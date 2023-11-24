Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After weeks of countdown, Black Friday is finally here, bringing with it a deluge of unmissable discounts. If there’s one retailer worth having on your radar it’s the Very Black Friday sale. A key destination when it comes to everything from air fryers to children’s toys, it’s also home to some of the most covetable brands, including Apple, Ninja, Shark and Nintendo, making its Black Friday sale pretty impressive.

So far we’ve seen discounts on a Tower air fryer, Apple MacBook and Lego. But there’s more savings to be had on tech, beauty, home appliances, fashion and mattresses at Very before the sales draw to a close come the end of 27 November (aka, Cyber Monday).

Very’s Black Friday sale is vast, but, as always, the deal-savvy IndyBest team have been scouring the retailer’s website to find you the best deals to scoop up. Whether you’re looking for Christmas gifts or household must-haves, keep reading for the top offers.

Best Very Black Friday deals

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones: Was £179, now £109, Very.co.uk

(Very)

If you’re in the market for a new set of cans, the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones have been discounted at Very by £70, bringing the price down to just over £100. Powered by the Apple W1 chip, you can expect up to 40 hours of battery life while wearing these, and up to three hours once they’ve been charged for just five minutes. Happily, this Black Friday deal also applies to a range of eye-catching colourways, including red and rose gold.

Buy now

Xbox series X: Was £479.99, now £359, Very.co.uk

(Microsoft)

The Xbox series X is Microsoft’s most powerful machine. Large and cuboid but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC, loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second. And it’s currently reduced to its lowest-ever price in Very’s Black Friday sale.

Buy now

Dyson airwrap multi-styler and dryer: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Very.co.uk

(Very)

A hotly sought-after tool that’s bound to be on many a Black Friday wishlist, the Dyson airwrap is discounted by £80, thanks to this discount at Very. The multi-styler uses air as opposed to extreme heat for everything from drying to shaping, curling and smoothing strands. Discounted in the shades blue blush, the now discounted tool comes complete with a complimentary case and detangling comb. Naturally, it’s Indybest tried and tested, too.

Buy now

Fitbit versa 4: Was £199, now £144, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Keep on top of your fitness statistics, with the Fitbit Versa 4, an IndyBest tried-and-tested model currently reduced by more than £50. We featured the wearable in our round-up of the best running watches for 2023, where it was dubbed the best for simplicity. Featuring tracking for your heart rate, temperature, cardio fitness and more, it’s also stylish and “not too bulky”, according to our tester, with an “easy-to-read screen” to boot.

Buy now

Beats fit pro true wireless earbuds: Was £199, now £139, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Searching for a pair of earbuds to wear to the gym? The Beats Fit Pro should be on your radar. Particularly now, with Very slashing the price of the sporty buds by 30 per cent. In our review, our tech writer noted the decent sound and their sweat-proof design. They also noticed that the pair boasted “pretty impressive noise cancellation”, especially for their price tag.

Buy now

HP 15-fc0008na laptop, 15.6in: Was £579, now £329, Very.co.uk

(Very)

You can now pick up a full HD display HP laptop for £250 less. It comes with a whole year’s worth of Microsoft 365 personal and Norton 360 deluxe, offering practicality when it comes to work, and peace of mind where data security is concerned. Other specifications to note include background noise-reducing microphones, and 8GB of RAM memory.

Buy now

Lego Star Wars Yavin 4 rebel base set with minifigures: Was £149.99, now £82.99, Very.co.uk

(Lego)

It seems the force is already with Lego fans, thanks to a stellar saving on this 1,067-piece Star Wars set. Complete with features such as rotating stud shooters, a ceremonial stage and a pilot-briefing room, the Lego build comes with several minifigures, from Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia to Chewbacca. Right now, the set is reduced by £60.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 classic 46mm (GPS): Was £369, now £169, Very.co.uk

(Samsung)

With a whopping £200 discount, now is the time to save on this Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 classic. While sporting this water-resistant wearable, you’ll be able to keep track of your health and fitness, with body composition analysis and sleep, blood-oxygen and heart-rate monitoring. Plus, our tester described a very similar model as elegantly designed and powerful when they reviewed it, noting it marked “a revival of the Android wearable scene”.

Buy now

Tassimo happy pod coffee machine and Kenco/Cadbury bundle: Was £127, now £39, Very.co.uk

(Very)

If you’re looking to save some cash on a pod-style coffee machine, this Tassimo Bosch model is reduced by more than £80, thanks to Very’s Black Friday sale. Featuring “intellibrew”, the machine is touted as being able to perfect your brew, by getting the amount of water and temperature just so. What’s more, expect the discounted bundle to come with hot drink packs to get you started, including Kenco Americano and flat white packs, and a hot chocolate pack from Cadbury.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) 13in: Was £949, now £799, Very.co.uk

(Very)

This M1-chip-powered MacBook Air is up for grabs with a saving of £121 at Very. Discounted in the silver, gold and space grey colourways, this model features a 13in display, 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. Plus, you can expect up to 15 hours of battery life, once the Air is fully charged.

Buy now

Barbie DreamHouse doll playset: Was £349.99, now £174.99, Very.co.uk

(Barbie)

If you’re shopping for a little one who loves Barbie, gifts don’t get much more exciting than this DreamHouse. Complete with a pool to play in, as well as a balcony, party room, slide and more, Barbie’s abode comes packed with features that are bound to provide hours of fun. Currently discounted by £175, the house also includes a wheelchair-accessible elevator, a BBQ grill, and several light and sound settings.

Buy now

Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 race car 42141: Was £169.99, now £137.99, Very.co.uk

(Lego)

If you’re looking to whizz through your Christmas shopping, and you know a keen Lego enthusiast who would appreciate this set, the McLaren Formula 1 race car set is now reduced by £32. The 1,434-piece set is designed for adults, and sports realistic features such as an engine complete with moving pistons, suspension, steering, and even sponsor stickers to reflect the real deal. Already on sale at Very, the set is bound to be an exciting find under the tree.

Buy now

Apple iPad 9th gen (2021): Was £369, now £299, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Apple discounts are rare, so a saving of £70 on this iPad is a real gem. The ninth-generation iPad has a large 10.2in retina display, powerful A13 bionic chip, an ultra-wide front camera and can work with Apple pencil and the smart keyboard. It also has up to 10 hours battery life, stereo speakers and up to 256GB storage.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell, 2nd generation: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Very.co.uk

(Ring.com)

Thanks to this deal, you can not only see who’s at your door but also hear and speak to them, all for half the original price. This Ring doorbell features a high-definition night view, built-in rechargeable batteries and a live video feed that can be linked to all your devices. This model comes in both nickel and brown, helping make safety both stylish and simple.

Buy now

KitchenAid artisan 4.8l tilt head stand mixer: Was £599, now £448, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Whether you’re looking forward to some pre-Christmas cooking, or you have a star baker in your life who would love to see this under the tree, this KitchenAid deal is not one to miss. It featured in our review of the best stand mixers with our writer noting that it’s “worth the investment” thanks to its “impressive performance” and the “real force behind this machine”. Considered a “lifetime buy”, it’s worth snapping up while it’s reduced by £150.

Buy now

Fujifilm instax mini 12 camera kit, including case, album, 10 shots and stickers: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Very.co.uk

(Fujifilm Instax)

A retro polaroid camera is always going to be a fun purchase – especially when you can get more than 20 per cent off the price for Black Friday. This set comes fully stocked with everything you need to get snap-happy. The camera also features automatic exposure control, so you don’t have to worry about settings – you can just aim, click and enjoy. A perfect gift for capturing memories.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday is well underway. It officially started on 24 November and will run until Monday 27 November (Cyber Monday).

What were the best Very Black Friday deals from last year?

In 2022, the UK online retailer slashed prices on thousands of products, including home appliances, fashion, beauty, TVs and laptops. Kitchen gadgets, such as air fryers and coffee machines, saw some of the biggest discounts, including Tefal’s actifry genius XL model (£259, Very.co.uk), which was reduced to £198.

When it came to tech, LG’s huge 83in G2 evo smart TV (was £6,299.99, now £4,999, Very.co.uk) had an £800 price cut. Apple fans were given a rare saving of £150 on the brand’s MacBook Air 13in (was £949, now £799, Very.co.uk), too.

