Solace Women’s Aid chief executive resigns amid racism allegations

The chief executive of Britain’s largest domestic abuse charity has stepped down following racism allegations in a move that has been welcomed by its staff members.

Fiona Dwyer, who had been in the post at Solace Women’s Aid for one year, left after dozens of complainants signed an open letter in July condemning the “consistent failings, racism and persecution of staff” by the organisation’s leaders

The allegations, exclusively reported by The Independent, were strongly denied at the time. But investigations were subsequently launched by the charity’s accrediting bodies Rape Crisis, Women’s Aid and Safe Lives.

In a statement posted on its website, Solace Women’s Aid’s board of trustees thanked stakeholders for their ongoing support and wished Ms Dwyer well in future endeavours while not mentioning the circumstances that led to this move.

“While the departure of our CEO is significant, our organisation has always been more than any one staff member. We are committed to working together with the staff to bring Solace into a new era in alignment with our collective values and, most importantly, continue to put our services users at the heart of everything we do.”

Speaking to The Independent, a former employee of the charity hailed the executive’s departure as “an important first step” to resolving ongoing issues within the organisation – but doubled down on previous calls for more top-ranking resignations.

“Once again it’s taken the resignation and departure of women of colour from an organisation based on the racism and bullying they’ve endured for the governing board to take action,” the ex-staff member said.

“The resignation of the CEO is an important first step but the board needs to be honest about why she’s stepped down. This has happened due to the courage of whistleblowers and others who have forced this accountability. We reiterate our call for Solace’s senior Management Team and the board of trustees to also resign with immediate effect.”

They added: “On top of working to counter violence against women and girls in this country and feeling traumatised by the events of the past weeks and months – we are also having to fight this sector and the racist abuse they’re inflicting on us.”

Another source connected to Solace Women’s Aid told The Independent: “Although we’re pleased with this news there’s still a lot of change which hasn’t happened in the organisation”, adding that she remains of the view that it still “isn’t a safe place for black and Asian staff members.”

United Voice of The World (UWV)’s Violence Against Women and Girls sector, which spent months campaigning against a “culture of discrimination, bullying and racism” at Solace, has also welcomed this latest development.

One UVW member who works at the charity, and wants to remain anonymous, told the union: “I cried with happiness. I felt a sense of relief so great that it brought me to tears”.

To date, at least six service heads have left following the racism and bullying concerns, inside sources have told The Independent

The Independent has asked the charity about the reason for the departure of Ms Dwyer, who was featured on the cover of British Vogue in September and hailed as one of the UK’s leading activists. Among the accusations levelled is that she made a disparaging remark about women of colour, using slurs such as ‘f***ing lazy bitch’, ‘mad’ and ‘difficult’.

Judith Banjoko, the charity’s Director of Services, and Retna Thevarajah, Director of Finance and Resources, have been asked to step up and share the responsibility of leading Solace Women’s Aid on a short-term basis.