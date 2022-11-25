Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Amazon Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast. Despite launching its Black Friday discounts well in advance, the overwhelming number of products on the retailer’s books means there’s a continuous supply of products entering the sale.

There are huge savings to be had on TVs, laptops, gaming and tech, but if you’re hoping to make the biggest savings, Amazon likes to reserve those for its own line of products. This year, that’s no different, with big savings to be had on Echo dot smart speakers, and there’s even a substantial discount to be had on the latest range.

Follow live: The best Black Friday 2022 deals

But, best believe it’s not only Amazon that stocks the own-brand products, as Argos, Currys, Asda and Very are getting a piece of the Amazon pie, and some of these retailer’s savings are even sweeter.

Rather than loom large in your living room or kitchen, the Echo dot is a smaller offering, in a much more compact form factor, while still being able to answer questions, play music and even help you order your shopping.

To find out how to save on Amazon’s range of smart speakers, keep reading the rest of the article below.

Amazon Echo dot 5th-generation speaker: Was £54.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The brand’s latest Echo dot speaker has 51 per cent slashed off its price for Black Friday – a great deal for those looking to connect their home with its understated spherical design. For this model, the audio architecture has been redesigned, and Amazon claims it delivers up to double the base of the gen 4. It also features new sensors, including a room-temperature sensor, so Alexa can take action when the room gets too hot or too cold.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot 4th gen smart speaker with Alexa: Was £50, now £19.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Amazon’s devices may be a steal on its home website, but you may be surprised to find out that there are even better savings to be had from third-party retailers, and this is one great example. Currently at its lowest-ever price on the Argos website, the 4th generation Echo dot has had a huge 40 per cent price cut.

Buy now

Amazon Echo show 8, 2nd gen: Was £119.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Having a smart speaker with a built-in display has all kinds of practical uses, from watching videos while you cook to answering the door with a smart doorbell connection, and this saving on the Echo show makes it £50 less expensive to do so. Our tech writer Alex Lee put Amazon’s Echo show 8 through its paces, saying in his review: “you get a heck of a lot of bang for your buck” with this device. It has an “ambient sensing display, a home-monitoring feature, an upgraded processor and a better 13-megapixel camera, which has less-intrusive panning and zooming tracking features than the Echo show 10”. He even went as far as to say it should be a go-to if you’re “looking for an Amazon smart display”.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot 5th gen kids: Was £64.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A whole host of retailers have price-matched the kids Echo dot to this sale price, but we’re willing to bet you’ve already got a few things in your Amazon basket, so it makes sense to shop in one place. Whether shopping for a Christmas present, birthday gift or just looking to treat your little one, with a saving of over 40 per cent, this isn’t a bad idea. To give you more of an idea about what the kids Echo dot can do, we reviewed an earlier model here.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot, 3rd generation: Was £39.99, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The third generation of Echo dot may be outclasses by its rotund upgrade but this version is still an impressive device, especially at the price. It was previously included in our guide to the best smart speakers, with The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, praising its impressive performance at such a reasonable price.

This device “can do all the Alexa-related tasks that the most-advanced speakers do, such as answering questions, turning home gadgets on or off, and so on”. And we think it’d make a great alarm clock, too. So, if you’re looking for an affordable way to bring some smart tech into your home, this is the one for you – especially now that it’s 58 per cent off.

Buy now

