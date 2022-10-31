Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sylvester Stallone has opened up about divorcing then reuniting with his wife in just one month.

The Rocky actor, 76, and his wife Jennifer Flavin, 54, briefly split in August after 25 years of marriage.

Flavin said at the time that she was “sad” to announce she was filing for divorce from Stallone and that they aimed to amicably move forward.

In a statement to People, she said: “While we will no longer be married be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters.”

In addition, Stallone said: “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Then, the couple – who share daughters Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26 – reconciled just one month later.

“They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” his representative told Page Six. “They are both extremely happy.”

Stallone has now called the split and subsequent reunion a “reawakening” for him.

“There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family,” he told The Sunday Times.

“It takes precedence over my work and that was a hard lesson to learn.”

The actor, best known for his roles in Rocky and Rambo, also opened up about his regrets of being an absent father.

He said: “I didn’t pay enough attention when they were growing up. I was so career oriented and now I go, ‘OK, I don’t have that much runway up ahead and I want to start asking them about their lives.’”

Stallone has three daughters from his wife, Flavin, and also had two Stallone’s sons from his first marriage to actress Sasha Czack.

His eldest son, Sage, died of a heart attack in 2012 aged 36. He has endeavoured to shelter his son Seargeoh, who is autistic, from the media.

Stallone said he’s making up for lost time with his daughters. “I ask them about their day and they started at first a little monosyllabic,” he admits.

“Then I heard one say, ‘I was just thinking about you.’ Oh my God. I’ve never heard that before in my life. When a daughter knows you care, she’s there for ever.”

