Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘It was a very tumultuous time’: Sylvester Stallone on divorcing then reuniting with wife in one month

Stallone said the brief split from his wife was a ‘reawakening’ for him

Furvah Shah
Monday 31 October 2022 10:08
Comments
Arnie and Stallone play fight

Sylvester Stallone has opened up about divorcing then reuniting with his wife in just one month.

The Rocky actor, 76, and his wife Jennifer Flavin, 54, briefly split in August after 25 years of marriage.

Flavin said at the time that she was “sad” to announce she was filing for divorce from Stallone and that they aimed to amicably move forward.

In a statement to People, she said: “While we will no longer be married be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters.”

In addition, Stallone said: “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Recommended

Then, the couple – who share daughters Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26 – reconciled just one month later.

“They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” his representative told Page Six. “They are both extremely happy.”

Stallone has now called the split and subsequent reunion a “reawakening” for him.

“There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family,” he told The Sunday Times.

“It takes precedence over my work and that was a hard lesson to learn.”

The actor, best known for his roles in Rocky and Rambo, also opened up about his regrets of being an absent father.

He said: “I didn’t pay enough attention when they were growing up. I was so career oriented and now I go, ‘OK, I don’t have that much runway up ahead and I want to start asking them about their lives.’”

Stallone has three daughters from his wife, Flavin, and also had two Stallone’s sons from his first marriage to actress Sasha Czack.

“They are both extremely happy,” said Stallone’s representative

(AFP via Getty)

His eldest son, Sage, died of a heart attack in 2012 aged 36. He has endeavoured to shelter his son Seargeoh, who is autistic, from the media.

Stallone said he’s making up for lost time with his daughters. “I ask them about their day and they started at first a little monosyllabic,” he admits.

Recommended

“Then I heard one say, ‘I was just thinking about you.’ Oh my God. I’ve never heard that before in my life. When a daughter knows you care, she’s there for ever.”

Stallone will start in crime drama Tulsa King, airing on Paramount+ on 14 November.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in