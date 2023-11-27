Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The post-Blac Friday extravaganza of the year – aka Cyber Monday 2023 – is finally here. The shopping event serves as the best time to save on fashion and jewellery, laptops, TVs, home appliances and beauty. If it’s the latter category you’re most interested in, listen up because the Boots Cyber Monday sale is well underway.

For those of us in the market for perfume, skincare, make-up and electricals, the Boots event is not to be missed. But as always, our team of shopping experts are also keeping an eye on the best savings at big-name retailers and brands, including Amazon, Argos, Currys, Dyson and John Lewis.

As far as the Boots Cyber Monday sale is concerned, the beauty retailer is claiming (yet again!) that it’s the biggest sale ever. Highlights that we’ve spotted so far during the full Black Friday weekend include £50 off Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer and there’s £30 off Marc Jacobs Daisy eau de toilette. Keep scrolling for all this and more.

Best Boots Cyber Monday deals for 2023

Shark flexstyle 4-in-1 air styler and hair dryer: Was £269.99, now £215.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

More than £100 cheaper than its rival, the Dyson airwrap, the Shark flexstyle air styler and hair dryer is also in the Boots sale. Reduced by more than £50, the device aims to style straight or wavy hair while drying it, and claims there’ll be no heat damage.

In our comparison review of the two rival hair tools, our tester noted Shark’s offering comes with “four heat settings and three airflow options” for a “far more powerful blowdry experience than Dyson’s airwrap – and even some fully fledged hair dryers”. Our tester added: “Shark gets extra kudos for the rounded bristle brush attachment”.

Buy now

Dyson airwrap multi-styler and dryer with presentation case and complimentary comb, blue blush: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

The hair hero that everyone wants in their bedrooms has been reduced by £80. When we reviewed the hair tool, it received high praise. Our tester noted that it’s “definitely better than the original”, praising the “improved attachments” for feeling “well thought out”. You can dry, curl, shape and hide flyaways, all with minimal heat damage, thanks to the brand’s enhanced coanda airflow, which creates your styles with air instead of extreme heat. This multi-styler and dryer is in the brand’s new colourway, a beautiful blue and blush, and comes complete with a carry case and complimentary comb.

Buy now

Dyson corrale straightener: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Boots.com

(Dyson )

Dyson’s hair tools are sought-after purchases (with premium price tags), so, we were pleased to spot a £100 discount on the corrale straightener at Boots right now. The cordless device has three heat settings, a heat-control sensor system and an automatic shut-off function. In our review of the Dyson corrale, our tester described the tool as a “truly innovative” buy, as “your hair can be heat-styled quickly and with less heat damage.”

Buy now

Liz Earle cleanse and polish: Was £20, now £14, Boots.com

(Boots)

It’s always a good time to supercharge your skincare routine. This set contains the brand’s cult-favourite product: the cleanse and polish hot cloth cleanser. When used with the included cloth, it’ll gently remove your make-up and lightly exfoliate the skin. If you’re yet to try it, snap it up while it has 30 per cent off.

Buy now

Fitbit sense 2, lunar white: Was £219.99, now £177, Boots.com

(Boots)

This smart device is more of a wellness watch than a fitness tracker like its predecessors. This model is designed to alert you to your stress levels and give you tools to decrease them, it includes sleep profiles, all-day body-response tracking, built-in GPS and useful third-party apps. In our review, our tester said they “enjoyed the lengthy battery life, and the stress-tracking features while occasionally aggressive-really did help us feel more mindful about how we were feeling.” The price certainly won’t stress you out, as Boots is offering 20 per cent of this and a wide range of other Fitbit products.

Buy now

Clinique almost lipstick, black honey: Was £24, now £19.20, Boots.com

(Boots)

This unique lippy spent a lot of time out of stock this year due to it going viral online. Now, it’s not only is it in stock, but it’s also reduced by 20 per cent. Designed to merge with the unique natural tone of your lips no two black honeys look the same. Sheer, glossy, lightweight and uniquely yours.

Buy now

Oral-B pro 3 3500 black electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £35, Boots.com

(Steve Hogarty/The Independent)

This toothbrush took the top spot in our review of the best electric toothbrushes and now you can get it for a stellar price. Costing just £35, down from £100, our tester said it “has everything you really need and none of the frills”. the toothbrush is compatible with the standard Oral-B brush heads, has a timer with 30-second pacing buzzes, three modes, a pressure sensor and a two-week battery life.

Buy now

Revamp progloss wide ultra X shine ceramic hair straightener: Was £99, now £59.99, Boots.com

(Revamp)

If you prefer wide-plate straighteners, then this Revamp progloss set could be for you. With a smooth saving of £40 this Black Friday, the discounted hair tool features straightening plates infused with shine-boosting keratin, coconut and argan oil. Tried, tested and approved in our round-up of the best straighteners, our tester said the straighteners are “effortless at creating super smooth styles, as well as carefree curls, thanks to the contoured edges.

Buy now

Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette: Was £70, now £42, Boots.com

(Boots)

There’s £28 off this designer eau de toilette right now, which is a saving not to be sniffed at. The floral fragrance is presented in a signature Marc Jacobs daisy bottle, complete with petals and gold trim. Scent notes include wild berries, white violet, sandalwood and jasmine, with the blend offering a fresh and fruity twist. We reviewed the Marc Jacobs daisy drops fragrance capsules in this exact scent and our tester said: “We picked up on a sparkling floral fragrance with sweet, fresh and powdery elements.”

Buy now

Yankee candle Christmas gift set: Was £60, now £27, Boots.com

(Boots)

Who doesn’t enjoy getting cosy and lighting a few candles at Christmas? Now with more than 50 per cent off at Boots, this festive set features two medium jar candles and six mini votive candles. Scents include Christmas cookie, red apple wreath, shimmering Christmas tree, sparkling winterberry, holiday cheer, magical bright lights, Christmas Eve, and cinnamon stick, helping to get your home ready for Yuletide celebrations.

Buy now

Sanctuary Spa the ultimate self-care spa gift set: Was £54, now £26.50, Boots.com

(Boots)

Give the gift of self-care with this jam-packed bundle. The set includes eight products for all your bath, body and sleep needs. Three of Sanctuary Spa’s bestselling fragrances feature, including the brand’s signature scent: lily and rose. Now, with a discount of 50 per cent, you can enjoy a little R&R for less.

Buy now

Philips Lumea IPL hair removal 8000 series with senseIQ technology: Was £509.99, now £279.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

It’s a well-known fact laser hair removal can be pretty pricey, but that at-home products can be the solution, especially when Boots is giving you £229 off. When our testers reviewed this product, they were “pleased with how our hair decreased in thickness and density after three treatments". Lumea now even has an app in which you can plan and track your treatments, to make sure you achieve those silky long-lasting results.

Buy now

YSL black opium neon, eau de parfum: Was £105, now £52.50, Boots.com

(Boots)

This neon twist on YSL’s popular black opium fragrance is currently sliced in price by £50 at Boots. The dark coffee and dragon fruit blend is presented in the designer brand’s signature black sparkly bottle combined with eye-catching shades of bright pink. The bold perfume blend is ideal for gifting at Christmas or spritzing onto skin ahead of party season.

Buy now

Mermade pro waver: Was £69.95, now £55.96, Boots.com

(Mermaid)

The mini version of this pretty-in-pink device made it into our round-up of the best hair wavers. Our reviewer said: “A firm favourite of Khloe Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, Mermade needs little introduction. The wide barrels left us with effortlessly rippled waves that, while defined, avoided looking overly crimped.” For Black Friday, you can now save 20 per cent on the beauty tool at Boots.

Buy now

Drunk Elephant TLC babyfacial mask, 50ml: Was £72, now £57.60, Boots.com

(Boots)

Drunk Elephant has seen several of its products go viral on TikTok this year, and now you can grab the brand’s skincare for less, with 30 per cent off a huge selection of bestsellers at Boots. This at-home facial in a bottle promises to even out skin tone, brighten up dullness and tighten up fine lines. The company recommends following this with Drunk Elephant’s virgin marula luxury facial oil, which is included in this set. Your skin, and your wallet, will thank you.

Buy now

Sensse professional LED light therapy face mask: Was £139.99, now £109.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

It might look like something out of a sci-fi movie but this face mask uses 90 LED lights and customisable programs to help improve your skin. Red LED means anti-aging, blue means purifying, yellow is for rejuvenation and purple is for repairing. In our article on the best light therapy face masks, our reviewer voted this one the best for multi-use, saying: “We started seeing results after just one use.”

Buy now

No7 cordless illuminated mirror, gold: Was £54.95, now £20, Boots.com

(Boots)

The sale spotlight is shining on this reduced cordless illuminated mirror, which comes in gold and silver (was £54.95, now £20, Boots.com). An ideal addition to your dressing table or bathroom shelf, the light-up mirror can be used for applying your make-up or skincare. It comes complete with a USB charging point and offers 5x magnification for close-up precision.

Buy now

Elvie pump single ultra-quiet, wearable electric breast pump: Was £269, now £201, Boots.com

(Elvie)

As any parent knows, bringing up baby can be costly. However, if you’ve been searching for a top-rated breast pump, you can now save 25 per cent on this Elvie model, which was named the best buy in our round-up. In their review, our tester said: “This smart-looking pump’s slim proportions are evident from the outset and set the tone for a truly discreet nursing experience.” They added that the app-controlled pump was “comfortable and highly functional for pumping on the go”.

Buy now

How long does Black Friday last in the UK?

Black Friday 2023 kicks off the day after Thanksgiving is celebrated in the US, where the event originally began.

Although this year’s shopping extravaganza took place on Friday 24 November, deals will run across the whole weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which falls on 27 November this year.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday 2023 lands on Monday 27 November, and it is the last day of the Black Friday weekend.

Although Cyber Monday was originally known as the day to shop for tech deals, you can now expect to see savings across all shopping categories. As it’s the last hurrah before the event ends, final Black Friday reductions are often applied on Cyber Monday as well as new deals, so there can be some serious savings up for grabs.

When will the Boots Cyber Monday sale start in 2023?

The Boots Cyber Monday sale officially starts on Monday 27 November 2023. However, we’ll be keeping you posted with Boots discounts across the entire Black Friday weekend, and in previous years pre-sale deals have started dropping earlier in the month too.

