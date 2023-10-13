Screenwriter and novelist Emma Forrest joins us to discuss her second memoir, Busy Being Free, which follows the breakdown of her marriage, her move from LA to London, and her commitment to a period of celibacy (at least partially inspired by the election of Donald Trump).

We chat about what it means to start again, life outside of marriage and the male gaze, and the “existential crisis” faced by a generation who grew up in the age of internet porn.