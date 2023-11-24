Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The sales extravaganza of the year – aka Black Friday 2023 – is finally here. The shopping event serves as the best time to save on fashion and jewellery, laptops, TVs, home appliances and beauty. If it’s the latter category you’re most interested in, listen up because the Boots Black Friday sale is well underway.

For those of us in the market for perfume, skincare, make-up and electricals, the Boots event is not to be missed. But as always, our team of shopping experts are also keeping an eye on the best savings at big-name retailers and brands, including Amazon, Argos, Currys, Dyson and John Lewis.

As far as the Boots Black Friday sale is concerned, the beauty retailer is claiming (yet again!) that it’s the biggest sale ever. Highlights that we’ve spotted so far include £50 off Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer and there’s £30 off Marc Jacobs Daisy eau de toilette. Keep scrolling for all this and more.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals as they drop

Best Boots Black Friday deals

Dyson corrale straightener: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Boots.com

(Dyson )

Dyson’s hair tools are sought-after purchases (with premium price tags), so, we were pleased to spot a £100 discount on the corrale straightener at Boots right now. The cordless device has three heat settings, a heat-control sensor system and an automatic shut-off function. In our review of the Dyson corrale, our tester described the tool as a “truly innovative” buy, as “your hair can be heat-styled quickly and with less heat damage.”

Buy now

Liz Earle cleanse and polish: Was £20, now £14, Boots.com

(Boots)

It’s always a good time to supercharge your skincare routine. This set contains the brand’s cult-favourite product: the cleanse and polish hot cloth cleanser. When used with the included cloth, it’ll gently remove your make-up and lightly exfoliate the skin. If you’re yet to try it, snap it up while it has 30 per cent off.

Buy now

Oral-B pro 3 3500 black electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £35, Boots.com

(Steve Hogarty/The Independent)

This toothbrush took the top spot in our review of the best electric toothbrushes and now you can get it for a stellar price. Costing just £35, down from £100, our tester said it “has everything you really need and none of the frills”. the toothbrush is compatible with the standard Oral-B brush heads, has a timer with 30-second pacing buzzes, three modes, a pressure sensor and a two-week battery life.

Buy now

Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette: Was £70, now £42, Boots.com

(Boots)

There’s £28 off this designer eau de toilette right now, which is a saving not to be sniffed at. The floral fragrance is presented in a signature Marc Jacobs daisy bottle, complete with petals and gold trim. Scent notes include wild berries, white violet, sandalwood and jasmine, with the blend offering a fresh and fruity twist. We reviewed the Marc Jacobs daisy drops fragrance capsules in this exact scent and our tester said: “We picked up on a sparkling floral fragrance with sweet, fresh and powdery elements.”

Buy now

Yankee candle Christmas gift set: Was £60, now £27, Boots.com

(Boots)

Who doesn’t enjoy getting cosy and lighting a few candles at Christmas? Now with more than 50 per cent off at Boots, this festive set features two medium jar candles and six mini votive candles. Scents include Christmas cookie, red apple wreath, shimmering Christmas tree, sparkling winterberry, holiday cheer, magical bright lights, Christmas Eve, and cinnamon stick, helping to get your home ready for Yuletide celebrations.

Buy now

Sanctuary Spa the ultimate self-care spa gift set: Was £54, now £26.50, Boots.com

(Boots)

Give the gift of self-care with this jam-packed bundle. The set includes eight products for all your bath, body and sleep needs. Three of Sanctuary Spa’s bestselling fragrances feature, including the brand’s signature scent: lily and rose. Now, with a discount of 50 per cent, you can enjoy a little R&R for less.

Buy now

Philips Lumea IPL hair removal 8000 series with senseIQ technology: Was £509.99, now £339.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

It’s a well-known fact laser hair removal can be pretty pricey, but that at-home products can be the solution, especially when Boots is giving you £170 off. When our testers reviewed this product, they were “pleased with how our hair decreased in thickness and density after three treatments". Lumea now even has an app in which you can plan and track your treatments, to make sure you achieve those silky long-lasting results.

Buy now

YSL black opium neon, eau de parfum: Was £105, now £52.50, Boots.com

(Boots)

This neon twist on YSL’s popular black opium fragrance is currently sliced in price by £50 at Boots. The dark coffee and dragon fruit blend is presented in the designer brand’s signature black sparkly bottle combined with eye-catching shades of bright pink. The bold perfume blend is ideal for gifting at Christmas or spritzing onto skin ahead of party season.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday 2023 kicks off on Friday 24 November, the day after Thanksgiving is celebrated in the US, where the event originally began. Black Friday deals run across the whole weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which falls on 27 November this year.

When will the Boots Black Friday sale start in 2023?

Black Friday is underway, and so too is the Boots Black Friday sale, with a huge range of discounts across make-up, perfume, skincare, hair tools and more.

What were the best Boots Black Friday deals from last year?

Last year’s Boots Black Friday deals covered sizeable savings on a selection of ranges, including skincare, electric toothbrushes, make-up, hair tools, IPL devices, perfume and more.

In terms of tools and electricals, we spotted £20 off Shark’s style iQ hair dryer and styler HD120UK, a £20 saving on a Waterpik cordless plus water flosser (£37.50, Boots.com) and more than 50 per cent off BaByliss’s midnight luxe hair straighteners (£34.99, Boots.com).

Meanwhile, luxury skincare savings included £15 off the cult classic Clarins double serum (£91.80, Boots.com), and, on the fake tan front, you could nab a 30 per cent discount on Tan-Luxe’s the face lluminating self-tanning drops (£36, Boots.com).

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on beauty and more, try the links below:

Looking for more big savings? These are the best Amazon Black Friday deals to buy now