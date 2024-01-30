Husband with three wives who call him ‘King’ says polyamory helps them ‘thrive’

A husband who has three wives has hailed their polyamorous relationship as a way of helping them "thrive."

Mazayah Andrews, 38, and his partners Stephanie Almonte, 30, Rosa Zelaya, 30, and Dezeray Carrera, 23, from Miami, Florida, spoke to This Morning hosts Rylan Clark and Rochelle Humes on Tuesday (30 January) about their family's way of life.

The quad, who call Andrews their "king", have 11 children living under the same roof.

"The house is always clean, we have multiple houses, condos and properties, so we thrive with each other in the household," Andrews said.