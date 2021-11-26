Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – is finally here, and there are plenty of deals to be had on home appliances, TVs, laptops and tech gadgets. As always, the IndyBest team will be here to bring you the very best discounts from Currys, as well as Boots, Superdrug, Studio, AO, Amazon and many others.

We’ll be with you through the day, across the weekend and into Cyber Monday too, to help keep you up to speed on all of the latest deals and discounts.

The Currys Black Friday sale includes hundreds of deals on a whole host of products including coffee machines, headphones, air fryers and tablets, meaning you’re truly spoiled for choice.

Plus, don’t forget the retailer also has a “price promise” initiative, which means it will match the cost of products it finds stocked cheaper at other major retailers.

We’re here to save you from hours of scrolling with our pick of the best Black Friday deals, which we will be updating throughout the day and across the weekend as more offers are added to Currys’s stellar sale.

Apple AirPods 2nd gen: Was £139, now £99, Currys.co.uk

(Apple)

Then 2nd gen AirPods are on sale for under £100 at Currys this Black Friday. In our review of the buds, our writer said that “the second-generation versions are a fantastic pair of entry-level earbuds that are comfortable to wear and extremely convenient”.

The in-ear white plastic tips have a one-size-fits-all design. This might not suit everyone, but our writer found that the buds “fitted comfortably and securely” in their ears, “even when running and in the gym”. There has never been a better time to buy a pair.

Apple iPhone 12 pro: Was £949, now £899, Currys.co.uk

(Apple)

The less expensive iPhone 12 pro model has many of the same features as the pro max, including the ceramic-shield screen technology, the A14 bionic chip and the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. In our review of the phone, we praised the “sleek stainless steel finish” and the “lovely new flat-edge design, harking back to the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 days”. If you’re looking to upgrade, there’s no better time as Curry’s offering £50 off the model right now in its Black Friday sale.

Amazon blink outdoor HD 1080p wifi security camera system, 2 cameras: Was £179.99, now £79.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys.co.uk)

Keeping our homes safe is a top priority for most of us, but reassurance normally comes with quite the price tag. That’s why this £100 saving on an Amazon blink outdoor camera system has caught our attention. Working with Alexa and featuring remote viewing from your smartphone and cloud back-up storage, this could be a great choice for anyone a bit tech-savvy.

Apple iPad pro, 2021, 256GB: Was £849, now £799, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

If you’re looking for a new tablet, then Apple’s latest 2021 iPad pro has just gone on sale at Currys, beating Amazon’s previous Black Friday price cut. It’s powered by the same M1 chip that’s found in the new MacBook pro and there’s a liquid retina XDR screen, a Thunderbolt port, Face ID and some new rear and front-facing cameras. “The new iPad is not only the fastest and most powerful tablet you’ll come across, but it also outdoes most laptops,” our tester said in their review of the device. “The pro has the best of everything Apple makes.”

Dyson V11 absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £599, now £439, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

As well as fans and hair-styling tools, Dyson is renowned for its vacuums – but they don’t come cheap. Luckily for us, Currys has slashed the price on the V11 model by £150 in its Black Friday sale. The appliance came out on top over the Dyson V7 model in our head-to-head review, with our tester saying it “is the best cordless vacuum we’ve tried and moreover, is quite unlike anything else on the market.” They added: “It lasts longer on a single run, is more automated and has more features… In short, the V11 is the crème-de-la-crème of cordless vacs.” It’s a no brainer really.

Apple HomePod mini: Was £89, now £69, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

This is probably one of the best deals you’ll ever find on Apple’s fabulous smart speaker. The tech giant’s HomePod mini can rarely ever be found with a discount, but Currys is currently selling the space grey version with £20 off. “It offers fantastic sound for its size and plenty of smart features for its price,” our writer said in their review of the speaker. “It’s incredibly easy to set up on an Apple device, looks fantastic, and does everything you could want of it while taking up a tiny amount of space in any room.”

Amazon Echo dot, 3rd generation: Was £39.99, now £18.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys.co.uk)

Although it is not the newest Echo dot, the third-generation version is still an impressive device. It was previously included in our guide to the best smart speakers, with The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, praising its impressive performance at such a reasonable price. This device “can do all the Alexa-related tasks that the most advanced speakers do, such as answering questions, turning home gadgets on or off, and so on”. And we think it’d make a great alarm clock, too. So, if you’re looking for an affordable way to bring some smart tech into your home, then this is the one for you – especially now it’s only £18.99.

Fitbit sense: Was £279, now £189, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Thanks to the Currys Black Friday sale, you can save nearly £100 on one of Fitbit’s bestselling wearables. Taking the crown in our round-up of the best Fitbits, the sense seriously impressed our reviewer who said it was “one of the best all-round smartwatches we’ve tried”. They added: “It has the most comprehensive scope of health features in both the Fitbit range and potentially in the smartwatch market full stop.” Lauding the device’s high-tech stress, breathing and heart-rate monitors, as well as the crystal clear display, Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa and hundreds of apps, our tester said the sense is “a multi-layered, premium smartwatch that rivals all big tech alternatives”.

Tefal actifry genius+ FZ773840 air fryer: Was £220, now £99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys )

Cook up a storm in the kitchen with this air fryer that featured in our review of the best. Owing to its nifty features, including a self-stirring paddle, preset functions and automatic temperature adjustments, “you’re in air-fryer heaven” here. As for its cooking performance, all you have to do is “bung in your chopped up raw potatoes with a tiny amount of oil”, and you’ll “return later to faultless, evenly cooked fries”. A must-have appliance for any foodies among us.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’, ‘Minecraft’, a 256 GB SanDisk microSD card and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership: Was £359.98, now £299, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Craving a new games console? Currys has an incredible bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch that you won’t want to miss. “The Switch console is a perfect example of Nintendo getting it just right,” our writer said in our round-up of the best games consoles. It’s a home console that can be detached from a TV dock and used as a portable device. The console and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe usually cost £299.98, but with this Black Friday deal, you won’t just be getting the popular racing game, but Minecraft, a 256 GB SanDisk microSD card for all your extra games and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership – for free! That’s a saving of £60.98.

Sony WF-1000XM4 noise cancelling earphones: Was £249, now £199, Currys.co.uk

(Sony)

There’s currently £50 off the Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones. The best of 2021, they’re a pair of noise-cancelling buds packed with clever features and supremely luscious audio fidelity. The earbuds can sense when you’re moving around and dial in the noise cancellation to suit your surroundings, ramping up when you’re on public transport or allowing in traffic sounds if you’re walking near a road. In our round-up of the best wireless earbuds of 2021, our reviewer praised the earphones’ bass response and overall quality. “Although these are small, light earbuds, they manage significant bass as well as great, precise clarity in higher notes. At once delicate and powerful, they have some of the best audio of any wireless headphones.”

LG PN7 Xboom go portable Bluetooth speaker: Was £169, now £84.50, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

With up to 24 hours battery life and excellent water resistance, you’ll want to take this sturdy Bluetooth speaker everywhere you go. Using the nifty party link feature, you’re able to connect other speakers to the system, creating the perfect multi-room setup. Audio quality is excellent thanks to technology from Meridian Audio, and the coloured lighting that responds to the beat of the music is also a nice touch.

Philips 58PUS9006/12 58in smart 4K ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant: Was £949, now £699, Currys.co.uk

(Philips)

There’s £170 off this 58in smart TV, which comes with the brand’s “ambilight” feature, where colourful LEDs around the four sides of the TV project light onto your walls. It also comes with a built in Freeview HD tuner and supports Dolby Vision for bright colour and contrast, and Dolby Atmos for clear deep sound. Google Assistant voice control is built-in too, allowing you to use the TV as the centre of your smart-home system. Although we haven’t tried this exact TV, we’re big fans of Philips here at IndyBest, with a similar model featuring in our guide to the best 4K TVs. For more discounts on TVs from Samsung, LG, Hisense and more, check out our guide to the best Black Friday TV offers.

Google nest mini, 2nd gen: Was £49, now £18, Currys.co.uk

(Currys.co.uk)

We reviewed the earlier model of the Google nest mini and were pretty impressed. Our tester called it a “great bit of kit", with sound that "comfortably outperforms its size and microphones that cope with most situations with ease, with the vital feature of offering the best voice assistant on the market”. With a saving of over 40 per cent, this is quite an offer.

Samsung QE65QN94AATXXU 65in smart 4K: Was £2,299, now £1,699, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

This ultra HD HDR neo QLED TV features Alexa, Bixby and Google Assistant. Reduced by a massive £600, its processor automatically upscales content to 4K quality, and there’s also an anti-glare screen.We reviewed a similar QLED model in our best 4K TVs guide. It’s a technology “pioneered by Samsung” that features an LCD screen with LED backlight with a layer of minuscule “quantum dots” that “act like a filter to deliver more heavily saturated colours that are more precisely defined”.

Samsung Series 5+ Auto Dose WW90T534DAW/S1, WiFi-enabled, 9kg, 1400 spin washing machine: Was £569.99, now £449, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

With a large 9kg capacity, this washing machine deal is certainly likely to fit the bill for your household. It features clever eco technology, which not only helps the environment but saves on your bills too – it mixes air, water and detergent to enable the machine to wash your clothes at a lower temperature. Another smart feature is its smart wash, with a setting that will clean 2kg of clothes in just 15 minutes.

Apple MacBook air, M1, 2020, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage: Was £949, now £889, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

If you don’t think you’ll need the sheer horsepower of a MacBook air with 16GB RAM, then Currys is also selling the 8GB model with a £60 discount. Of course, it uses Apple’s new blazing-fast M1 chip, so you won’t be missing out. “It’s so strong that many who have previously sought out the pricier MacBook pro will find this more than powerful enough for their needs,” said our writer in their round-up of the best high-end laptops. “The extra power has not diminished the air’s great battery life, however, as this model has six more hours of usability than the previous model.”

Fitbit versa 2 with Amazon Alexa: Was £159, now £99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

A cult favourite among gym-goers, runners, and cyclists, Fitbit is a go-to brand for fitness trackers, and Currys is currently offering a saving of £40 on the versa 2 device. When our writer reviewed the wearable for our round-up of the best fitness trackers, they praised it as a great alternative to the Apple Watch if you don’t have an iPhone. “It works similarly to the Fitbit charge 3, including a similar range of workouts, but has a large, colour screen,” they said, adding that the “sleep tracking is more detailed, recognising REM sleep as well as light and deep.”

Nespresso by Magimix vertuo plus M600 coffee machine: Was £179, now £59, Currys.co.uk

(Nespresso)

With so many options for pod coffee machines on the market, and some costing upwards of £400, it can be hard to know which one to choose. But we here at IndyBest are big fans of Nespresso, especially this vertuo plus model, which currently has more than 60 per cent off. In our review of the appliance, our tester said it “fires on all cylinders”, adding that the coffee it made was “perfect every time”.

Oppo find X3 pro 5G: Was £1,099, now £999, Currys.co.uk

(Oppo)

The Oppo find X3 pro is one of the best smartphones of 2021, manufactured by a company who has flown under the radar for far too long. “Released in March, the find X3 pro is a beast of a smartphone. It’s hard to find fault with it,” our writer said in their review of the best 5G phones. It already looks sleek on the front, “but once you turn it over, it’s positively stunning,” they said. “You get an almost cyberpunk-esque mirrored finish, with an elevated glass panel back that curves up to meet the camera module,” which houses a 50MP wide, 13MP telephoto, 50MP ultrawide and 3MP micro lens. This Black Friday, you can get the powerful 5G phone for just £999.

Dyson V8 animal cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £299, now £199, Currys.co.uk

(Currys )

Calling all pet owners, this nifty vacuum is reduced to less than £200 right now. While we’re yet to review this exact model, the similar Dyson V11 animal (£499, Ao.com) took the top spot in our guide to the best pet vacuum cleaners. Our writer praised its weight, which makes it “easy to use all over the home” (the V8 is actually lighter), and its superb suction, clearing up “even the most matted sections of animal hair in just one sweep”. As Dyson’s sales are popular, we think this will sell out fast, so add it to your basket now.

Lenovo ideapad flex 5i 13.3" 2 in 1 Chromebook: Was £499, now £369, Currys.co.uk

(Currys )

If you’re looking to save on a Chromebook, Currys has discounted this Lenovo ideapad by nearly 15 per cent for Black Friday. Boasting a full HD touchscreen, battery life up to 10 hours and a weight of 1.35kg, it’s perfect for working and browsing on the go. In our review of a similar and pricier ideapad laptop from Lenovo, our tester praised the screen, battery life and solid body, adding that it’s “for users who want the reliability of a laptop but the portability of a tablet and will provide you with a solid and reliable performance”.

Sony ZV1 compact vlogging camera, black: Was £699, now £579, Currys.co.uk

(Currys )

Whether you want to kickstart your YouTube career or just take beautiful snapshots on your travels, the Sony ZV1 is the best compact camera you can buy. Right now there’s £100 off in Currys’s Black Friday sale. We awarded the Sony ZV1 the top spot in our round-up of the best vlogging cameras earlier this year. “It offers the features and functionality of a way more expensive mirrorless camera, in a compact package that’s as convenient to carry around as a smartphone,” said our expert tester.

JBL xtreme 2 portable Bluetooth speaker: Was £249, now £149, Currys.co.uk

(JBL)

JBL is well-known for its range of high-performing mid-level speakers and the xtreme 2 is no exception. With up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge, Bluetooth connectivity and a IPX7 waterproof rating, it’s no wonder that Maya Jama picked it as one of her gamechangers. “It’s got to be my JBL xtreme 2 portable speaker. I can’t live without music in the house – I have it on in the background throughout the day,” she told IndyBest. While we haven’t tested this model, JBL’s charge 4 featured in our round-up of the best Bluetooth speakers, with our reviewer calling it “robust yet sophisticated”.

JVC TH-D227BA 2.0 compact sound bar: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys )

Upgrade your home entertainment set-up with this JVC sound bar, currently reduced by 30 per cent in Currys’s Black Friday sale. The compact design is compatible for TVs 17in and over and it features a pair of built-in full-range speakers (15W) to give you quality stereo sound. Bluetooth connectivity means you can not only stream sound from your TV, but also your phone, tablet or other smart devices.

Asus TUF dash F15 15.6in gaming laptop: Was £1,049, now £799, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Gaming laptops take the performance of bleeding-edge desktop PCs and compress all that technology into a portable form factor, providing a more compact way to play PC games wherever you are. The Asus TUF dash F15 sports a 144hz screen for silky smooth frame rates and is equipped with a high-performance GTX 3050 ti graphics card that can handle even the latest releases. This particular model has been clocked running Fortnite at 180fps.

Microsoft 13.5in Surface book 3: Was £1,599, now £1,249, Currys.co.uk

(Microsoft)

There’s an eye-catching £350 off Microsoft’s gorgeous two-in-one surface book 3 at Currys. This is the brand’s flagship laptop, a high-performance and impressive-looking machine with a beautiful, minimalist design to give Apple a run for its money. We featured it in our round-up of the best laptops of 2021 , where our reviewer was bowled over. “The surface book 3 has performance to back up its looks,” they said. “The keyboard is comfortable to work on and the 3:2 ratio screen is a natural fit for web browsing and document editing. At the touch of a button, the screen comes away and can be used as a fully mobile Windows tablet.”

Lenovo smart clock essential with Google Assistant: Was £39.99, now £18.99, Currys.co.uk

(Lenovo)

If you’re struggling to get out of bed in the morning, now is the perfect time to invest in a smart clock, like this one from Lenovo, which currently has £21 off in the Currys Black Friday sale. Designed to work with Google Assistant, you can set the clock to wake you up to the news, your favourite playlist or your bedside lamp gradually brightening. Plus, it can be used to help you drift off too – simply say “Hey Google, goodnight” and the clock will play some soothing music.

Sodastream genesis sparkling water maker: Was £99.99, now £44, Currys.co.uk

(Currys )

Get delicious sparkling water at home with Sodastream's sparkling water maker. This set, now with £55.99 off, comes with a carbonating bottle, a C02 cylinder, and makes up to 60 litres of bottle-quality sparkling water straight from the tap. The ideal Christmas present for somebody who prefers sparkling over still!

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday after the Black Friday weekend is called Cyber Monday – named as such because it was traditionally when online purchases would peak ahead of the Christmas period. Now it’s a sales event in its own right, and this year it takes place on 29 November.

Retailers often continue to slash their prices on this day with new stock, so if you missed out on any deals across the Black Friday weekend, you may be able to find a newer, better deal on Monday.

It’s also your last opportunity to shop the sales before 25 December, so it’s the ideal time to tick off your Christmas shopping list.

