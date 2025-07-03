Starmer admits to ‘tough’ few days as prime minister addresses Reeves crying

Sir Keir Starmer has admitted the past few days have been “tough” as he discusses Rachel Reeves crying during parliament on Wednesday (2 July).

Speaking to Nick Robinson on BBC Radio 4 on Thursday (3 July), the prime minister said: ”I’m not going to pretend the last few days have been easy, they’ve been tough.”

The Chancellor was spotted sobbing as she sat behind Sir Keir during Prime Ministers Questions, where Kemi Badenoch commented that she “looks miserable”.

Sir Keir refused to speculate on the cause of Ms Reeves’ tears, stressing it was a “personal matter” and dismissing rumours that she was on the chopping block.

“That’s absolutely wrong”, reiterating that she has done an “excellent job as Chancellor”.