Taylor Swift was in attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs game once again on Thursday night (12 October).

The pop icon was seen celebrating with Brittany Mahomes as her husband and Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, connected with Travis Kelce on a pass.

In a separate video, Swift was also seen waving to her fans as she sat alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna, in the stands.

She was pictured wearing a Chiefs jacket and the appearance marks the third time in two-and-a-half weeks that she’s stepped out to support Kelce.

Kansas City beat the Denver Broncos 19-8 at Arrowhead Stadium.