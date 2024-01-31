Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is the relationship that everyone can’t stop talking about.

The 12-time Grammy winner and the NFL star made hearts everywhere swoon on Sunday 28 January, when Swift stormed the field in celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs making it to Super Bowl LVIII. After the tight end’s team beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10, the couple were seen hugging and kissing at M&T Bank Stadium.

“That was insane. I can’t believe it. I’ve never seen you like that,” Swift could be heard telling Kelce. Meanwhile, one camera caught the 34-year-old football player declaring his love to Swift publically for the first time. “Tay, I’m going to enjoy with the guys,” said Kelce, before kissing her again and declaring: “I love you.”

This marked the 12th NFL game that Swift has attended in support of her boyfriend. Kelce, who is the fourth highest paid athlete to play as a tight end, is in the third year of his four-year contract with the Chiefs. His contract is worth $57.25m, with an annual salary of $14.3m until 2026 - making his estimated net worth approximately $40m.

Now, the question on every fan’s mind is whether the “Cruel Summer” singer will make it to the Super Bowl on Sunday 11 February. Throughout the NFL season, Swift has been able to attend Kelce’s games because she was on a break from her Eras Tour. However, the international leg of her tour is scheduled to begin again on 7 February, when she will be performing in Tokyo, Japan, until 10 February.

While Swift has yet to confirm if she will be in attendance at the Super Bowl, here’s a look back at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s full relationship timeline.

8 July 2023: Kelce attends Swift’s Eras Tour show in Kansas City, Missouri

It all began when Kelce admitted on his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, that he tried - and failed - to give Swift his number after attending one of her Eras Tour concerts. He revealed on 26 July that he made Swift a friendship bracelet, in line with Swiftie tradition, but he was left “disappointed” when things didn’t go according to plan.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he explained to his older brother, Jason Kelce, on their podcast. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Kelce said. However, he wasn’t able to meet Swift after the show, and he jokingly told listeners that he “took it personal”.

12 September 2023: Rumours surface that Swift and Kelce are dating

While it seemed that Kelce had missed his opportunity to ask Swift out on a date, not all hope was lost. A source later claimed toThe Messenger that the pair hung out when she was in New York City. “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,” the source told the outlet on 12 September. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

Following the report, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Swift and Kelce are not officially dating. “Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football,” they said.

As speculation began to swirl about their relationship, Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce was asked about rumours that his younger brother is dating the Grammy winner. Following the Eagles’ win against the Minnesota Vikings on 14 September, Prime’s Thursday Night Football co-host Tony Gonzalez couldn’t hold back when he asked Jason about their relationship status.

“I’ve seen these rumours. I cannot comment,” Jason replied. The 35-year-old father of three noted that ever since his brother’s short-lived reality dating series Catching Kelce, which premiered on E! in 2016, “everyone’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life”.

“I don’t really know what’s going on there,” he continued. “I know Travis is having fun, we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

17 September 2023: NFL commentators poke fun at the dating rumours

An NFL announcer made an amusing reference to Swift’s hit 2014 single, “Blank Space”, after Kelce made his first touchdown of the NFL season. “Kelce finds a blank space for the score,” said announcer Ian Eagle, moments after the Kansas City Chiefs player caught a pass in the end zone.

When fellow NFL commentator Rich Eisen made another joke about the rumoured couple that same day, Kelce couldn’t help but react to the pun on social media. “You saw it on Thursday night, when Travis Kelce wasn’t in there, it left a ‘blank space,’ but I think he returns today and proves to be the ‘anti-hero.’ Never goes ‘out of style,’” Eisen said, referring to three of Swift’s songs: “Blank Space,” “Style,” and “Anti-Hero.”

When Eisen posted the segment on his Instagram, Kelce simply laughed it off in the comments and wrote: “Well played Rich... Well played.”

19 September 2023: Kelce opens up about finding love on Kristin Cavallari’s podcast

As rumours surrounding Kelce’s relationship with Swift continued to circulate, he opened up about finding love on Kristin Cavallari’s Let’s Be Honest podcast on 19 September. “To really dive into a relationship with somebody… it’s going to take some time,” the football player shared, adding that “stuff he’s been through in his past” tends to make him hesitant to start a relationship.

“You’ve really got to know somebody to take that step and really be committed and be in full throttle,” Kelce continued. “I can’t just meet somebody and automatically think that forever is just a day away. It’s too much. I’m setting myself up for failure.”

He explained that he believes love at first sight isn’t super common, and that he needs “quite a bit of time” to get to know someone before he can be able to feel “that affection and love for them”.

“As you get to know somebody, or you get to see their tendencies or what they do on a daily basis, I think all of that [love] can grow 100 per cent,” he added.

20 September 2023: Jason Kelce says dating rumours are ‘100 per cent true’

While Jason was previously tight-lipped about his brother’s love life, he seemed to change his tune when he claimed that rumours surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs star and the “Anti-Hero” singer were “100 per cent true”.

On 20 September, the Philadelphia Eagles player was once again asked about his brother’s relationship on DeCamara & Ritchie on Audacy’s 94WIP Morning Show. “It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about Travis’ love life,” he replied. “I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100 per cent true.”

“And I hope this thing goes a mile - no, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening,” he added.

21 September 2023: Kelce addresses rumoured romance with Swift for the first time

Kelce was then forced to address his older brother’s comments on an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, which aired on 21 September. Although he didn’t specify whether he’s single, he did express his amusement over the ongoing relationship rumours during the ESPN show.

“It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten, right now it’s like a game of telephone,” he said. “Where everybody’s whispering in each other’s ears and hearing random stuff.”

He poked fun at his brother for commenting on his speculated relationship with Swift, as he claimed that the Philadelphia Eagles star doesn’t know much about his love life. “No one actually knows what’s going on, especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just both sides - he doesn’t know, it’s true, this and that,” he said. “The guy is absolutely ridiculous. Can’t stay out of the freaking headlines.”

After encouraging people to stop asking his “brother about [his] dating life,” Kelce noted that he’s still open to pursuing a relationship with Swift. He also claimed that he’s reached out to her, and subtly asked if she’d want to attend one of his football games.

“I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court,” he said. “I told her, you know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

24 September 2023: Swift attends first Kansas City Chiefs game

It seemed that Swift actually took Kelce up on his offer to attend a Kansas City Chiefs game. During the NFL game, Swift was spotted sitting in a box next to Kelce’s mother, Donna, where she appeared to yell “let’s f***ing go” in response to Kelce’s third-quarter touchdown reception. Later, Swift and Kelce were filmed leaving Arrowhead Stadium together - with Kelce wearing a 1989-inspired denim outfit, no less. The two escaped the crowd in Kelce’s convertible, according to photos and videos posted online, and he reportedly rented out a restaurant for a private, post-game celebration.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seen for first time together leaving NFL game arm-in-arm

Following Swift’s NFL appearance, a source told People on 25 September that the singer simply thought the outing would be a fun way to spend her day.

“Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends,” the source said. “Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said yes. She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday.”

1 October 2023: Swift attends second Chiefs game with her celebrity friends

On Sunday 1 October, the “Shake It Off” singer once again supported the Kansas City Chiefs tight end as he faced off against the New York Jets. Swift arrived at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday with a group of A-listers in tow, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski.

Much like last week’s game, the 34-year-old musician was seen cheering for Kelce from the box seats while sipping a red drink from a plastic cup. At one point, Swift was seen jokingly mocking the tight end’s antics on the field as she pretended to punch the air. ”Look at him,” she told pal Lively, who was standing alongside Swift.

The singer was also seen hugging Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, and posed for a selfie with Lively, Reynolds, and Jackman.

4 October 2023: Kelce says the NFL is ‘overdoing’ it with Swift coverage

Following the Chiefs-Jets game, Kelce addressed concerns from football fans who were frustrated by the constant Swift references throughout the game at MetLife Stadium. In an episode of his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, Jason asked his brother whether he thought the NFL was “overdoing it” with its celebrity coverage.

“I think everybody is just, like, overwhelmed,” the Chiefs tight end replied.

“Take away your feelings for Taylor,” Jason added. “What is your honest opinion on how the NFL is treating celebrities at the games?”

Kelce remarked: “I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, it brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, I think...”

The Philadelphia Eagles player chimed in: “They’re overdoing it.”

“They’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure,” Kelce agreed. “Especially my situation. I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”

6 October 2023: Donna Kelce addresses son’s rumoured relationship with Swift

During an appearance on Today with co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Donna Kelce opened up about meeting Swift in the Kelce family suite at Arrowhead Stadium on 24 September. While her interaction with Swift broke the internet, Donna explained that she didn’t want to publicly discuss her son’s relationship.

“It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it,” she said. “It’s just one of those things where obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her, and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

Donna also hinted that the pair are still in the midst of getting to know each other. “I’ll talk about my life and when the kids were little, and I was with them,” she added. “But their men now, and they’ve got their own lives.”

12 October 2023: Swift attends third Kansas City Chiefs game

Swift was once again seen cheering on the NFL star and chatting with his father during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday 12 October. Videos from the game at Arrowhead Stadium showed Swift hugging Brittany Mahomes – the wife of Kelce’s teammate and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes – after an impressive play.

14 October 2023: Swift and Kelce make surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live

Just two days later, both Kelce and Swift made joint surprise appearances during the season 49 premiere of SNL. Later in the evening, they were pictured holding hands outside the SNL after-party in New York City.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, one insider remarked: “They were holding hands throughout the night, whispering into each other’s ear, and they even exchanged some kisses.”

The source also claimed they overheard the NFL player tell the “22” singer’s bodyguard to step aside during their date night. “At one point, he actually told her security guard that he could step aside, like he’d take it from here,” they claimed.

18 October 2023: Kelce dishes on NYC date night with Swift

In an episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce set the record straight over rumours that he “pushed” Swift’s security guard out of the way. “I didn’t push him,” the Super Bowl winner said. “I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him. If I would have pushed him, he probably would have turned around and tased me.”

Kelce went on to admit the security guards didn’t address the situation with him. He noted that, despite their misinterpreted run-in, Swift’s team was “great” during the date night.

Elsewhere during the podcast, Kelce was asked by his brother Jason whether his “protective nature” makes him feel like a bodyguard for the woman he’s dating. “I feel like whenever I’m on a date I’m always having the sense of, like, I’m a man in the situation. I’m like protective,” Kelce replied.

When Jason asked if he ever feels like Swift’s personal security guard, Kelce added: “Yeah, for sure. You always kind of have that feeling or that self-awareness, I guess.”

22 October 2023: Swift attends fourth Kansas City Chiefs game, where she’s pictured kissing Kelce on the cheek after win

The “Bad Blood” singer watched as Kelce and his team defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on 22 October. She was seen standing next to Brittany Mahomes during the game, where they showed off their handshake after the Chiefs scored a touchdown.

In pictures shared to Instagram by Chariah Gordon - the partner of Kelce’s teammate, Mecole Hardman Jr - Swift was even captured kissing the NFL player on the cheek and placing her hand on his chest.

That same day, a fan video captured Kelce’s sweet reaction to being called Swift’s boyfriend. In a TikTok video, Kelce was seen waiting for an elevator, while a crowd of fans were watching and cheering for him. “Let’s go Taylor’s boyfriend!” one person shouted in the clip, as Kelce gave a small smile and pumped his fist into the air.

24 October 2023: Ed Kelce shares his first impressions of Swift

In an interview with People, Kelce’s father revealed what first stood out to him about Swift. Ed Kelce told the outlet he noticed something “very special” about Swift straight away, adding that she was not “spoiled” or a “diva” despite her status.

“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” he told People. “We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around.

“I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really, to me, said a whole lot.”

25 October 2023: Kelce reacts to stats showing Swift improves his game

Since Swift began attending Chiefs games in September, many people soon believed that the pop star was the reason for Kelce’s improved stats. CBS broadcasted a comparison report of the NFL star’s stats from the matches Swift has been at and those she was absent from. The chart indicated Kelce’s come up with twice the number of yards received, and produced 52.5 yards more, at the games the Grammy winner attended. In all four games the “Fifteen” singer attended, the Chiefs were victorious.

“Hard for me to wrap my head around that,” Kelce said in an episode of his podcast.

8 November 2023: NFL star reportedly heads to Argentina to support Eras Tour singer

A source close to the rumoured couple told NBC News on 8 November that Kelce is travelling to Argentina, where Swift will be kicking off the South American leg of her Eras Tour. Another source shared the alleged travel plans with Page Six, claiming that he “has to be back on Sunday” in the US since he has football “practice on Monday”.

The rumoured rendezvous came during Kelce’s bye week, in which one NFL team doesn’t play for a full week near the middle of the season. Kelce’s brother Jason seemed to fuel rumours that he will be heading to Argentina in the latest episode of their joint podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. “Got anything you’re looking forward to going to?” Jason asked his brother about his bye week plans.

Kelce replied: “Not really. I might just say f*** it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny.”

When Jason jokingly asked his brother if he would be headed south, Kelce said: “Closer to the equator.”

11 November 2023: Swift and Kelce share their first public kiss

On Friday 10 November, Kelce was photographed touching down in Argentina, seemingly confirming speculation that he would be attending the South American leg of Swift’s Eras Tour during his bye week. While Swift was forced to cancel Friday night’s show due to “truly chaotic” weather conditions, she made her return to the stage the following night - this time with the NFL tight end supporting her from the VIP tent.

During the concert at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Swift gave a shoutout to the Chiefs player when she changed the lyrics to her hit song, “Karma”, to reflect their relationship. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang. Meanwhile, a fan video captured Kelce’s ecstatic reaction when he first heard the lyric change. Kelce - who was standing next to Swift’s father, Scott, in the VIP tent - gave a smile and put his hands to his head after hearing the shoutout.

After the concert ended, the two shared a passionate kiss. In the clip, Swift waved to fans in the crowd before spotting Kelce and running into his arms. The pair embraced and Kelce whisked her away backstage. The moment marked the first time that Kelce and Swift were seen kissing in public after months-long dating speculation.

3 December 2023: Swift attends fifth Kansas City Chiefs game

After attending the world premiere of Beyoncé Renaissance Tour concert film in London, Swift jetted to Wisconsin to see Kelce play against the Green Bay Packers. She watched the game from a suite at Lambeau Field alongside Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Prior to her relationship with Kelce, the singer was romantically linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Meanwhile, Kelce was in an on-again, off-again relationship with ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole for five years. The former couple reportedly ended their long-term relationship in 2022. In January 2023, he announced that he was single on The Pivot Podcast.

“I’m in the free market right now,” he said. “I’m out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession.”

6 December 2023: Swift named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year

In a wide-ranging interview for Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, Swift opened up about her headline-making romance with Kelce. She revealed the two first connected in July, after Kelce gave her a shoutout on his podcast. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift told Time. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

Much to the surprise of fans, Swift said the pair were already dating when she attended her first Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she said.

Swift also discussed her heavily-publicised appearances at Kelce’s NFL games, saying: “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

However, Swift doesn’t pay attention to the cameras as she’s too focused on watching her boyfriend play on the field. “I’m just there to support Travis,” she said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Her new affinity for the sport has even financially benefitted the NFL. Swift’s appearance at the Chiefs-Jets game in October became the most-watched Sunday NFL show since the Super Bowl LVII last February, while jersey sales have spiked by 400 per cent. “Football is awesome, it turns out,” Swift joked. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

The “Blank Space” singer acknowledged that although her love life continues to make headlines, her main focus is supporting her partner. The public show of support is a far cry from her most recent relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, which came to an end in April this year after six years of dating. The former couple were notoriously private, but Swift told Time that she’s not hiding her new romance from anyone.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”