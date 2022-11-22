Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christmas suddenly seems right around the corner, and that means lots and lots of shopping on the cards. But rather than wait until the last minute, there’s a whole host of deals that are already sweeping through your favourite stores - and you don’t want to miss them. Yep, it’s Black Friday.

So, whether you’re looking to nab some bargains for gifts for someone else, or you’re looking to treat yourself this season, there’s going to be something for you. Black Friday is offering up deals on home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys, as well as mattresses, dehumidifiers and air fryers. But if it’s motor and cycling gear you’re after, take note: Halfords has just dropped a load of deals too.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

That’s right, Halfords has got you sorted for Black Friday, slashing the prices of everything from bikes and motor parts to dash cams and storage. The store has dropped savings ranging from 10 per cent off to 40 per cent off, as well as special deals for when you purchase Halfords gift cards.

We’ve trawled through the Halfords website to find you the very best of what the store is offering right now. Read on to find out more.

Read more:

The best early Halfords Black Friday deals 2022

Carrera vengeance electric mountain bike 2.0: Was £1,099, now £989, Halfords.com

(Carrera)

Thinking about your New Year resolutions yet? Well, if one of them is to get out and exercise more, don’t miss out on this sweet Black Friday deal, offering 10 per cent off the ever-popular Carrera vengeance electric mountain bike. And you can trust this brand - we previously crowned a Carrera mountain bike the ‘best value’ model in our 2022 round-up. Our reviewer praised its simple maintenance, range of gears, great quality, as well as its lifetime guarantee - describing it as perfect for beginners.

Buy now

Nextbase front and rear dash cam bundle: Was £169, now £109, Halfords.com

(Nextbase)

If you want to keep extra safe on the roads, a good quality dash-cam is a good investment. They protect you from crash-for-cash crimes and feature collision avoidance software to help you avoid accidents. And Nextbase is at the top of its game - which is why we named it the best dash cam brand overall in our full round-up review. Now, Halfords is offering 35 per cent off Nextbase’s dash cam bundle - so snap it up quick.

Buy now

TomTom go discover 5in sat nav: Was £239.99, now £189.99, Halfords.com

(TomTom)

Don’t just rely on those Google Maps on your iPhone - we all need a sat nav too. And TomTom’s sat nav will do the trick, providing not just detailed directions with route guidance, but also traffic congestion avoidance, so you can save on time and fuel. It also shows you parking availability for car parks, and alerts you to speed cameras, all on the 5in screen. Right now, there’s 20 per cent slashed off the price.

Buy now

Xiaomi Mi 1S electric scooter: Was £429, now £349, Halfords.com

(Xiaomi Mi)

Looking to whip around the city in style? This electric scooter by Xiaomi Mi doesn’t just look cool, it has a range of up to 18.6 miles, and drives at a maximum speed of 15.5mph. The scooter has three speed modes (pedestrian, standard and sports), and is controlled via Bluetooth on your smart phone. We previously crowned an Xiaomi Mi scooter the ‘best for adults’ in our 2022 round-up, so you can trust this brand to get you where you want to go.

Buy now

Karcher K2 power control car pressure washer: Was £134.99, now £104.99, Halfords.com

(Karcher pressure washer)

Been putting off washing your car for months (or even years)? No judgement here - it’s a big job, and the tools can be expensive. So, if getting the job done is on your to-do list, you might want to take advantage of this deal - Halfords is offering over 20 per cent off the full car pressure washer kit for Black Friday. The kit includes the pressure washer (with a built-in detergent suction tube), a wash brush, foam nozzle and car shampoo.

Buy now

Vooodoo bizango men’s mountain bike: Was £750, now £675, Halfords.com

(Voodoo )

If you’re keen to get back into cycling, it’s worth investing in a proper bike - and choosing the right brand. We’re big fans of Voodoo bikes here at IndyBest (so much so, the brand stole two spots in our round-up of the 11 best trail bikes). Luckily for you, there’s a ton of Voodoo bikes with around 10 per cent off at Halfords. This Voodoo bizango is a classic, in sizes S-XL, and you can opt to take advantage of Halfords’s ‘build my bike’ service. And it’s got £75 off right now.

Buy now

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is finally kicking off this Friday, 25 November. It’s anticipated that the deals will be going wild all day, but they’re likely to stick around for some time after too. The annual shopping day originally started in the US as a follow-on from Thanksgiving celebrations, to mark the start of the festive shopping season. But eventually we adopted the tradition over here in the UK.

