Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share kiss on field after Chiefs reach Super Bowl LVIII

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a kiss on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs reached Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday (28 January).

Kelce scored a first-quarter touchdown as he helped lead the Chiefs to an impressive win against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

As he waited for the AFC Championship trophy presentation with his teammates, a visibly emotional Swift came down to the field to embrace him.

The couple were seen hugging and kissing in the middle of a media scrum that formed around them.

A clip of their embrace was posted on X by the NFL and has been viewed more than six million times.