Watch as Nigel Farage is grilled by his constituent for not being active in Clacton, before then forgetting his name.

Appearing on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC on Thursday (3 July), the Reform UK leader was taking questions from callers when he received a telling-off from listener Jamie.

Jamie claimed that many Clacton residents’ queries have gone ignored by Mr Farage, before asking him directly "how much time do you spend per week on constituency matters and how many emails do you answer?"

The Reform UK leader began to list off his upcoming plans to be in Clacton before addressing Jamie as “Kevin”, which Mr Ferrari stepped in to correct.