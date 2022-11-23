Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Nespresso is one of the buzziest brands on the coffee machine market – and now you can pick up any one of the bestselling vertuo pod appliances for just £50 during Black Friday.

From the brand new “pop” model to the pricier “next deluxe” machine, you’ll also get a free Nespresso advent calendar with every purchase. The catch? You’ll need to sign up to a subscription for either 25, 70 or 100 capsules per month. These plans cost £25, £35 and £50, respectively.

Of course, the brand’s coveted pod machines are only compatible with Nespresso’s own capsules – so the monthly coffee plan is a useful add-on. Plus, you can cancel at any time after the first month, if you change your mind.

From punchy espressos to gran lungos or a full-size cuppa, Nespresso’s vertuo machines will serve up barista-quality coffees from the comfort of your kitchen (trust us, the brand’s models regularly secure spots in our reviews).

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your coffee machine this Black Friday or want to delve into the world of Nespresso for the very first time, here’s our top two picks from the vertuo range.

Read more:

Nespresso vertuo pop: Was £99, now £50, Nespresso.com

(Nespresso)

Unlike Nespresso’s other vertuo machines, the brand’s pop model is available in a choice of six dopamine-inducing colours that are sure to brighten up your kitchen counter. “The Nespresso vertuo pop took up a tiny spot on our kitchen countertop and will be remaining in that space forever more,” lauded our reviewer. Praising its finish, tiny size and efficient coffee-making abilities, they added: “For anyone looking for a quick and easy cup of coffee, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed.”

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo next deluxe coffee machine: Was £199, now £50, Nespresso.com

(Nespresso)

If you fancy the more luxurious and much larger Nespresso vertuo machine, you can save £150 on the next deluxe model right now for Black Friday. In our review of another vertuo next model, our writer said: “Each of the vertuoline pods is recognised by the machine, so it adjusts the brew time and water:coffee ratio to make the perfect beverage, and all you need to do is press one button.” With the deluxe’s chrome accents and sleek design, it will slot seamlessly into your kitchen.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found across the board

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s trainers or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday air fryer deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air

Best Black Friday microwave deals – whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Black Friday Lego deals – top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Black Friday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Black Friday mobile phone deals – Get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best deals from the millions on offer

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – bag a bargain on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart has great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Very Black Friday – impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin

Best Dyson Black Friday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Sky Black Friday deals – upgrade your TV, broadband and mobile packages for less