeatBoxes to collect”, wrote our reviewer. “We’ve had a lot of fun making the videos, which also let your minifigure perform as part of a band and can then be shared with followers,” they added. “It’s a fun way to let kids get creative with music video production”.

Lego Duplo my first animal train: £17.99, Lego.com

With the above two sets falling just under the £40 threshold, why not add this one to your basket alongside them. It’s the perfect gift for anyone aged 18 months or older, with our three-year-old reviewer even finding it fun to construct. “It’s got a few things in its favour: cute animals to build, including a four-piece elephant, two-piece tiger, three-piece giraffe and two-piece panda, which you stack on wheels and then push around,” praised our writer.

Lego Technic senna GTR 42123: £44.99, Lego.com

This McLaren Senna GTR racecar, “boasts a V8 engine (with moving pistons), dihedral opening doors that go up and out, a steering wheel that turns and the same colours and graphics you’ll see on the real car”. Our writer noted that it “feels like value-for-money to get this faithful recreation for under £50”, and added that they were “pleased to notice our eight-year-old tester learning as she built, and beginning to compute how certain mechanisms worked in sync as she painstakingly constructed this toy”.

