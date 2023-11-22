Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The annual Black Friday shopping extravaganza is fast approaching. The likes of John Lewis, Amazon, Currys, Argos, and Very have kicked off their sales nice and early – and now, the one we’ve been waiting for is finally here: The White Company’s Black Friday sale.

When it comes to classic luxury, The White Company is known for presenting timeless clothing, candles, furniture and other lifestyle buys, so it really is the ideal destination during Black Friday (and year-round).

With Christmas fast approaching, now’s the ideal time to cut the cost of present shopping and save cash while getting set for festive proceedings. If your Christmas list is anything like ours, it’ll contain lots of items from The White Company, so you’ll be glad to know the brand is currently offering 20 per cent off everything with the code “WHITE20”.

If you’re looking for inspiration, keep scrolling for our top picks from the brand’s sale.

The White Company cashmere bed socks: Was £36, now £28.80, Thewhitecompany.com

Available in grey, pink and white shades, these cashmere bed socks are a brilliant buy for enjoying some luxe cosiness. Currently priced at less than £30, they’d make an ideal treat either for yourself or as a Christmas present. Made from cashmere certified by “the good cashmere standard”, the ribbed socks are designed for bedtime but you could wear this pair for warmth throughout the day, too.

The White Company hot water bottle: Was £35, now £28, Thewhitecompany.com

Landing a spot in our review of the best hot water bottles, our writer praised this product for being “sumptuously soft”. Our tester found the “heat from the rubbed bottle permeated through nicely, and it stayed at a nice temperature for a number of hours”. Don’t forget to use “WHITE20” at the checkout to benefit from the 20 per cent saving.

The White Company electronic diffuser: Was £70, now £56, Thewhitecompany.com

There’s £14 off this electronic diffuser, which is designed to add fragrance to your home. The ceramic diffuser releases scent and adds moisture to the air, once you’ve added fragrance oil (sold separately). Time settings allow you to choose how long to use it for, and this is a brilliant way of adding The White Company scents such as Seychelles to any space, without the flame of a candle. When we reviewed the device, our writer praised it for “making the room smell delicious” but it also “hydrates the air around it, giving the space a serenity that is so essential to our wellbeing”.

The White Company winter signature candle: Was £22, now £17.60, Thewhitecompany.com

It’s officially candle season and this saving shaves almost a fiver off the cost of The White Company’s popular winter signature offering. The single-wick candle is presented in a glass holder with minimalist branding, to add sleek luxury to your living space. The spicy, warming blend contains notes of cinnamon, clove and orange, which are all evocative of Christmas.

The White Company velvet-touch brushed cotton Oxford pillowcase: Was £20, now £16, Thewhitecompany.com

Brushed cotton is said to add warmth at bedtime, making this a tempting winter purchase. There are large square super-king sizes available online, and the white finish features a classic Oxford design.

At IndyBest, we’re big fans of The White Company bedding, with the brand featuring in our best silk pillowcase guide, as well as in a standalone review, where our writer said: “We immediately noticed its luxurious look, which added a stylish lift to our bedding.”

The White Company bergamot and cedar bath and body gift set: Was £28, now £22.40, Thewhitecompany.com

The White Company is the perfect destination for gifting – case in point, this set landed a spot in our review of the best gifts for mum. “Billed as part of the woody scent family, we like that it’s not a sweet or overpowering fragrance, with the depth of the cedarwood brightened by subtle notes of citrus from the bergamot and neroli,” noted our tester. They found that showering became a “luxurious experience” and a “tiny blob of the cream goes for miles too”.

The White Company hydrocotton towel: Was £30, now £24, Thewhitecompany.com

Landing a spot in our review of the best bath towels, these will make a lovely addition to your bathroom. Our tester found they’re made from a “luxe 100 per cent cotton” with “clever low-twist technology, which makes them extra fluffy, yet fast drying”. They “assumed this softness would fade with washing but it stayed just as snuggly as the very first use, and felt divine to dry with after a shower”.

